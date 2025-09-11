A snake in the monkey’s shadow

Several weeks ago, I went to Cineplex to watch Karate Kid: Legends, the latest movie in the martial arts-based series, the first of which hit the screens in 1984. In the entire hall, there were only three people. It is clear that one-time super hit The Karate Kid does not resonate with the current audience anymore.

As the film began, the fact that martial arts no longer pulled the audience dawned on me.

It was sad because exactly 40 years ago, if a karate movie was in theaters, it would be natural to see ticket touts selling tickets three times the actual rate in what we once called the “black.”

Actually, it’s all very civilised now: We go to a multiplex, form a proper line, buy a ticket, popcorn, drinks, and then settle in amazing comfort. All this is done inside a massive shopping mall where the air conditioner is on. Tickets no longer read in bold letters “shitatop niyontrito” (air-conditioned), jostling at the entrance is rare and black market ticket sellers, a forgotten breed.

For good reason, the latest version of the Karate Kid film triggered a nostalgic dive of sorts because, back in the early 80s, I, like most others, was also blown away by the martial arts craze. But first, here’s what the movie scene in 1983-84 looked like: Two types of protagonists dominated filmdom. In the first, Stallone and Schwarzenegger, followed by a dozen others, created the body builder, bulging muscles, and machine gun-wielding hero template, hell-bent on destroying everything in a fit of rage.

For the other, we had Chuck Norris, David Carradine, Wang Yu, Jackie Chan, weaving martial arts-based fantasy.

Although Rambo, Commando and the mass destruction-themed movies were doing brisk business, for most Bangladeshis, martial arts movies topped everything. To trace this love, one needs to dive into the enduring Bangladeshi fascination with Bruce Lee. Although Lee had died in 1973, his legacy spread across the globe. In Bangladesh, the late 70s saw a social revolution involving martial arts schools, thanks to the obsession with Bruce Lee.

If it’s fashionable now to flaunt a smartphone or any other gadget, but back then, the way to draw admiration was to come out of the martial arts school and slowly walk back home in the karate dojo dress (Gi). Even better, if one had a flaming dragon or a menacing looking snake embroidered at the back. The ultimate macho line used by many: “I learn karate at the black dragon dojo. My younger brother went even further: After watching Octagon (1980), the ninja themed martial arts film, and American Ninja (1985), he had shurikens (a Japanese concealed weapon) made from tin.

When the usage of the word “dragon” became a little clichéd for schools, someone came up with a new, rather startling, name: Snake shadow. After watching a C-grade Hong Kong film about a sham martial arts style called “Monkey,” one of our senior friends opened a dojo, naming it “Monkey style, snake venom.”

The inspiration for such a name came from a 1979 film, Snake in the Monkey's Shadow.

With so many schools, competition surged and each one tried to eclipse the other with innovative names. Unwilling to be overawed by all the snakes and monkeys, a nearby school changed their name to “Drunken Cooking Style."

Trust me, I am not making this up.

In the drunken style, as shown in a movie, the fighters appear to be inebriated, moving, as if under the