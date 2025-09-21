UN says ‘genocide’ in Gaza. What changes now?

There are moments in a long war when a single word changes the entire conversation. This week, that word was “genocide.” A United Nations Commission of Inquiry, chaired by former human rights chief Navi Pillay, concluded that Israel has committed four of the five genocidal acts defined under the 1948 Genocide Convention in its campaign in Gaza -- and that those acts are ongoing.

Israel rejected the report as a biased “rant,” insisting the commissioners were effectively carrying Hamas’s brief. Whether one accepts the UN panel’s legal judgment or not, the word is now in the room. It will shape diplomacy, public opinion, and policy choices in the months ahead.

The commission’s method was straightforward, if imperfect: Analyze the destruction visible to the world, collect testimony from victims and witnesses, and weigh the public statements of senior Israeli leaders. Among those statements were dehumanizing phrases -- most notoriously the “human animals” remark from then defense minister Yoav Gallant -- which the commissioners read as evidence of intent.

Israel counters that the inquiry could not even enter Gaza and relied on hostile or unreliable sources, while Israel itself has kept foreign journalists and independent investigators at arm’s length. That tension -- demanding proof while limiting access -- is now part of the diplomatic record.

However you assess the legal threshold, the real-world consequences are immediate. The finding will reverberate in courts (where related cases already sit), in parliaments debating arms export licenses, and in the court of public opinion, which has steadily shifted as images from Gaza have grown more horrific.

Even governments that are friendly to Israel will have to ask whether continued military support exposes them to complicity claims under international law -- or at least to a level of political damage they can no longer absorb.

At the same time, a separate development has torn at diplomacy itself: The reported Israeli strike in Doha on a residential compound said to be hosting Hamas negotiators discussing a U.S.-backed ceasefire proposal. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the decision was Israel’s alone and telegraphed no intention to rule out similar actions in the future.

Striking in Qatar -- a sovereign state, a formal U.S. ally, and home to America’s largest regional air base -- sends a message far beyond Gaza. If mediators are not safe, mediation is not serious. And if Washington did not greenlight the attack, as it says it did not, then the United States must contend with the appearance of enabling actions it cannot control.

Diplomacy is made of fragile threads: Trust that words will be honoured, and trust that the people speaking those words are not fair game. Doha has been one of the last working channels for hostage releases and ceasefire talks, alongside Cairo.

To bomb those channels is to bomb the possibility of a deal. It is also to warn other would-be interlocutors -- Oman, Turkey, Egypt -- that the costs of facilitation may outweigh the benefits. The message to the region is simple and chilling: Arms matter more than arguments.

This is not merely an Arab perception problem. In Europe, where leaders once hailed the Abraham Accords as a bridge to a new Middle East, patience is thinning. The prospect of arms embargoes -- once unthinkable -- now appears on mainstream political tables. Recognition of a Palestinian state is gathering momentum in several capitals.

That recognition, as veteran correspondents point out, is largely symbolic at present, because the institutions and contiguous territory of a state barely exist. Gaza is a wasteland; the West Bank is fragmented by settlements and checkpoints; Palestinian governance is divided and discredited.

Symbolism matters in diplomacy. A rising number of recognitions signals that the international center of gravity is shifting, and not in Israel’s favour.

Inside Israel, the politics are equally hard. Governments everywhere play to domestic audiences; Israel is no different. Casting critics as “proxies for Hamas” is a proven way to shore up the base. It works -- inside the country. Beyond it, the narrative has less purchase, especially among younger voters across the West who increasingly see Gaza’s devastation as incompatible with democratic values.

The long-term risk for Israel is not battlefield defeat but reputational isolation: A slow erosion of legitimacy that blunts alliances, chills investment, and invites boycotts and legal challenges. That, too, is a form of strategic loss.

Where does this leave the United States? In an uncomfortable place. American officials urge restraint while supplying arms. They say they did not authorize the Doha strike, yet they underpin the military campaign that made it possible.

This posture -- press-release caution paired with material support -- has a half-life. It erodes US credibility with Arab partners, complicates relations with European allies, and fuels a wider sense in the Global South that international law is something the powerful invoke, not something to which they submit.

Meanwhile, the human toll grows. Across the Muslim world, and far beyond it, people wake each day to images too painful to ignore: Bodies torn apart, homes reduced to rubble, refugee camps collapsing into dust, and children crying out for food that does not arrive.

You do not need a law degree to understand what those pictures do to public sentiment. They make every diplomatic statement sound hollow; they make every promise of “proportionate force” sound like a cruel joke. If the UN commission’s word was “genocide,” the street’s word is “enough.”

For years, policymakers insisted the Middle East was “moving on” from the Palestinian question. The Gaza war has proved the opposite. It has dragged the question back to centre stage, forced allies to pick sides they would prefer to straddle, and tested whether the rules the world wrote after 1945 still carry weight in 2025.

If the answer is yes, then words like “genocide” must trigger action: Protection for civilians, accountability for crimes, and pressure on friends as well as foes. If the answer is no, then we should stop pretending we live under law and admit we live under power.

