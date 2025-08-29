Revenue collection: The system has failed

It is now history how the trading of a single goat for Tk1.5 million became a catalyst for broader allegations of corruption against a highly placed revenue official in Bangladesh last year. The now-dissolved National Board of Revenue’s then official, Matiur Rahman, saw his son purchase an expensive goat for Tk1.5 million during the Eid-ul-Azha festival in June 2024.

This incident drew attention to the vast wealth accumulated by Matiur and his family, sparking controversy and a corruption investigation by the Anti-Corruption Commission. Many consider the “goat episode” as a prelude to a gathering storm in Bangladesh’s political sky that eventually led to regime change through the July -- August Monsoon Revolution.

The goat incident not only landed Matiur in jail but also opened a Pandora’s box of pervasive graft in the government’s revenue sector. Eventually, it led to, among other things, the splitting of the NBR into two new divisions, separately mandated for revenue policy and management operations.

The bigger question now is whether bifurcating the revenue department or taking piecemeal measures against one official or another -- only those whose ill-gotten money gets exposed -- will suffice. It will not.

If the government truly wants to make a difference, if it means business, it needs to listen to businesses -- the very businesses being bled every day by a systemic corruption nexus. Corruption is deeply embedded in our revenue system, and it is no longer about one Matiur. During a recent court hearing, when Matiur’s bail plea was rejected, it was said that “there are a thousand Matiurs under the ACC dragnet.” This reflects how endemic corruption has become within Bangladesh’s revenue corridors.

There could not have been the rise of so many “Matiurs” in our society had there been even a minimum level of accountability and transparency in the system. It is a systemic failure. There are serious allegations of inefficiency, deliberate delays, and bribery by revenue officials while providing services to entrepreneurs and businesses.

Unless the state creates an enabling revenue system that helps businesses, they will not be able to thrive and expand. Without business expansion, more revenue cannot be generated, and more importantly, new job opportunities will not be created.

Post-Monsoon Revolution Bangladesh now needs, more than anything else, the creation of enough jobs for millions of unemployed youths. They were a major part of last year’s anti-fascist movement, and if their dreams and aspirations are not fulfilled in Bangladesh 2.0, they will soon lose hope in the system and feel dejected.

If a survey carried out on companies operating in Bangladesh is any guide, then we are in deep trouble as far as the honesty and integrity of our revenue officials are concerned. We are not talking about one “Matiur” -- there are many, systemic and endemic. An overwhelming 72% of businessmen surveyed in Dhaka and Chittagong said that tax officials are involved in widespread corruption.

One person involved in this survey faced a hostile situation at the NBR. He shared his bitter experience at a recent city event, describing how NBR officials demanded bribes just to furnish him with revenue data he needed for the survey. Something is seriously wrong in our revenue offices, warranting an overhaul and the immediate establishment of at least some accountability.

The surveyed businesses not only highlighted tax officials’ corrupt practices but also pointed to other systemic problems. 82% of firms said tax rates are unfair, while 65% are entangled in disputes with tax authorities. Businesses alleged that arbitrary taxes, often imposed without justification, added to invisible costs, eroding trust and discouraging compliance.

Bangladesh has the lowest tax-to-GDP ratio in South Asia, which has fallen further to 6.6% in FY25 from 7.4% the previous year. By contrast, regional neighbours such as India, Pakistan, and Nepal all have ratios in double digits. A higher tax-to-GDP ratio is considered essential for sustained growth and development, with at least 15% necessary to maintain economic growth and achieve development goals.

As Bangladesh approaches LDC graduation, it cannot hope for strong economic progress with such a low tax-to-GDP ratio. The necessary zeal and drive appear missing in revenue collection, which remains rife with corruption, inefficiencies, and the wrong people occupying the right positions.

It is also evident from media reports that exporters in Bangladesh often face non-tariff barriers, harassment, and delays in importing raw materials at the hands of customs officials. Trade body leaders have openly raised these issues at public forums, yet little has improved.

If Bangladesh’s relatively young population is to be absorbed into the job market, the market must be expanded and businesses given the right environment to thrive. Regulatory bottlenecks, along with highly corrupt revenue and customs officials, must be confronted.

Now that “reform” is the buzzword, perhaps this is the best time to make a real difference.

Reaz Ahmad is Editor, Dhaka Tribune.