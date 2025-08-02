Imagine a world without Rajuk

Let us be radical. Let us have fun in putting forward a plan that we know won't be adopted but then thinking through how this -- agreed, extreme and wildly outrageous -- plan would work out.

Let us simply abolish Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk).

No, not work to reform, not think about how we can make it work better, simply abolish. Overnight too.

Now, Rajuk deals with “land use permissions, plot transfers, name registrations, building approvals, and more.”

The absence of someone who deals with those things will mean all sorts of nefarity. Including restaurants on higher levels of buildings with gas bottles, no fire escapes and mass deaths when the inevitable fire occurs.

But then this happened when Rajuk did exist and was -- supposedly -- checking these regulations.

So, let us abolish it.

For as this newspaper reports the organization is grossly corrupt. So much so that even the introduction of an online process has not reformed it.

All that happens is that online applications are told to come into the office where the price necessary is to be discussed.

So, kill it, kill it entirely. When a limb goes gangrenous we amputate it. Cut it off and throw it away.

Now, some would say that is a bit extreme but we are playing the game here of being radical and outrageous.

In my native Britain, we have a slightly different problem with our planning system. It is not that everyone has to pay cash to the bureaucrats, rather, that the system has developed to the point that no one can do anything at all.

All entirely legally, so many people have the ability to complain about a property development that no one can actually build houses, or factories.

At least, not in the volumes required. So, I have been saying, for a decade and more now, simply abolish the system. All of it. Have a total free for all, no rules.

Yes, obviously there will be problems with having no system but are those problems worse than we have with the system we have currently got? My argument is no, they will not.

But then I am a radical, an outrageous extremist on this subject.

The thing is we do have in front of us that example of Sr. Milei in Argentina. All the right sort of economists and politicians said that his plans were going to be a disaster. Reform of government might be worthwhile but we still needed to have all the multiple layers of government.

of course, all the multiple layers of people employed to produce government. Milei simply said no -- his election stunt was to wave a chainsaw to show what he was going to do to the government, bureaucracy and bureaucrats. The thing is, this has worked.

Milei has simply abolished large parts of the governmental system of Argentina. No, not tried to reform it, just said “this bit is bad” and he cut it off with his chainsaw.

Vast swathes of the governmental system of Argentina in fact. They had a rent control system for example, one meant to make sure that rents for the poor were affordable. He abolished it.

Overnight, in total, completely. Rents in Argentina have fallen since he did that.

So, if we have a rotten part of the state, the government, in Bangladesh, one that we cannot reform, let us simply abolish it. Cut it off like that rotten limb. Simply state that Rajuk does not exist any longer. Fire everyone.

Now, we do have a problem here in that we do need someone to monitor building regulations. To register changes in land ownership.

So we would have to rebuild, we cannot only destroy. But let us rebuild after we have fired everyone.

This does mean everyone -- from the Director through every bureaucrat to the lad who washed the rice pan in the canteen kitchen.

No one who worked for Rajuk may ever -- under any circumstances -- work for the new organization we will have to build.

We would not even do it in the same building, such is the infection.

As with gangrene, it is possible for corruption to become too embedded and the only solution is the complete excision. So, that is what we do then.

Now, yes, I know. This is not going to happen. That is part of the point about considering truly radical, extreme, policies.

They are not going to happen but we should consider what would happen if they did.

The thing is, here, with Rajuk, this would work.

We would kill corruption in building regulation for a generation by simply firing everyone -- without pension -- involved in the current system. So, you know, radical and extreme it may be but why don’t we do that?

And the thing is, yes, the absence of building regulation enforcement would be a bad thing. But our problem is that we have already got that absence so what do we, really, have to lose by taking that chainsaw to that part of the government?

Maybe it's too radical, too extreme. But why is it too radical, too extreme? That is the question that has to be answered, right?

Tim Worstall is a senior fellow at the Adam Smith Institution.