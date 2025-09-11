Ducsu 2025: Hope, disputes, and the future of student politics

For the past several days, a breeze of joy and festivity has swept across the Dhaka University campus, emanating from the long-awaited election of the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu). Long regarded as the birthplace of democracy and secularism, the University of Dhaka had in recent years begun to lose its familiar glow. Yet today, there is hope. After many years, the Ducsu election has marked the beginning of this new chapter.

A century of interrupted tradition

Although the University of Dhaka was founded in 1921, the first central student union election did not take place until the academic year 1924–25. In the century since, Ducsu elections have been held only 37 times. Since the independence of Bangladesh, in the 54 years since 1971, just seven elections have been convened. Following the return to parliamentary democracy in 1991, Ducsu elections ceased entirely for nearly three decades, until one was finally held in 2019 alongside the hall union polls.

Thus, the 2025 election stands as only the second since 1990, unfolding in a dramatically new context. This explains the heightened sense of anticipation, anxiety, and excitement that swept through the campus. Ducsu elections are supposed to be an annual affair, much like Bangladesh’s six seasons. Yet, just as climate change has pushed our six seasons into the pages of textbooks, the annual rhythm of Ducsu elections has remained elusive.

Behind this absence lie deep vested interests. Those nurtured within Ducsu and Dhaka University often go on to shape the nation’s political destiny. For this reason, the Ducsu election is never a campus-limited matter; it resonates nationally. The vice-president’s title, once achieved, becomes a lifelong ornament, as evident in the legacy of former VPs who later became defining figures in Bangladesh’s history.

The official campaign period ended at 11 pm on September 7, the night before voting. This year, the campaign atmosphere stood out as mostly peaceful, with no major incidents of violence being reported. The campaigns themselves were a testament to youthful creativity. Students embraced digital platforms, social media, and even launched personal websites.

Some candidates designed leaflets shaped like buses, hand fans, maps, or globes; others distributed bookmarks, plants, or even World Cup–trophy-shaped flyers. One candidate handwrote each leaflet to underscore his promise of listening to students. Another embedded seeds in campaign leaflets so that, when discarded, they could germinate into plants.