When success feels like a lie

Have you ever felt like you were just pretending? Pretending to know what you’re doing. Pretending to belong among the brilliant and accomplished. Pretending that the smile on your face shows confidence, while outward calm masks a storm of doubt.

I remember checking my Higher Secondary results -- GPA 5.00. Relatives surrounded me with congratulations, smiles, and proud words, but all I could think about were the two questions I had left half-answered. “Perhaps the authorities are simply too generous,” I whispered to myself -- even though, in truth, I had answered them perfectly.

From that moment on, my achievement feels borrowed. I’ve often noticed that when people are praised for their achievements, they downplay their efforts, saying things like, “It was nothing really; I just got lucky,” without ever mentioning the sleepless nights and hard work they invested.

These feelings of self-doubt are called impostor syndrome. And it doesn’t just exist in grand podiums or glass towers. It lives everywhere -- from quiet bedrooms to crowded buses, exam halls, and office corridors. It follows the brilliant, the broken, the hardworking, and the heart-weary. It creeps into the minds of those constantly proving themselves -- to a world that already believes in them, but more cruelly, to a voice inside that never does.

What is impostor syndrome?

Impostor syndrome is a psychological pattern where individuals chronically doubt their abilities and feel like frauds despite clear evidence of success. The term was first introduced in 1978 by psychologists Pauline Rose Clance and Suzanne Imes in their study of 150 high-achieving women. These women, despite earning PhDs, leading careers, and being recognized for their excellence, confessed that they felt undeserving of their success. Many believed they had merely fooled others into thinking they were capable.

Clance and Imes initially focused on women, noting that societal messaging often made them feel they didn’t belong in positions of power. But we now know impostor syndrome affects people from all genders, professions, and cultural backgrounds. In fact, studies suggest that nearly 70% of people experience it at some point in their lives. It does not discriminate between the accomplished and the aspiring; it simply latches on wherever fear exists.

Impostor syndrome often comes from personal experiences, like childhood expectations, societal pressures, competitive schools, and workplace culture. High-pressure places such as classrooms, offices, or homes with constant comparisons trigger it the most. It takes a heavy emotional toll. And it doesn’t only limit potential but also robs peace.

A South African psychologist, Susan David, PhD, has helped many people in her organization overcome impostor syndrome and points out it happens to a lot of people. She emphasizes that “it’s important to keep in mind that feeling like an impostor isn’t unusual -- many people experience it, even those who are highly skilled.”

Interestingly, impostor syndrome shows up differently across genders. Research indicates that men who struggle with it often withdraw when they receive criticism, while women tend to over-perform and try harder. Yet, both carry internalized pressure to meet unrealistic expectations.

It is a condition in most societies maintained by omnipresent judgement. Everyone is watching -- your employment, your salary, your choices. They compare and judge with no compassion. This culture of ongoing judgement pushes individuals to seek validation rather than satisfaction. It leads to burnout, stress, depression, and ongoing low self-esteem if left unaddressed. A 2017 study shows that this is especially intense among people who constantly feel the need to prove their place.



Impostor syndrome among Bangladeshi students



Impostor syndrome quietly affects many students in Bangladesh. A study of 1,139 undergraduates in Dhaka found that about one-third (33%) experience these feelings. Male students were slightly more affected (34%) than female students (32%), challenging the stereotype that women struggle more.

Students in public universities (36%) and those in general programs (34%) feel like they don’t fully belong, slightly more than students in private universities (33%) or medical programs (32%). As they get closer to graduation, many start doubting themselves and wonder if they are “good enough.”



Lifestyle matters too. Students with insomnia are 54% more likely to feel like impostors, showing that mental and physical health are closely connected.



To overcome impostor syndrome, we need to understand that it might feel deeply rooted, but it is not permanent. That doubting inner voice can be questioned, unlearned, and slowly replaced with one that speaks truth and kindness.

Studies show there are a lot of ways to recover from impostor syndrome. Therapy can unravel the knot of self-doubt. Talking to a professional helps you understand why you have these beliefs, whether they come from comparisons, social pressure, or childhood experiences.

Group therapy helps people hear others share their hidden fears, which can reduce shame. Systematic approaches like cognitive processing therapy (CPT) allow one to challenge distorted beliefs and rebuild self-esteem. Ask yourself: Where did this belief begin? Whose voice told me I wasn't enough? More often than not, it was someone else's fear, silence, or expectation -- not your failure.



In Bangladesh, even during stressful school times, students found ways to quietly take back their sense of control and dignity. For students who struggle on campus, universities should provide counselling, awareness programmes, and support to help students succeed academically and emotionally.

Simple daily routines like painting, journaling, and short naps may help manage mental and emotional pressure. Talking with family, friends, or close classmates eased feelings of self-doubt and reminded them that their worth goes beyond grades. Intriguingly, for those who need private and understanding support, the Bangladeshi helpline Kaan Pete Roi offers caring volunteers who listen without judgement.



In Bangladesh, we celebrate success, but we rarely talk about the self-doubt that often comes with it. I have seen friends, classmates, and even teachers undermine their own achievements by calling them “luck” or “nothing special.” In a culture that values modesty and constant comparison, it’s easy to hide our struggles and suffer in silence.

This silence only makes impostor syndrome worse.



Fahmina Islam Dipta is a freelance contributor.