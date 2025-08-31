Dabbling with market prices is a disaster

We are told that the foreign exchange reserves of Bangladesh are $30 billion and counting . Some want to argue that by the way the IMF measures, they're only $25 bn. The interesting point is that a year, two, back we were all worrying that those international reserves were only $18bn and falling further.

This column mentioned this more than a couple of times, too. Pointing out that the very reason there was a shortage, $18bn was or is a shortage, $25bn/$30bn is not -- is that the price was wrong. That is, the whole “we can't get enough foreign currency” was because the price of the Taka, in foreign currency, was wrong.

The big thing that we've all done the past couple of years is change the price of the Taka when it is expressed in US currency. Now we have no shortage. So, that's the Victory Dance for this column then.

Not even my ego is large enough to claim that writing here has changed policy. But making this point here has at least left you better informed over the years.

It is impossible to have a shortage of something when we have free market prices. The entire point is that there's a supply of something, a demand for that thing. Prices adjust to balance them. Therefore there cannot be a shortage when we use the free market -- those which balance supply and demand -- prices.

We can certainly, and we do, have a shortage of something at prices people would like to pay. Or even at prices people would like to get for their supply. But there cannot be a shortage if prices are free.

Which is exactly what the previous government did not wish to allow. There were restrictions upon who could buy dollars. Restrictions upon the number of Taka anyone was allowed to pay for dollars.

For it was just one of those things that a nice, strong, exchange rate -- which means fewer Taka for each dollar -- was thought to be a good thing. Which is why we had shortages. The government would not allow free prices for money.

Yes, it's wholly true that a decline in the exchange rate means that imports are more expensive. It also means that exports are cheaper for foreigners to buy, so they buy more of them. We might not like either of these things, that's also true. Which is why politicians are always so tempted to intervene in foreign exchange markets of course.

Now we have free market prices for foreign money. We now have no shortage of foreign money. As I've been saying around here that's just the way that it works -- there are no shortages with free market prices. So, we should always use free market prices.

Please do note that this isn't the same as saying we must never do anything. We can change outcomes, and sometimes we really should change outcomes, too.

Say, people are too poor to buy rice -- or food at all -- at free market prices. Doing nothing about this would be a denial of our basic humanity, let alone our duty. But the answer is not then to try and set the rice price nice and cheap so that people can afford it.

Everywhere that's been tried, it has been a disaster. The answer is to give some money to those very poor people, and then they can buy rice at the market price.

This is important. We were very short of foreign exchange when the government set the price for it. Now the government doesn't set the price, we are not short of foreign exchange.

Learn from this. Yes, of course, there are ways that we want to change the world -- alleviate poverty, say. But the way to do that isn't by fixing or setting prices, it's by changing incomes.

Yes, this really is important because you'd be amazed at how many people and places get this wrong -- an error we do not want to fall into. We can -- and probably should -- subsidise people but don't mess with markets and prices.

Tim Worstall is a senior fellow at the Adam Smith Institute in London.

tim worst