Who’s pulling the strings behind autorickshaws?

Should autorickshaws be allowed to ply for hire in the streets of Dhaka? Apparently they're good for drivers, which is nice. I can certainly see that using a battery rather than human muscle power makes the job easier.

Drivers themselves are reporting higher incomes -- presumably the battery can power the vehicle around faster than mere human effort so that might be the reason.

On the other hand there's damage being done by them. And, of course, there are always those who insist that nothing should be allowed without licences, permissions, and taxes.

Is there some third argument to be used which comes down firmly on one side or the other?

Yes, the effect upon consumers. Which is the thing we should always be considering and far too rarely do.

Think back to all the shouting that went on when Uber decided to crash into the controlled taxicab markets in places like New York City. There, in order to drive a taxi one needed to have a “medallion” and there was a deliberately limited supply of such licences.

The licence itself could cost $1 million and was often owned by an investor who then rented it out to a driver -- $40,000 a year for 12 hours of each day was a usual price.

So, Uber says they're like taxis, but not enough like taxis to need a medallion. The price of medallions fell, of course.

So, we can tell the Uber story by whether Uber made a profit, what happened to taxi medallion owners, and so on. Or, we can tell it by looking at what happened to consumers. Which is, as I say, the way we should look at things and all too often, do not.

Prices to consumers went down -- that $40,000 a year didn't have to be paid to the medallion owner. The number of rides -- Uber plus taxis instead of the old number of just taxis -- went up.

Consumers, by their own behaviour, thought they benefitted from the presence of Uber. As it is the benefit of consumers -- well, as I insist it is -- which is the thing that matters therefore, Uber is and remains a good idea.

Which then gives us what we should think about when considering auto-rickshaws. Do they benefit consumers? If so then great, leave them be and allow them to get on with it.

My supposition would be that they do. If the drivers are reporting that they're earning more money then that would appear to show that they're giving more rides. I can believe this given that we'd expect the auto part to allow each ride to be faster and so more can be fitted into a day.

As long as we've not got a falling number of rickshaws overall this must mean more rides are being taken each day. The consumer is benefitting -- they're happily gaining more instances of what they'll happily pay for -- a rickshaw ride.

Now whether this is wholly true or not is another matter. Someone like me making assumptions isn't the way to conduct public policy. But it does give the guide to what should be investigated. Are auto-rickshaws making the consumer better off? If the answer is yes then that gives us our complete answer.

For the entire point of having an economy at all is to make the consumer better off. Not the workers, not the capitalists, not the bureaucrats -- the point of the game is to make life better for the average one of us as we go about daily life. So, things that do that get to stay.

Tim Worstall is a senior fellow at the Adam Smith institute in London.