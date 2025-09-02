When AI thinks, emotional intelligence leads

The office was quiet, except for the soft hum of the server room. On the screen, an AI system had just flagged a suspicious transaction -- a few $1000 that didn’t quite match the customer’s usual pattern.

The machine did its job flawlessly. But when the customer walked in, anxious and unsettled, the real work began. It wasn’t the algorithm that reassured her; it was the bank officer across the desk who smiled, listened, and explained with empathy. The AI thought. The human led.

That is the story of our future. Artificial Intelligence has become an extraordinary partner in modern life. It recommends what we watch, helps doctors read scans, and predicts traffic jams before they happen. It is fast, tireless, and precise. But for all its brilliance, it cannot feel.

It cannot comfort a patient after a difficult diagnosis, calm an angry customer whose flight has been cancelled, or inspire a team during a crisis. As Maya Angelou once said, “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”

During the Covid-19 pandemic, this truth became undeniable. Technology kept us connected -- Zoom calls replaced office meetings, AI dashboards tracked supply chains, and chatbots answered customers 24/7.

The real difference between leaders who held teams together and those who lost them was not the software they used, but the empathy they showed.

In New Zealand, former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stood out globally for her emotionally intelligent leadership. Her combination of clear data-driven decisions and deep compassion earned international praise. She reminded us that leadership is not just about making the right choices; it is about making people feel safe and understood.

Healthcare offers another vivid example. AI now reads medical images with astonishing accuracy, often spotting tumours invisible to the human eye. But when the results come back, no patient turns to the machine.

They turn to the doctor -- to the tone of their voice, the empathy in their explanation, and the reassurance they provide. The diagnosis may come from AI, but the healing begins with EI.

Education tells a similar story. In classrooms worldwide, AI can now personalize learning, adjusting lessons to match a student’s progress. AI cannot inspire a child who has lost confidence or celebrate with genuine warmth when a struggling student finally solves a problem.

That moment -- when a teacher’s encouragement lights a spark in a child’s eyes -- is uniquely human. AI can support learning, but only EI can nurture growth.

The business world shows us both sides as well. Airlines, banks, and telecom companies increasingly rely on AI-powered chatbots to handle customer service.

The bots are efficient, but when a passenger is stranded at an airport or a customer feels cheated on a bill, no script will suffice. What defuses anger is not efficiency but empathy. One kind, patient human voice can restore trust faster than any automated system.

Even in innovation, the pattern holds true. AI can generate designs, suggest optimizations, or identify gaps in a market.

But breakthrough ideas often emerge from messy, unpredictable human interactions -- a brainstorming session filled with jokes, empathy, frustration, and sudden inspiration. Creativity is born not only from intelligence, but from emotion.

Different countries remind us of this balance in unique ways. In Bangladesh, AI is rapidly transforming banking and telecom. Mobile financial services already reach millions, powered by algorithms that manage security and speed.

True success will come only if these services remain inclusive -- reaching rural populations, the elderly, and those less comfortable with technology.

This requires empathy and human-centred design. In New Zealand, a culture of inclusivity and collaboration shapes workplaces. The Māori proverb says it best: “He aha te mea nui o te ao? He tāngata, he tāngata, he tāngata.”

What is the most important thing in the world? It is people, it is people, it is people. This wisdom makes New Zealand a model for combining AI innovation with a people-first ethos.

So what does this mean for the future of work? It means that technical skills alone will not be enough. A project manager might use AI to analyze risks, optimize workflows, and track performance.

Her real success will depend on whether she can motivate a tired team, listen to their frustrations, and build their confidence. Without EI, projects may deliver outputs. With EI, they deliver outcomes that people believe in.

Employers are already noticing. A LinkedIn Workplace Report listed Emotional Intelligence among the top skills in demand across industries. Fei-Fei Li, one of the world’s leading AI scientists, has said, “Artificial intelligence is not a substitute for human wisdom.” Companies are learning that while AI delivers efficiency, it is EI that drives loyalty, trust, and innovation.

The way forward is clear. For professionals, the challenge is to become bilingual -- fluent in both AI tools and EI skills. Learn the algorithms, but also practice empathy, active listening, and cultural sensitivity.

For leaders, the task is to make data-driven decisions but communicate them with humanity. For organizations, it means investing not just in digital upskilling but also in training that develops resilience, collaboration, and emotional awareness.

For countries like Bangladesh, it means ensuring digital transformation is people-centred. For New Zealand, it means leveraging its people-first leadership culture as a global model for integrating AI with humanity.

The rise of AI does not diminish the role of humans -- it redefines it. Machines may think faster and never tire, but only humans can feel, inspire, and lead. Satya Nadella put it best: “AI will amplify human ingenuity.” The question is whether that ingenuity will be guided by compassion, empathy, and emotional intelligence.

As we step into this new era, one truth stands unshaken: AI may think, but EI will always lead. The organizations and societies that master both will not just thrive in the digital age -- they will shape a future that is more human, inclusive, and resilient.

B M Zahid ul Haque is an information security and cyber digital transformation specialist. He can be reached at [email protected].