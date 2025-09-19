Living on a heat island

For someone of my generation born and brought up in Dhaka, how this city -- otherwise blessed with free-flowing rivers, canals, greenery, and open spaces -- turned into a concrete jungle in the literal sense should be a living memory. I spent my childhood in the neighbourhoods of Arambagh, Fakirerpool, Khilgaon, and Goran.

In the late 1970s and the ’80s, we remember those areas and their surroundings as being full of greenery, natural vegetation, and water bodies. We didn’t only commute through paved roads but also travelled by boats and on foot over bamboo bridges crossing canals.

Nearly every school had playfields and open spaces where we would play football, cricket, and other outdoor games. In those days, young minds had little room for anxiety and depression, which have become so commonplace in today’s Dhaka life.

Unfortunately, in pursuit of mindless rapid urbanization over the following decades, we literally stacked buildings one after another in this city like blocks in a children’s wooden jigsaw puzzle.

We grabbed and converted the last remaining canals into housing estates, commercial districts, and roads; we gave our children fancy handheld video games on mobile apps but took away their playgrounds and fields. In our urban development dictionary, there is no room for greenery, no open spaces, and no place to breathe fresh air. Are we all dying in a gas chamber? We don’t know.

Today, Bangladesh is warming at an alarming rate -- the maximum temperature increased by 1.1°C between 1980 and 2023, while our capital, Dhaka, experienced a higher rise of 1.4°C over the past four decades. At the same time, the heat index, or “feels-like” temperature (which combines humidity and temperature to assess impacts on human health), rose by 4.5°C.

This was long in the making, and we are witnesses to what has happened to our city -- it has become one of the world’s worst urban heat islands (UHI).

The UHI effect occurs when a developed area, like a city, is significantly warmer than the surrounding rural areas. This happens because a lack of vegetation contributes to higher temperatures, while urban surfaces such as buildings and pavements absorb and store more heat than natural landscapes. Human activities, such as traffic emissions and air conditioning, also add heat. The result is higher temperatures that drive up energy costs, worsen air pollution, and increase the risks of heat-related illnesses.

Living in a heat island feels significantly hotter, more uncomfortable, and more polluted than in surrounding rural areas, with the added effect of less nighttime cooling, which increases the risk of heat-related illnesses like exhaustion and heatstroke. The most vulnerable populations -- such as the elderly, children, and those with chronic illnesses -- are at greater risk.

According to a new World Bank report, based on research and repeated surveys of 16,000 people across Bangladesh during 2015–23, the heat index in Dhaka rose faster than the national average: 2.8°C in nine years at a rate of 0.3°C per year, compared with the national average of 1.7°C, or 0.2°C per year, over the same period.

Dhaka’s heat index increase of 0.3°C per year between 2015 and 2023 was considerably higher than the rise recorded between 1980 and 2023, which averaged 0.07°C per year.

The heat index, or apparent temperature, measures how hot it feels to the human body by combining air temperature and relative humidity. High humidity reduces the body’s ability to cool itself through sweating and evaporation, making it feel hotter and raising the risk of heat-related illnesses. A higher heat index indicates a greater risk of heat stress.

The report states that Dhaka lost 47% of its dense green space and other vegetation between 1989 and 2020 as these areas were converted into built-up zones to meet the growing demands of urbanization. No wonder we are living in such persistent heat stress conditions in Dhaka, one of the world’s worst-ranked cities in terms of livability.

Dhaka’s livability has been in steady decline, reaching its lowest point in this year’s Economist Intelligence Unit Global Liveability Index, where it ranked 171st out of 173 cities -- making it the world’s third least liveable city, just above two war-torn cities: Tripoli and Damascus.

This downward trend is attributed to poor performance in healthcare, infrastructure, culture, and environment, with problems including unbreathable air, traffic gridlock, weak urban planning, and inadequate sewage systems.

The change in vegetation in Dhaka is mind-boggling. Healthy vegetation declined drastically from 5,202 hectares (17%) in 1989 to 612 hectares (2%) in 2020. Moderately healthy vegetation also declined by 8 percentage points over the same period. Healthy vegetation includes dense vegetation and forests; moderately healthy vegetation includes shrubs, herbs, grassland, and moderately dense plants.

Urban settlements began expanding after 1999, and by 2020, green spaces had become fragmented, covering only 5,600 hectares compared with 12,745 hectares in 1989, according to a World Bank report. It notes that between 2001 and 2017, Dhaka’s urban area expanded by 19%, while its population grew by nearly 77%.

The use of heat-trapping building materials is raising indoor air temperatures in South Asian cities, including Dhaka. At night, the indoor temperature of tin-roofed structures can exceed outdoor temperatures by up to 4°C.

This nighttime heat is detrimental to human health, as the body needs to cool down at night to recover from exposure to extreme daytime heat; otherwise, it becomes overheated. Low-income groups are most affected, as they often live in tin-roofed homes.

Building designers need to consider factors such as roof and wall materials, window design and ventilation, and internal and external shading to ensure indoor spaces do not trap heat. Painting tin rooftops white helps reduce heat absorption. Green spaces can mitigate urban heat, improve local air quality, reduce flood risks, and positively affect human health.

We cannot blame anyone else for creating this “gas chamber,” the heat island we fondly call Dhaka. This is our own doing -- the result of both our actions and inactions. Aren’t we guilty of failing to decentralize Dhaka? Instead, we created all the “pull factors” that lure people here, leaving them jobless and with limited opportunities in underdeveloped rural and semi-urban centres.

We converted many of Dhaka’s canals into roads, depriving the city of its natural cooling system. The few remaining canals have either been turned into waste bins or grabbed by encroachers. Many of the city’s green fields, ponds, and open spaces have been lost to land grabbers and no longer offer Dhakaites any breathing space.

Reaz Ahmad is Editor, Dhaka Tribune.