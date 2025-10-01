In the age of WhatsApp, postcards still speak

In the days of instant messaging, do you ever wonder how people share their updates or show where they have been with friends and family before the internet? The answer lies in a humble piece of card: The postcard.

The first official postcard appears on October 1, 1869, in Austria-Hungary. Dr Emanuel Herrmann, a professor of Economics from Vienna, argues in a newspaper article that writing a full letter is unnecessary for short messages. His idea impresses the Austrian Post, which introduces the Correspondenz-Karte: a light-brown 8.5 × 12 cm card with space for an address on one side and a short message on the other. It bears a pre-printed 2 Kreuzer stamp and costs only half the price of a normal letter. And thus, the postcard is born.

The idea is simple: One side carries an image -- perhaps a scenic view, a piece of art, a photo of a national animal, or even the recipe for a famous cultural dish -- almost anything that can be printed. The other side is reserved for a stamp, an address, and a short message. A postcard gives the receiver not only a glimpse of a place but also a piece of the sender’s thoughts. Often, the picture itself speaks louder than the words.

Even in today’s digital age, postcards don’t lose their charm. While social media allows for instant “tap tap” updates, a handwritten postcard carries something irreplaceable: Effort. It takes attention and care to craft a short, personal message, and the handwriting itself makes it more magical. When a postcard finally reaches its recipient -- after traveling across countries and passing through countless hands -- it brings a joy that words alone cannot capture.

This is why a whole community of people around the world still loves to write and receive postcards. It isn’t just about a few quick taps on a screen; it’s about slowing down, paying attention, and sharing a personal connection in a small space. A handwritten card holds something human and lasting in a way no digital message can.

One of the most popular communities is Postcrossing.com -- a global project that allows you to send postcards to random members across the world. For every card you send, you receive one in return from another participant, creating a cycle of surprise connections across borders.

I have been part of the Postcrossing community since 2019, and I felt this magic hundreds of times. Through postcards, I build friendships across the globe. What begins as a simple exchange often grows into something more -- books, birthday surprises, or thoughtful gifts sent through the postal system. One of my pen friends, Dhairya from Gujarat, India, becomes busy with life, yet she still makes time to surprise me with postcards. Sometimes, it feels as though postcards erase the borders between us.

I also meet fellow postcard lovers in Bangladesh, and the feeling of finally meeting someone you have been writing to for years is unforgettable. Along the way, I receive postcards from countries I might never know much about otherwise -- Mongolia, Palestine, Benin, Chad, Djibouti, Mali, Mozambique, Sierra Leone, Togo, and many more. So far, I have exchanged more than 300 postcards.

For many, the joy lies not only in receiving but also in sending. As fellow Postcrossing participant Dr Rainer Ebert says: “Being able to send a message to a far-away place -- and the idea that my message and handwriting might be stored in some house somewhere in the world for a long time -- is very special.”

In Bangladesh, unfortunately, postcards are not as popular today, and finding them is often a challenge. Still, some places continue to carry them. As October 1 is celebrated as World Postcard Day, why not begin your own journey this year? Pick up a card, write a few lines, and send it out into the world. You never know whose hands it will reach -- or what friendships it will spark.

Mohammed Tariqul Islam is a freelance contributor and a student of business.