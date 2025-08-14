The profound toll of conflict

The recent deaths of five Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza, killed by Israeli bombing near a hospital, serve as a stark and tragic reminder of the immense perils faced by journalists today.

Their deaths are not isolated incidents but part of a grim and escalating trend, particularly in conflict zones. These journalists, including prominent correspondent Anas al-Sharif, were not combatants, they were observers, storytellers, and witnesses, committed to documenting the brutal realities of war for the world to see. Their tent, located outside a hospital -- a site that should be considered a sanctuary -- was targeted, a move condemned by press freedom advocates as a "blatant and premeditated attack on press freedom."

The act of reporting from a war zone has always been dangerous, but the nature of the danger has shifted. Journalists are no longer just caught in the crossfire but increasingly becoming the targets themselves. In the ongoing conflict, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has reported that an unprecedented number of journalists have been killed, with the vast majority being Palestinians killed by Israeli forces.

The total number of journalists and media workers killed in 2024 was staggering, making it one of the deadliest years on record. According to the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), 104 journalists were killed worldwide in 2024, with more than half of those deaths occurring in Gaza. UNESCO further underscores this, noting that conflict zones accounted for over 60% of journalist killings in 2024, the highest percentage in more than a decade.

UNESCO plays a vital and multifaceted role in advocating for and protecting the safety of journalists worldwide. As the UN agency with a specific mandate to promote "the free flow of ideas by word and image," UNESCO spearheads the UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity. A core element of this work is its meticulous data collection and monitoring. Through its Observatory of Killed Journalists, UNESCO keeps a running tally of journalists and media workers killed in the line of duty, and it systematically tracks the judicial status of these cases to fight against impunity.

The statistics released by UNESCO in 2024 highlight an alarming trend: at least 68 journalists were killed in the line of duty, and over 60% of these deaths occurred in conflict zones --the highest percentage in over a decade. The report notes explicitly that 42 journalists were killed in conflict zones, with Palestine having the highest toll at 18.

This finding directly supports the argument that conflict zones are increasingly dangerous for media professionals. On the other hand, UNESCO's report also found a glimmer of hope: the number of journalists killed outside of conflict zones saw a significant decrease, reaching its lowest figure in 16 years. This was especially pronounced in Latin America and the Caribbean, a region previously plagued by violence against journalists, where killings dropped sharply from 43 in 2022 to 12 in 2024. This suggests that while war zones remain exceptionally perilous, efforts to improve journalist safety in other regions may have some effect.

This deliberate war strategy is to control the narrative by silencing the truth-tellers. When journalists are killed, it's not just a personal tragedy; it is a blow to the global right to information.

Each death creates a chilling effect, making other journalists --especially local freelancers who often lack the resources and protection of major news organisations -- think twice before reporting on atrocities. The world becomes darker and more susceptible to propaganda and misinformation when no independent voices shine a light on the truth. The vacuum left behind is filled by a single, unchecked narrative, as a danger to us all.

The peril, however, is not confined to declared wars. In countries with fragile democracies or authoritarian regimes, journalists face threats of violence, intimidation, and imprisonment for their work. The situation in Bangladesh, for example, also reflects this worrying trend. The CPJ has documented numerous attacks and murders of journalists in Bangladesh over the years. This grim reality was brought to the forefront again with the recent murder of journalist Asaduzzaman Tuhin in Gazipur. He was brutally killed by a gang after he began filming them attempting to "honey-trap" and rob a man.

According to police and media reports, Tuhin's refusal to delete the video he’d recorded led the gang to chase him into a shop and hack him to death. The incident, which took place in a busy public area, underscores the extreme and often random danger that local journalists face when their reporting challenges organised crime and impunity.

According to a UNESCO report, at least five journalists were killed in Bangladesh in 2024 alone. These deaths often occur with impunity, with the perpetrators rarely being held accountable. The motives behind these attacks vary, from reporting political corruption and crime to covering protests and social unrest. Each attack is a grim reminder that speaking truth to power, even in peacetime, can be an endeavour.

The international community must do more than condemn these acts. There must be a concerted effort to hold those responsible for the deaths of journalists accountable, regardless of where they are in the world. Organizations like the IFJ and CPJ work tirelessly to document these atrocities, but their efforts must be backed by concrete action from governments and international bodies.

A free press is the cornerstone of any healthy democracy. When journalists are under threat, democracy itself is under threat. The ultimate casualty of a conflict is not just the loss of life, but the loss of the truth itself. The deaths of the five Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza, like all the others who have fallen before them, serve as a harrowing epitaph for a world that is failing to protect those who risk everything to keep us informed.

Anahita Ahmed is a freelance contributor.