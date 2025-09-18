When journalism is exploited, aberrations become the norm

A pro-democracy think-tank has recently stated, based on research, that press freedom, which had declined significantly in the past five years, is now at its lowest in the last 50 years. It appears, in the history of the past half century, suppressing or distorting the truth has become a norm of sorts.

While at London School of Journalism, back in the mid 90s, one teacher gave a perfect definition of journalism: A news or a fact that someone does not want published; everything else is just advertisement. If we think a little deeply, the significance of the line dawns on us.

Last year, during the student-led uprising in Bangladesh, media outlets, which were presenting the facts, were doing their job properly, earning widespread accolades from the general people. Meanwhile, those which zealously propagated the government’s narrative were dubbed the spin-doctors, swiftly losing credibility.

Anyway, we are in a strife-torn world where people gathering facts to present the real picture to others find that their work is increasingly becoming more perilous. The danger is doubled if the media body owner is keen to use journalism as a façade to please the quarter in power.

In Bangladesh too, the media faces a tough challenge in choosing between the task of presenting events as they are or sugar coating/papering over the cracks to serve some selfish interest. While press freedom is in jeopardy in several countries, post revolution Bangladesh is hoping the sector will see some much-needed reforms to make it more robust, transparent and neutral.

Pay wages and don’t interfere

“Actually, not too many reforms are needed, a very few basic ones can work wonders,” observed Abdullah Reza, a reporter for an English daily. The first issue is financial security plus the willingness of each and every media owning business house to comply with the government established wage board, he said.

Echoing the sentiment, a former journalist, Atiqur Rahman, said: “Most media houses have a cloak and dagger approach to matters related to wages. Unfortunately, some get as per the wage board while others are offered a pittance.” Discrimination sows resentment, leading to unethical practices, creating a premise for crony journalism to proliferate, he lamented.

“Many leading media houses circumvent the wage board obligation simply by offering contract-based employment, thus setting up and giving legality to an unjust practice.”

The late journalist Zakaria Siraji, known as “Zak bhai to both seniors and juniors once told me in the late 90s, when big business bodies were strategically injecting huge amounts of money into media houses, that the success of a media organization depended mainly on the least amount of interference from the owner.

If I recall his exact words: “When the editor is given full charge of a paper or a channel and allowed to follow integrity based journalism, a media house will become successful.” Sadly, the word “successful” media house is often misunderstood. Media bodies are never meant to churn millions.

They are here to serve society, the masses and, yes, in the real world, add to the prestige of the owning company.

As Syed Mehedi, a veteran journalist, observes: “Most business houses know this and before financing a media body, journalists make it clear that the purpose is not to make money but also not