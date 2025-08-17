So female flower growers are to be taught how to grow flowers better. Which seems like a fairly trivial story except it isn't. For this is the very beating heart of how an economy grows, this is what will make Bangladesh rich in the future. Well, OK, not only and simply female flower growers, but the basic idea behind what is going on here.

Standard Chartered Bangladesh and Khulna Mukti Seba Sangstha have paired up to aid those female flower growers, 1,200 of them, in Jessore. The aid is not, in fact, in how to grow flowers, it's in “access to floriculture tools and advanced training on post-harvest management, flower-based product development, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship development.” That's all the important part -- the flowers, after all, are easy.

Plant a seed, stand back and wait, right? Well, OK, you can probably tell I'm a city boy with not much idea about agriculture from that but still.

The thing we need to understand is that GDP, the economy, it's actually defined as the “value added”. We do not count as part of our Gross Domestic Product the raw materials we use to do things.

We count the value that is added to them. That's just how we reach that number. We also insist -- it's in the definition -- that the value added is of all production which is also equal to the incomes of everyone, or what everyone gets to consume.

Production, incomes, consumption, they're all the same number, by definition. So, if our incomes go up -- if we're richer -- or if what we can consume goes up -- we're richer -- then by definition we must be adding more value in the production process.

So, that process of us getting richer, more income, more consumption -- is the same as working out how to add more value in the production process. This is by definition, this is not something that is arguable, it simply is.

Now look again at what the flower growing ladies are to be taught. Not how to grow flowers at all.

Rather, how to sell flowers, market flowers, add more value by designing new products based upon flowers. That is, how to add more value to that basic raw material. Or, given our definitions, how to produce economic growth.

The thing is that this is true of all areas of the economy. We grow enough food for everyone already, we've got water, roofs over heads, shirts to go on backs and so on.

We also agree that we're not rich enough yet -- which is fair, why shouldn't we all be as rich as the Americans? So, we've got to learn to add value like the Americans. That's why they're rich, they add a lot of that value.

Which is the big lesson we should take about economic growth. It isn't -- it just isn't -- about some idea for a big new factory somewhere. Nor is it about some lovely new product. Both have their place, sure they do, but they're not the real drivers of economic growth at all. What really matters is that each and every little part of the economy becomes that little bit more efficient day by day. Adds more value over time.

Yes, this is true of ladies growing flowers just as much as it is of people making refrigerators or sewing clothes or of driving rickshaws.

Being more efficient, adding value, they're the same thing. So, as we get that little bit better at everything then day by day we're producing economic growth and so we all become richer. After some decades we will then be rich -- which is exactly what did happen to every country that is rich now.

To be fair it's not a very exciting message but it is true. Economic growth is just getting better at doing everything.

Tim Worstall is a senior fellow at the Adam Smith Institute in London.