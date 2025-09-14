Poverty is making a comeback

For many years, Bangladesh was viewed as a country trapped in poverty. That image has gradually shifted as millions moved out of deprivation and the economy gained international recognition for resilience.

As 2025 unfolds, the story is no longer one of steady decline in poverty. It is one of the gains under threat, of families rising only to risk sliding back, and of a country facing a crossroads between progress and reversal.

Official data shows that in 2024, the national poverty rate stood at around 18.7%, with extreme poverty at 5.6%. Rural poverty remained deeper, at 6.5% compared to 3.8% in cities. These were achievements that reflected decades of growth, rural entrepreneurship, social safety nets, and remittance inflows.

Yet projections for 2025 are troubling: Poverty is expected to climb to 22.9%, meaning nearly 39 million people will live in poverty, including more than 15 million in extreme poverty. In a country that once celebrated pulling millions out of destitution, this setback should alarm policymakers.

The broader economy underscores the challenge. Growth, once a hallmark of Bangladesh’s success, is expected to slow to just 3.8% in 2025. At the same time, inequality is worsening, with the extreme poor increasing from 7.7% in 2024 to 9.3% in 2025.

The widening gap between rich and poor makes poverty reduction not only a social priority but an economic necessity, as broad-based growth cannot occur in a society divided by opportunity.

One bright spot has been remittances. Bangladeshi workers abroad sent home a record 30 billion dollars in the 2024-25 fiscal year, with March 2025 alone setting an all-time high of 3.29bn. These flows remain critical lifelines for rural families, lifting consumption, and buffering against shocks.

Remittances alone cannot carry the burden of development. They ease hardship but do not replace the need for structural reforms, job creation, and diversification of the economy.

The persistence of poverty is not simply a matter of insufficient income. Rural vulnerability remains high, urbanization has absorbed workers into low-paying informal sectors, and social safety nets have not kept pace with inflation. Climate change continues to drive families back into poverty, eroding years of progress. Without stronger protection and more resilient livelihoods, too many households remain one shock away from falling behind again.

This moment calls for urgency. Bangladesh cannot rely on past success or the cushion of remittances. The government must expand and better target social safety nets, adjust them to rising living costs, and ensure delivery through transparent digital systems. Rural productivity must be boosted through climate-smart agriculture, storage facilities, and new industries that create jobs beyond subsistence farming.

Remittances should be harnessed not only for consumption but also as investment in small enterprises, housing, and infrastructure. Above all, the economy must diversify beyond garments and migration dependence, expanding manufacturing and services to absorb millions of young workers entering the labour market each year.

Bangladesh has already proved that poverty can be reduced on a massive scale. But the projected reversal in 2025 is a warning. If poverty once again becomes a defining feature of national life, it will weaken not just the economy but also the bond of trust between citizens and the state.

The government must act with renewed determination, making poverty reduction a deliberate, sustained national strategy, not a byproduct of growth or migration. We also know sustainable poverty reduction and wealth creation at the bottom of the pyramid warrant handling corruption and inequality well with good governance.

The world admired Bangladesh for defying the odds in the fight against poverty, but that fight is not over. It now depends on whether policymakers choose to match ambition with action; before hard-won progress slips through our hands.

Mamun Rashid is an economic analyst.