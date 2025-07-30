The missing link

The Bangladesh Health Commission Report (2024) sets out an ambitious agenda for reforming the country’s health system. Anchored in a rights-based approach and built around primary healthcare (PHC), the report emphasizes universal health coverage, decentralization, community engagement, and public sector strengthening. Its sweeping vision is commendable and timely.

However, the document does not appear to include sections dedicated to laboratory infrastructure, quality control, technological advancements, training programs, or policy reforms related to laboratory medicine.

The focus seems to be more on a broad overview of health institutions, personnel, and possibly health policy frameworks. The list of contributors includes experts in various medical fields, but none are identified as specialists in laboratory medicine or pathology, which might indicate a lack of emphasis on this area.

This omission represents a vulnerability in the very foundation of PHC and public health that the report seeks to reinforce. The mention of NILMRC (National Institute of Laboratory Medicine and Referral Centre) or NDN (national diagnostic network) suggests that laboratory medicine is at least acknowledged as part of the health ecosystem in Bangladesh. However, there is no discussion or detailed content in the provided pages that specifically addresses the reform or upskilling of laboratory medicine.

Why diagnostics matter

"As is our pathology, so is our practice" -- Sir William Osler (1849-1919)

The centrality of diagnostics to effective PHC is well-established. The WHO’s Essential Diagnostics List (EDL), launched in 2018, underscored that diagnostics are as critical as medicines in achieving UHC. The 2021 Lancet Commission on Diagnostics found that nearly half of the global population lacks adequate access to basic tests. Inadequate diagnostics delay treatment, promote antimicrobial resistance, and weaken surveillance systems.

Laboratory medicine reform is essential for effective healthcare reform, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. Reliable diagnostics are the basis for the majority of medical conditions, enabling timely and appropriate treatment.

The Covid-19 pandemic and antimicrobial resistance have highlighted the need for strong lab infrastructure. Reform ensures equity by improving access for underserved populations, enhances cost-effectiveness by reducing misdiagnosis and unnecessary care, and boosts overall system efficiency. Moreover, modern technology such as digital pathology and AI are crucial for building future-ready, data-driven health systems.

In Bangladesh, most upazila health complexes and union-level facilities lack even basic laboratory capacity. Reliance on private diagnostics, often expensive, unregulated, and concentrated in urban areas may undermine the equity. The commission’s silence on this foundational element is troubling.

What the report missed

The Health Commission Report calls for PHC revitalization but fails to address the diagnostic capacity needed to make it functional.

There is no discussion of:

The current state of laboratory infrastructure in the public sector

The absence of a national laboratory policy or quality assurance system

The role of public-private partnerships in expanding diagnostics access

The critical need for workforce development, especially medical laboratory scientists

Integration of diagnostics with disease surveillance, AMR monitoring, and digital health

Without addressing these elements, the proposed PHC reforms risk being hollow.

Regional comparisons: Lessons from South Asia

Sri Lanka has developed a relatively robust laboratory system, anchored by the Medical Research Institute (MRI). The Sri Lanka Accreditation Board (SLAB) accredits labs to ISO 15189 standards, and private labs like Lanka Hospitals Diagnostics use advanced LIMS platforms. Yet, even in Sri Lanka, PHC-level lab access is uneven. A 2023 assessment showed that fewer than half of primary care centres could perform 43% of essential tests due to reagent shortages and staff gaps.

Nepal has made laboratory regulation a national priority. The National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL), under the Ministry of Health and Population, licenses private labs and operates as a national reference lab. It is accredited to ISO 15189:2012, and responsible for external quality assurance and surveillance. While under-resourced, Nepal has at least acknowledged diagnostics as a strategic pillar of public health.

Pakistan operates a layered system. The Pakistan National Accreditation Council (PNAC) accredits labs, and The National External Quality Assurance Program of Pakistan (NEQAPP) supports lab quality benchmarking. Despite the system remaining fragmented and over-reliant on urban private labs, diagnostics are formally embedded in policy and regulatory frameworks.

Compared to our neighbours, Bangladesh has no national laboratory regulatory authority, no universal quality assurance scheme, and no reliable database of operational labs, capacities, or coverage. This blind spot severely limits the country’s ability to respond to emergencies, monitor AMR, or scale up PHC.

Way forward

We have to integrate diagnostics into health reform and align with global best practices and regional peers. To do this, we must adopt the following:

Develop a National Laboratory Policy in line with WHO guidance, standards, infrastructure needs, and human resource plans

Establish a National Laboratory Regulatory Authority to oversee licensing, quality assurance, and integration of public and private labs

Expand access at PHC level by investing in essential diagnostics aligned with the WHO EDL through innovative and effective models for sample referral

Strengthen workforce capacity by expanding training programs for medical laboratory professionals and regulating their practice through a statutory council

Leverage digital tools to connect labs via LIMS, enabling quality monitoring, telepathology, and integration into national surveillance systems

Conclusion

The Bangladesh Health Commission Report offers an aspirational blueprint -- but built on shaky foundations. Without diagnostics, PHC cannot deliver quality care; UHC cannot be achieved; and disease surveillance will fail.

Laboratory medicine is not a technical detail but a core pillar of health systems. Its reform must be addressed in a meaningful way to improve healthcare in Bangladesh.

Dr Jabed Iqbal is an Associate Professor at DUKE-NUS Medical School, Singapore and Adjunct Faculty at dSDGHI. Email: [email protected].