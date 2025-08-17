Clock ticks as plastic talks drag on

This week in Geneva, negotiators from around the world are gathered for the fifth session of the Global Plastics Treaty -- known as INC 5.2. It is an intergovernmental process aimed at finding solutions to the plastic pollution crisis. Yet, more than a week in, progress toward a strong and binding agreement remains painfully slow. As the clock ticks, our window to act is rapidly closing.

Plastic pollution is not just a waste problem. It is also a climate problem. Over 99% of plastics are made from fossil fuels, tying the plastics crisis directly to the petrochemical industry. As the planet burns and natural resources are being extracted beyond recovery, this treaty, once a symbol of hope, is at risk of becoming just another diplomatic gesture. Here in Geneva, the pattern is familiar: compromise over courage, delay over decisive action. The treaty still avoids the one truth the world needs to hear: stop overproducing plastic.

The full life cycle of plastic from fossil fuel extraction and production, plastic manufacturing, transportation and waste management emits significant amounts of greenhouse gases. Between 2019 and 2050, emissions from primary plastic production alone could reach 106 to 126.6 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide, consuming up to a quarter of the remaining carbon budget that gives us a 50% chance of staying below the 1.5°C threshold.

The damage extends beyond the climate. Plastic pollution also poses major threats to human health, the environment, and economic stability. Marine plastic pollution alone causes global GDP losses estimated at up to US$7 billion (227 billion baht) annually, undermining the projected US$3 trillion "blue economy" value by 2030 (around 5% of global GDP).

In Thailand, the impacts are clear. Primary plastic production here emits an estimated 27.3 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent per year, which is 7.3% of Thailand's total annual greenhouse gas emissions. Plastic production has also been associated with possible health impacts on communities, particularly in areas where production and petrochemical plants are located. In the Map Ta Phut area of Rayong province, one of the largest petrochemical industrial zones in Southeast Asia, surrounding communities may face air pollution from Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) such as benzene that were released during the production processes.

It's impossible to deny that the world doesn't need another set of voluntary targets. It needs bold, enforceable policies with real impacts nationally and globally. The treaty must be a tool for transformation, not a glossy document for leaders to showcase at summits.

Thailand must choose to stand on the right side of history by supporting clear and time-bound targets for reducing plastic production by endorsing Article 6 in the chair's latest draft text on sustainable production. Our silence on the issue of production reduction is not neutrality. It is the acceptance of a future where plastic pollution continues to choke our environment and our economy. Every missed opportunity makes it harder to reverse the damage.

Remaining on the sidelines will only deepen the costs economically, ecologically, socially and across generations. We must stop hiding behind soft language and partial solutions. It is time to confront the crisis at its root: plastic overproduction.

This is no longer just about production targets. It is about the survival of humanity. Let this treaty mark the moment the world changes course and let Thailand be among the nations that have the courage to lead.

Pichmol Rugrod is the Plastics-Free Future Project Leader at Greenpeace Thailand. This article previously appeared in the Bangkok Post and has been reprinted under special arrangement.