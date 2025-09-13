Ensuring people’s rights on their land

Despite the lofty promises of becoming a “digital” nation for years, it is safe to say that Bangladesh, despite some progress, remains far from reaching that goal. This is most pertinent when it comes to crucial public services which continue to function in archaic and out-of-date systems that only add to the suffering of the everyday Bangladeshi.

To this end, we are encouraged to see that Bangladesh has sought Australian cooperation for modernizing the country’s land management system and bringing much needed transparency and equity to the system that will ultimately help with citizen empowerment.

Australia has long been an important partner for Bangladesh, and in such an endeavour, emerges as ideal due to the nation’s technological expertise and practices of good governance and experience that we could learn lots from.

Australia’s success in implementing digitized surveys, land zoning, and secure registration systems could be the blueprint for our own transformation; the proposed Certificate of Land Ownership (CLO) system, inspired by Australian models, could be the first potential addition to begin the process of changing how land rights are documented and defended in Bangladesh.

Land disputes and the opaqueness with which records are kept have long been hindrances for overall development and justice, and it is about time we started addressing this issue. The potential to collaborate with Australia on this important matter could finally bring about the clarity and efficiency needed.

While we stand to gain from this potential partnership, Australia too stands to deepen its strategic footprint in South Asia and reinforce its role as a development ally in the region -- one that is championing the values of inclusive growth and institutional strengthening.

We can hope and expect now for our government to pursue this potential and ensure that its progress does not stall at mere conversations. It is collaborations such as this that could finally bring about the changes we wish to see in governance.