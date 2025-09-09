Bad-mouth in politics: How slangs are poisoning Bangladesh’s political culture

The government and political leaders must reclaim their moral duty to use responsible language. When leaders normalize slang, they legitimize disrespect as a political culture.

Politics is not just about power; it is about language and communication. Words enflame revolutions, but they can also destroy the fabric of a society. In Bangladesh’s recent political movements, slang and abusive language have taken centre stage.

From student protests to political debates, street slogans to Facebook lives, “bad mouth politics” is no longer fringe; it has emerged as a dominant mode of expression.

What was once considered the language of anger or rebellion has seeped into the heart of political communication, bringing with it serious consequences for both the social fabric and the civic norms of Bangladeshi society.

Research on political communication shows that the strategic use of slang and colloquial language is not unique to Bangladesh. The Arab Spring began with righteous anger but soon became overwhelmed by polarized slogans, insults, and social media vitriol. Leaders failed to translate protest energy into inclusive dialogue, and the dream of democratic renewal collapsed into cycles of instability.

Sudan’s National Congress Party provided another dark example; political leaders relied heavily on derogatory language to demonize their rivals. Leaders such as Imran Khan in Pakistan deliberately adopted slang to connect with frustrated youth, mobilize emotions, and dramatize political rivalries.

Bangladesh today is at a similar crossroads.

In Bangladesh, the Gen Z–driven protest culture visible in the 2018 Road Safety Movement, quota reform protests, and the 2024 anti-government upraise has embraced slang as a language of protest. When students chant slang slogans, they capture attention more quickly than with technical arguments. Slang thrives because it is easy, emotional, and viral.

When a leader mocks an opponent with a crude nickname, it spreads faster than a policy statement. Scholars argue that slang works as a populist weapon. It draws people in quickly, but there is a cost.

Talk shows and YouTube videos have become arenas of insult-trading rather than policy debate. Citizens are left disillusioned, convinced that politics is little more than bad theatre.

The nation that once fought for the dignity of language in 1952 now risks replacing it with a culture of mockery. The present slang-dominated protests and speeches dilute this heritage, shifting public expression toward aggression rather than enlightenment.

Political debates and political rallies are increasingly reduced to personal insults rather than policy dialogue. This normalizes incivility in public discourse, widening the gap between citizens and governance. Youth see slang as liberty, while elders see it as vulgarity. The gap deepens mistrust across generations. As sociolinguistic studies show, when slang metaphors degrade opponents, they often pave the way for physical aggression and may escalate hostility during protests.

Bangladesh is at a crossroads. The country’s youth-led political movements are lively, but the increasing use of slang as the main form of communication risks damaging the core values of democratic dialogue. Effective political communication should strike a balance between being accessible and maintaining respect.

Speaking at the “Officers’ Address” event at Dhaka Cantonment on the morning of August 19, 2025, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-uz-Zaman mentioned the recent insulting remarks and slang directed at the military. He stated there's no reason to be upset about such language. He noted that those responsible are around the age of the army’s children, and when they grow older, they will understand their mistakes and feel ashamed.

The responsibility does not lie with the youth alone. The government and political leaders must reclaim their moral duty to use responsible language. Talk shows and social media debates should not be verbal boxing matches. Citizens deserve leaders who debate ideas, not trade insults.

As scholars of political communication remind us, words are not neutral. They frame how citizens understand democracy, trust institutions, and envision their own role in society. When leaders normalize slang, they legitimize disrespect as a political culture.

History always offers powerful lessons. In South Africa, Nelson Mandela and Desmond Tutu mobilized with moral clarity, not mockery. In India, Gandhi turned protest into a disciplined culture of dignity. Bangladeshi youth who are leading today’s movements must recognize that sustaining change requires not just energy, but ethics.

Protest slogans should demand accountability without dehumanizing. Digital activism should amplify ideas, not insults. A movement that speaks with dignity will last; one that relies on slang will burn bright and fade fast. Media houses must endorse guidelines that discourage viral insult-trading in talk shows and promote constructive dialogue.

Bangladesh is proud of its language and is the only proud nation in the world that sacrificed lives for its mother tongue. Allowing political slang to dominate our discourse now is a betrayal of that heritage. The rise of slang in Bangladesh’s political movements might seem freeing in the short term, but its long-term social and linguistic costs are significant.

We must remember, revolutions are built not only with slogans but with visions; not only with anger but with dignity. Youth must lead responsibly, and leaders must speak with restraint. Only then can Bangladesh’s political movements inspire real change without leaving damaging effects that could threaten not only its democratic values but also the cultural sanctity of its mother tongue.



Md Tanver Hossain, is a development communication expert and Director of IPCR Bangladesh. He can be reached at [email protected].