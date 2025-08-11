If you cannot protect, why pretend to rule?

In the grand theatre of politics, it is often debated who shall sit upon the throne -- who shall be entrusted with the sacred duty of ruling a nation. While the question of ascension is a matter of power, party, and procedure, the question of governance is deeply moral and philosophical.

It is not about who wins elections but about who takes responsibility. The essence of ruling lies not in dominance but in duty. It is not measured by how long one remains in office but by how sincerely one upholds the contract between the state and its citizens.

A ruler’s most fundamental obligation is simple, yet profound: To ensure the minimum conditions for civic life -- security, discipline, justice, and a dignified working environment. These are not ambitious targets to be fulfilled “in due time”; they are prerequisites to the very idea of governance.

The modern state is not the private enterprise of an individual, a party, or an ideology. It is not an ancestral inheritance to be passed down or a battlefield to be conquered. It is a moral and institutional arrangement based on the consent and trust of the people.

Yet, in practice, this moral foundation is often eroded -- sometimes quietly, sometimes dramatically. Especially in postcolonial democracies like Bangladesh, the state often resembles a stage where the actors perform for power, while the audience -- the people -- are relegated to spectatorship. Laws are made, institutions are maintained, flags are raised, and slogans are chanted. Governance remains elusive. Public office becomes a prize to be enjoyed, not a trust to be upheld.

This tragic inversion is neither accidental nor isolated. It stems from a deep-rooted culture of political self-interest where power is viewed not as a burden of responsibility, but as a buffet of privileges. They enter the ‘restaurant of power’ and begin feasting on starters, despite the fact that the kitchen has yet to prepare the meal. In such a culture, politics loses its philosophical essence and becomes an elaborate game of consumption.

The citizen, once the sovereign, becomes the subject -- policed, pacified, and pacified again. Promises of development are made not to empower the citizen, but to pacify him. When the public dares to ask questions, dares to protest, dares to demand what is rightfully theirs, they are often treated not as voices of democracy but as threats to order. This chilling transformation is not merely a governance failure -- it is a moral collapse.

Let us ask ourselves: What do we truly expect from a government? Do we demand miracles? Not necessarily. Most citizens, particularly in nations like ours, ask for very little. A secure street. A working traffic light. A hospital that treats patients without delay. A school that teaches.

A court that delivers justice without fear or favour. An office where merit matters more than bribes. These are not luxuries. These are the bare minimums of civilized governance.

Yet, even these seem aspirational in our context. Law and order, instead of being a guarantee, often feels like a privilege. The average person, particularly in rural Bangladesh, lives with the constant insecurity of political violence, police excesses, bureaucratic neglect, or sheer indifference. Public services -- health, education, justice -- are increasingly treated as optional add-ons, not essential rights.

What’s the excuse?

And when governments fail to deliver on these fronts, they often reach for a familiar excuse: That their time in office has been too short to fix long-standing problems. They inherited a broken system. That change takes time.

Time, in governance, is not measured in calendar days. It is measured in action -- or the lack thereof. Every day in the office is not a badge to be worn but a moment to be tested. Governance is not an indefinite lease; it is a daily audit. And when a government asks for more time without showing results, it is not asking for patience -- it is asking for impunity.

Bangladesh is no stranger to this cycle. Each new government comes with rhetoric about reform, efficiency, and a break from the past. Yet, the architecture of dysfunction often remains unchanged. In some cases, it deepens. Bureaucracy becomes more bloated, law enforcement more politicised, public discourse more curtailed, and political culture more violent. This is not merely the failure of policies. It is the failure of ethics.

And this failure is not abstract. It has real consequences. It is felt in the tears of families whose sons go missing in so-called crossfires. It is felt by garment workers who labour for hours in unsafe buildings with no job security. It is felt by students who cannot speak freely, by journalists who self-censor to stay safe, by citizens who lose faith in elections, in courts, in fairness.

What does it mean, then, to be a ruler in such a time? To lead in such a climate?

It means to restore the lost contract between the state and the people. To remember that power is temporary, but its consequences are lasting. That the state is built not for show, but for shelter -- for protection, for justice, for dignity.

In today’s global world, the benchmark for a functional state is not the size of its GDP or the length of its highways. It is how it treats its weakest. How it safeguards dissent.

How it ensures that no citizen is invisible, and no voice is unheard. This is not idealism -- it is the foundation of stability. Where these are missing, the state becomes brittle. And brittle states do not last.

When the moral compass of governance is lost, what follows is a politics of simulation. A theatre where the rituals of democracy are performed -- elections held, flags waved, speeches delivered -- but the essence is missing.

The people know this. They may not always say it aloud, but they feel it. And when a nation begins to feel that its rulers are rulers only in name, and not in service, that nation begins to rot -- not just politically, but spiritually.

Governance, at its core, is a moral enterprise. It is not about the accumulation of power, but the exercise of restraint. Not about victory, but about responsibility. Not about ruling, but about justifying that rule every single day. The moment that justification is no longer evident, power becomes tyranny.

Bangladesh, like many other nations, stands at this moral crossroads. It is not enough to ask who will lead us. We must ask: How will they lead? For whom? And with what values?

HM Nazmul Alam is an academic, journalist, and political analyst based in Dhaka, Bangladesh. He can be reached at [email protected].