Bangladesh is exactly where it needs to be

Bangladesh languishes near the bottom in a table of global innovation. Bangladesh does rather better than it possibly should in this same table of global innovation. The idea that it's possible to come near the bottom and still be doing better than expected, well, welcome to the world of economic statistics.

The claim is made in the Global Innovation Index 2025. Bangladesh is 106 in the list out of 135, where higher means worse. That's not good, of course. But it's necessary to understand what is being measured and how to really understand this here.

“Innovation” can have two meanings, and this report blurs them. It can be creating something new, which might more accurately be called an invention. Then there is what is accurately called innovation, which is using an invention to do something.

An “invention” has a wide meaning here -- not just a new machine but a new business plan, a new method of organization, a new piece of software, and so on.

Bangladesh is 106 on this list. But it's 115 on the same list for “inputs.” That is, the system available for making an invention, for adopting a new way of doing things. But on output it's 95.

That means it's a hard place -- or harder than others -- to come up with a new idea, but it's successful at implementing -- or better than most -- a new idea. Which is actually the right place to be for a low-income country.

We need a little background here. A place -- an economy, a country -- that is already doing everything the best way the world knows how to is a country that is already rich. This is just what “rich” means -- that we're getting the most output from our inputs.

We're using the best methods there are to do all the things we're trying to do. If Bangladesh did everything the way America did everything, then Bangladesh would be as rich as America. That's just a definition.

This is also what we mean by “catch-up growth”, the idea that poorer places, in order to get richer, just have to keep using the ways of doing things that richer places do. Because once everything is done the right way, then the place will be rich, that definition.

It's the rich places that have to keep inventing ever more new ways to do things to get ever richer. They have to expand the technological envelope, much more difficult than putting into place the methods that we already know work.

So, the idea that Bangladesh doesn't invent much new stuff, well, why worry? We know Bangladesh isn't at that technological frontier. Efforts should, instead, be spent on implementing all the things that others have already discovered.

As an example, and only an example -- why would we bother to try to design, from first principles, solar panels? We might like to use them, sure. Maybe -- maybe -- build them ourselves. But there's really no need at all for us to try to invent them all over again. This is then true of everything else as well.

In huge areas of life, we already know what works. So, our task is to use those methods we know work, not to go through the whole difficult process of trying to invent new ones.

This doesn't mean people should stop trying to invent -- by all means, invent away. The point is instead about the society itself. 106 out of 135 sounds really bad. But it isn't, not really, as another part of the report points out. Bangladesh has an innovation rate about right for the stage of economic development. Which is the same thing I've been saying above.

Sure, we might like to do better. But we should at least start from the observation that we're doing just fine right now, even a little better than we might be. Because while we're less than average at inventing new things, we're better than that at using them. And at our stage of development, it's the use which is the far more important thing.

We're doing fine. Let's find something else to worry about.

Tim Worstall is a senior fellow at the Adam Smith Institute in London.