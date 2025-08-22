The Danube shows what South Asia still lacks in water sharing

There are quite a few quotable sayings about rivers, taken from the words of wisdom of influential figures in history. Gautama Buddha told his disciples to “live like a mighty river.” If we recall just one famous line from the most eminent pre-Socratic Greek philosopher, Heraclitus, it would surely be about man and the river:

"No man ever steps in the same river twice, for it’s not the same river and he’s not the same man." One of my personal favourites is what American poet Jim Harrison said: "You can’t be unhappy in the middle of a big, beautiful river."

A Danish proverb goes: “Gå ikke over åen efter vand”-- meaning, don’t go over the river to get water. One shouldn’t look far to find what is obvious. It is right there. The water is in the river.

The scheme of things in our Earthly world is such that we are blessed with precious sources of fresh water in the form of free-flowing rivers across continents. Water is another name for life, and we are at liberty to fetch it from rivers for drinking and other necessities.

With the evolution of modern nation-states, today’s leaders talk endlessly about borders and boundaries, about territories, and about sharing the waters of transboundary rivers.

When two or more co-riparian countries fail to share common waters amicably, disputes often turn acrimonious.

One of the earliest recorded “water wars” took place in ancient Mesopotamia around 2500 BC between the city-states of Umma and Lagash. The conflict arose from disputes over irrigation water from the Tigris River. King Urlama of Lagash diverted water from the border canals, depriving Umma of its needed supply and leading to prolonged conflict.

Weaponizing water to settle scores with enemies should have remained a matter of the past -- especially after the tragic Battle of Karbala, where Imam Hussain and his companions were denied access to the Euphrates.

Unfortunately, recent developments in our extended neighbourhood are not encouraging for us -- a relatively new nation-state blessed with hundreds of rivers crisscrossing the land like a great fountain of shared water. What we are witnessing with concern is countries deciding unilaterally on the management of common rivers.

They often forget that a river -- just because it flows through a territory -- does not make that country the proprietor of the river. When a river traverses multiple territories, all co-riparian countries become stakeholders and must be consulted in decisions regarding management, sharing, diversion, or augmentation.

Bangladesh, as a lower riparian country, has long been denied its due share of water from the mighty Teesta River. It's only the binding river treaty -- on the Ganges -- with India that expires in 2026 after 30 years, unless reviewed, revised, and renewed.

Following what it perceived to be a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir, India unilaterally suspended the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), citing national security concerns and accusing Pakistan of state-sponsored terrorism.

The World Bank-brokered treaty, signed in 1960, had long served as a model of transboundary water sharing between Pakistan and India over the Indus and its five tributaries.

Meanwhile, amidst India and Bangladesh’s concerns over the Brahmaputra, China began construction in July of the world’s largest hydropower mega-dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibet. The Yarlung Tsangpo -- known as the Brahmaputra in India and Bangladesh -- is a transboundary river that empties into the Bay of Bengal.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang boasts of calling it the “project of the century.” Yet no trilateral discussions among China, India, and Bangladesh have taken place. Bangladesh, for its part, has sought hydrological data from China, but how much has been furnished remains unclear.

Could we do a Danube in South Asia?

No river in the world, apart from the Danube, has touched so many countries and lives. 19 countries share the Danube River Basin, making it the most international river basin in the world. Over 80 million people of different cultures and languages call the Danube Basin their home.

For centuries, they have been interconnected by the river’s extensive water system. All countries sharing the Danube, as well as the European Union, are parties to the International Commission for the Protection of the Danube River (ICPDR).

The ICPDR ensures the sustainable and equitable use of waters in the Danube River Basin. Its work is based on the Danube River Protection Convention (DRPC), the major legal instrument for transboundary water cooperation, signed in Sofia in 1994 and in force since October 1998.

Two years later, in 2000, all contracting parties nominated the ICPDR as the platform for implementing the transboundary aspects of the EU Water Framework Directive (WFD). In 2007, the ICPDR also assumed responsibility for coordinating the implementation of the EU Floods Directive within the basin.

Originating in Germany’s Black Forest, the Danube flows southeast for 2,850 km, passing through or bordering Austria, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova, and Ukraine.

Four national capitals are among the many cities on its banks: Belgrade, Budapest, Bratislava, and Vienna. The river empties into the Black Sea, and its drainage basin of 817,000 square km extends into nine more countries.

If European nations can peacefully and equitably share a river that flows from the Black Forest to the Black Sea, why should it be so hard for South and Southeast Asian nations to reach a fair deal on their transboundary rivers such as the Brahmaputra, Indus, and Teesta?

Bangladesh has long advocated a basin-wide approach to managing common rivers -- precisely what the Danube countries have been practicing for over two and a half decades.

Bangladesh has as many as 57 transboundary rivers -- 54 shared with India and three with Myanmar. As a lower riparian country, it faces immense challenges from the massive water flows draining into the Bay of Bengal.

Each monsoon brings flooding, while in the lean winter season, Bangladesh is left at the mercy of upstream neighbours for minimum water flows.

Unilateral upstream interventions bring hardship, even causing desertification. It is about time all neighbours -- China, India, Pakistan, Nepal, and others -- heed the call for basin-wide water management and equitable sharing of common waters for the millions living in these vast catchments.

Reaz Ahmad is Editor, Dhaka Tribune.