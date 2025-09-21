Who decides who gets the loans?

The thieves looted the banks, ran away with all the money and we've got to pay. This is a somewhat vivid description, but also one that contains the core of the truth. This is what is behind the merger of five of the Sharia banks into one new Shariah Bank. This is also the background to the report that defaulted loans at Bangladeshi banks are the highest in Asia, as much as 28% of the entire loan book of the sector.

Do note that there's nothing about Sharia that makes such activity more likely. That's just happenstance, not something to do with the model or idea. But what is to do with the model, the idea, is something I've been saying in this column for many years now.

The government banks exist so that the government can aid in determining who should get a loan. Of course, this will be proclaimed as a matter of economic planning -- the government can direct loans to where they are socially necessary. In opposition to that horrible capitalist idea of where they might make a profit.

But when we've a government willing to assign loans in return for political support -- to be as polite as it is possible to be about the recently departed regime -- then that government's ability to direct loans becomes even more of a burden. The loans will be directed on political grounds. That might be in return for political support -- which at least buys something. Or it might just be to friends and contacts who then waste all the money.

So, a perfect government with that power over banks and their loans might just waste the money on bad ideas. A bad government will aid its friends in looting the banks. Which is where we are now.

The problem with all of this is that yes, we do have to pay. We out here, we who didn't get any of the loot, we do have to pay. That's why the government is providing Tk20,200 crore in capital to the new Shariah Bank. The capital of the five banks being merged to make it up was looted by people who borrowed and did not repay.

I agree, it seems very unfair that we have to pay, through our taxes, what someone else -- well, stole is such an affirmative word, so -- borrowed and could not repay. But we do. For we need banks. We'd prefer to have good banks; we'd prefer to have banks we don't need to capitalize, but banks we definitely need to have. They're how our savings get transformed into the investments that make our children richer -- well, as long as no one steals them first, of course.

This is the annoyance. Outsiders -- like me -- and many inside the system have been saying this for years. Yes, the banking system is being looted, and it will be taxpayers who have to pay. The necessity of having a banking system means that those holes, from the thefts, will have to be filled, and tax is the only way to do that.

Now, I'm not going to try to say who has the money -- or who had it. But it really is true that those loans to friends are what taxes are now paying for. You know, you, us, our money, is filling the holes left by politics, allowing friends to borrow money without having to repay it.

That's just sadness; the money is gone, and this has to be done. What we really want to know is how to make sure our children don't have to do this again in their time? The answer is not to allow the government or politics any power over who gains a loan. This means not just no politics in bank boardrooms but also no government ownership of banks. For if politics doesn't run banks, then politics cannot be used to steal money from banks, can it?

That the government ran the banks and then looted them is why we shouldn't have the government running banks. So, don't have government banks. It's not a difficult piece of logic, but the future is going to be vastly better if we can make everyone stick to it.

Tim Worstall is a senior fellow at the Adam Smith Institute in London.