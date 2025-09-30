The cost of borrowed growth

Bangladesh has transitioned significantly from being considered an aid-dependent nation to an emerging economy since its independence, largely driven by the ready-made garments industry and remittances. Even in the face of global disruptions including the 2008 financial crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic, Bangladesh has consistently managed to meet both external and domestic debt obligations without default.

However, there is a growing concern over the escalation in debt servicing costs, which now consumes a significant share of the national budget every year. In FY24, interest payments constituted 18.7% of the national budget, which is more than one-fourth of annual government revenue.

This issue is especially notable due to our poor revenue-to-GDP ratio, which remains among the lowest globally, typically ranging from 8-9%. Our current revenue base is inadequate relative to the scale of the economy, and a growing proportion of these constrained resources is being allocated toward the repayment of past loans.

Bangladesh seems fiscally stable, with a debt-to-GDP ratio below 40%, whereas 60 to 70% threshold is typically considered acceptable for developing economies. However, assessing a country’s debt burden requires consideration not only of debt relative to GDP, but also the government’s ability to generate sufficient income to service that debt. Therefore, even with a manageable debt-to-GDP ratio, Bangladesh is facing challenges in maintaining fiscal balance due to its high interest-to-revenue ratio.

This situation raises a key question for policymakers: Should Bangladesh keep borrowing to boost growth despite rising debt costs, or should we limit borrowing to ensure long-term fiscal stability at the expense of faster growth?

The core is extremely poor revenue mobilization. Fewer than 3 million individuals pay income taxes in a country of 170 million people. The collection of VAT is hampered by exemptions and low compliance rates. Our local government bodies contribute minimally to overall revenue, depending heavily on the grants from the central government. As a result, Bangladesh collects only 8-9% GDP in revenue, whereas most middle-income countries achieve collection rates between 15-20%.

Further complication arises due to the evolving nature of Bangladesh’s borrowing. The country previously benefited from concessional loans from multilateral institutions, such as the World Bank and Asian Development Bank, featuring lower interest rates. Recently, however, financing for some large-scale projects has shifted toward relatively higher-cost bilateral loans.

This transition has increased the expense and burden of repayment, especially when coupled with significant depreciation of the taka in recent years. Securing low-cost loans is anticipated to become increasingly challenging as we are expected to graduate from the LDC list by November 2026.

Fiscal pressures have already become evident in our spending pattern. According to the 2023-24 year-end report published by the finance division, interest payments (Tk 114,590 crore) surpassed combined government allocations to the health (Tk 23,726 crore) and education (Tk 80,290 crore) sectors. Thus, more resources are dedicated to servicing old debt than investing in critical areas vital for human capital development.

These trade-offs exist because investment in education, healthcare, and social protection, which are important for long-term growth, is being increasingly limited by debt servicing requirements. If we keep borrowing in the same pattern for another decade without significantly increasing revenue collection, the future government will probably have little budget left for development expenditure after paying the interest.

International comparisons provide further context to this growing fiscal sustainability concern. As per IMF figure, Vietnam collects approximately 18% of GDP in revenues and maintains a debt-to-GDP ratio near 35%, yielding an interest burden of only about 5-6% of total revenue.

On the contrary Bangladesh with a slightly higher debt-to-GDP ratio than Vietnam, has spent nearly 28% of its total revenue in debt servicing in FY2024. The current budget reflects an interest payment allocation of Tk 122,000 crore, accounting for 15.4% of the total budget and 21.6% of projected revenue.

However, these ratios are expected to rise in practice, as actual expenditures and revenue collection have historically fallen short of initial estimates. Thus, weak revenue is making it harder for the country to manage its interest payments and maintain fiscal stability.

Political pressures make fiscal reform more difficult, as tax hikes and subsidy cuts are unpopular throughout the world. As a result, governments often choose debt-funded infrastructure projects instead of tough tax reforms. Influential groups that benefit from exemptions or inadequate enforcement often resist reform efforts, leading to delays in implementing changes and ongoing dependence on borrowing. Since political governments get the mandate to run the country for a shorter period, they primarily focus on short-term objectives, often at the expense of long-term economic sustainability.

However, the solution does not lie in halting borrowing entirely, as investment in infrastructure and social sectors remains essential for sustaining economic growth. The borrowing must be paired with revenue reforms to ensure sustainability. Broadening the tax base, enhancing compliance, and digitizing tax administration are key to minimizing inefficiencies.

Prioritizing concessional loans over heavily conditioned bilateral costly debts and ensuring unbiased cost-benefit analysis before choosing big projects are important steps. Above all, it is essential for borrowed funds to be allocated to projects that offer sustainable long-term returns, rather than influenced by political considerations. Strict fiscal rules like clear debt and deficit limits, monitored by an independent council, can minimize political influence and improve budget credibility and discipline.

Future progress of Bangladesh’s economy will depend on making difficult choices that prioritize fiscal stability, even at the cost of accepting slower short-term growth. These decisions may be politically difficult, but they are better than risking a debt crisis that could undo years of progress. We have to realize that a larger budget does not always correlate with government performance.

Hossain Mohammed Hye Joki is a bureaucrat and economist. He can be reached at [email protected].