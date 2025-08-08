Plastics -- A final countdown

We belong to a generation that grew up drinking carbonated drinks in glass bottles. After the last sip, the first duty was to return the empty bottles to the local retailer. The distributors and the bottlers would eventually take the bottles back to the plant for recycling and reuse.

There was a pattern of recycling -- where everyone in the value chain did their respective parts diligently. Finally, an Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) system would have placed the responsibility for recycling on the producers.

Gone are those days. It’s no longer the case.

We’re now at ease to enjoy cold drinks -- be it at home or on the move -- either drawing a plastic bottle out of the refrigerator’s cold chamber or bringing out a fancy PET bottle from the backpack.

Industries and businesses are thriving on consumers’ ease of drinking -- but at a huge environmental cost. Today, Bangladesh is turning into one big dumping ground for discarded plastics in all forms and shapes, largely due to our regulatory failures in keeping businesses committed to their EPR role.

Unfortunately, a country that once championed the cause of a sustainable green environment by banning polythene -- a most widely produced plastic -- back in 2002, becoming the world's first country to do so, is now struggling to enforce anything to stop the rot. Every neighbourhood in urban and rural Bangladesh, its inland and marine waters -- all are polluted, big time, with all sorts of plastics, ie PET bottles, polythene, and single-use plastics.

If a 2021 World Bank report is anything to go by, Bangladesh’s annual per capita plastic consumption in urban areas tripled -- from three kilograms in 2005 to nine kilograms in 2020. A large part of the plastic waste is dumped in landfills, water bodies, and rivers. The World Bank report had recommended focusing on the circular use of plastic by adopting a 3R strategy (Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle) to help Bangladesh beat plastic pollution.

Thanks to some private initiatives -- courtesy of pro-environment green entrepreneurs -- at least a portion of our discarded plastics is being collected and processed for industrial reuse. But that’s not what would solve our problem -- that’s too little an effort to sweep an ocean of plastic debris strewn all over the environment.

As the nations of the world assembled in Geneva this week in a last-ditch effort to reach a globally binding deal against plastic proliferation, we’ve to tame the beast at home -- sooner rather than later -- definitely before the plastics clog our whole ecosystem. And the best way to do so must be multipronged, time-bound actions, which essentially should include the following:

1. Establishing an EPR system, where the onus would lie on the industries and businesses in the value chain to buy back used plastics from the consumers

2. Providing the consumers with facilities where they can discard used plastics in designated places

3. Ensuring a segregated waste collection system where plastic and non-biodegradable products are sifted and separated properly

4. Promoting entrepreneurs who are working in the plastic recycling sector

5. Designing tax regimes in a way not supportive of plastic products

6. Enforcing bans on polythene and single-use plastics, and slapping fines for discarding plastic products openly in the environment

The plastic recycling cycle generally begins with the consumer discarding plastic waste, which is then collected, sorted, and processed at recycling facilities. The processed plastic is then used to create new plastic products, effectively returning it to the producer for manufacturing.

This cycle can be facilitated by EPR systems, which ensure:

a) Consumers discard plastic items in designated recycling bins or collection points;

b) Collected plastic waste is transported to sorting facilities (often by waste management companies);

c) At the sorting facility, plastic is separated by type (eg, PET, HDPE) and contaminants are removed;

d) Sorted and processed plastic is sent to recycling plants where it is cleaned, shredded, and melted down into new plastic granules or pellets;

e) Recycled plastic materials are then used by producers to manufacture new plastic products, completing the cycle.

Road to an international accord

A last-ditch effort is now underway to reach a consensus to halt the plastic menace globally. The Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) -- a body meant to develop an internationally legally binding instrument on plastic pollution -- is holding a 10-day (from August 5-14) anticipated final negotiation in Geneva, Switzerland, to complete a global plastics treaty to end plastic pollution.

Unless an international accord is inked, plastic waste is projected to triple by 2060, causing significant damage -- including to human health -- according to the UN Environment Program (UNEP). The ongoing UNEP-led negotiation in Geneva comes as a follow-up to previous rounds of INC meetings held since 2022.

The first was in Uruguay in November 2022, followed by two more in 2023 -- in France and Kenya -- and the last two rounds: One in April this year in Canada, and another in Busan, South Korea, at the end of last year.

The scale of the problem is massive -- with carrier bags, cosmetics containing microbeads, straws, cups, and stirrers being just a few of the single-use products ending up in our oceans and landfill sites.

Supporters of a deal are comparing it to the 2015 Paris Climate Accord in terms of its significance. “We will not recycle our way out of the plastic pollution crisis: We need a systemic transformation to achieve the transition to a circular economy,” UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen has insisted.

The aim of the deal is to encompass the full life cycle of plastics -- from design to production to disposal -- “to promote plastic circularity and prevent leakage of plastics into the environment,” according to the text being used to guide the INC talks in the Swiss city.

Delegates from 179 countries are discussing, line by line, some 32 draft articles in the INC document.

Ahead of the talks in Geneva, the respected medical journal The Lancet published a warning that the materials used in plastics cause extensive disease “at every stage of the plastics life cycle and at every stage of human life.” The Lancet Countdown on Health and Plastics, released on August 4, noted that the main driver of plastics’ worsening harms is the continuing year-to-year increase in global plastic production, which is on track to triple by 2060.

An estimated 57% of plastic waste is burned in the open -- a major source of air pollution in low- and middle-income countries. According to the Lancet report, plastics cause disease and death from infancy to old age and are responsible for health-related economic losses exceeding $1.5 trillion annually. These impacts fall disproportionately upon low-income and at-risk populations. The principal driver of this crisis is the accelerating growth in plastic production -- from two million tons in 1950 to 475 million tons in 2022, projected to reach 1,200 million tons by 2060.

Plastic pollution has also worsened, and 8,000 million tons of plastic waste now pollute the planet. Less than 10% of plastic is recycled. Yet, the continued worsening of plastics’ harms is not inevitable. As with air pollution and lead, plastics’ harms can be mitigated cost-effectively by evidence-based, transparently tracked, effectively implemented, and adequately financed laws and policies.

At the Geneva meet, INC Executive Secretary Jyoti Mathur-Filipp said: “In 2024 alone, humanity was projected to consume over 500 million tons of plastic. Of this, 399 million tons will become waste.” Latest forecasts indicate that plastic leakage into the environment will grow by 50% by 2040. “The cost of damages from plastic pollution could rise as high as a cumulative $281 trillion between 2016 and 2040,” she maintained.

Reaz Ahmad is Editor, Dhaka Tribune.