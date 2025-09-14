Journalists are more than graduates

It's true that we have a new government or have had one for the past year and more -- and that a new government will have new policies to enact. One of the joys of being fully free again is that it's possible to disagree with the policies being suggested.

One of which is this idea from the Media Reform Commission that all journalists should be graduates. No, this is not correct. Partly just that journalism is a craft, not even a trade, let alone a profession.

It's simply something learnt by doing, and those who are good at it are those who have learnt to do it well. One of the things that's so wrong with American journalism is that most of the entrants are those who have done a degree in the subject, for many, a postgraduate degree in it.

Thus, everyone knows how to identify the source of a quote, but never actually thinks about what is being said. This is also why American newspapers are so boring -- they're all written by exactly the same class of people who do postgraduate journalism degrees, with never a different perspective or opinion among them.

But there's another and more important reason too. It's not the job of the government to decide who may be a journalist or not. Asking people questions, writing down what they say -- why should who is allowed to do that be the subject of the law? The entire point of the whole “free press” thing is that anyone capable of writing things down can do so with no prior permission, licence, or training required.

That's the new law being suggested, but there's an older one that also needs reform. A tiny -- really, very tiny -- four photocopied pages of handwriting that comes out once every two months -- a newspaper called Andharmanik serves a few villages around West Sonatala. Their print run is as many -- as many as 300 copies an issue. It's written by a collective of, well, whoever wants to write it, in fact. Edited and published by a day labourer at the fish market.

This might sound like sneering from me but no, this is glorious. People desire a local newspaper in an area ignored by everyone else, people write a local newspaper, and that is glorious. Who could object?

Well, apparently the law. To register as an “official media organization,” he, the fish market porter, must be a graduate. Which is, to me, an absurdity. He is, in fact, publishing a newspaper -- of whatever tiny circulation and impact -- and therefore he is qualified to publish a newspaper. But the law won't recognize that unless he is a graduate?

Now it's possible to think that this sort of restriction is some power grab. If only graduates can be publishers, then we make sure that there's never a proper working-class newspaper, perhaps? But I think that it's something actually more pernicious than that. It's the idea that people must be qualified before they're allowed to do things. Even though there's some reason why the government should be able to determine who is allowed to do things.

This is not the way to have a free press. It's also not the way to have a free country, let alone a free market economy. Barring a couple of obvious exceptions -- doctor, lawyer, and so on -- the only useful definition of someone allowed to do a job is someone who wishes to do it and who someone wishes to employ to do it.

That's actually what all those declarations of freedom, liberty, and the rights of man mean. Does someone have to go to university to publish four sheets of handwritten photocopies once every two months? Ridiculous, obviously -- but so is the idea that everyone who writes this newspaper must also be a graduate.

We only actually get freedom -- and that freedom of the press -- if everyone's free to get on with their own thing. Governments -- and media commissions -- don't get a say in a free country.

Tim Worstall is a senior fellow at the Adam Smith Institute in London.