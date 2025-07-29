Is decarbonization the path forward?

Bangladesh’s pharmaceutical industry plays a critical role in supporting both the national economy and the health of people.

It ensures consistent access to essential medicines and has become an important contributor to healthcare delivery in low and middle-income countries by delivering quality pharmaceutical exports.

As the sector continues to expand, maintaining its global competitiveness and upholding production standards will be key to ensuring long-term sustainability and fostering trust both locally and abroad.

With international market preferences shifting towards low-carbon production, sustainability is emerging as an international benchmark for trade and investment.

Doing so not only enhances the alignment with emerging global standards but also secures the sector’s reputation, access to markets, and resilience in an evolving economic environment.

The manufacturing of pharmaceuticals is an extremely energy-consuming process.

Contrary to other major industries in Bangladesh, pharmaceutical firms are required to run critical services around the clock, even during non-production hours.

The pharmaceutical industry relies on strict environmental control to ensure the quality, safety, and compliance of medicines. Cleanrooms, HVAC systems, humidity regulation, and temperature-controlled storage must operate continuously to keep raw materials and finished products stable.

Any failure can compromise product integrity. To prevent disruption during power outages, facilities depend not only on gas turbines but also on standby generator sets, typically powered by diesel.

The pharmaceutical industry needs a constant and heavy supply of energy, unlike other industries that only use energy during production, it becomes even more important and challenging to reduce its carbon emissions.

Record energy consumption

Specific CO₂ emission data for the pharmaceutical industry are not yet documented.

Energy audits indicate that electricity and thermal energy demands are rising in industrial areas such as Savar, Tongi, and Kaliakair, where many pharmaceutical companies operate.

Machinery such as autoclaves, centrifuges, and solvent recovery units consumes too much energy.

A study on green accounting of the pharmaceutical and textile industry in Bangladesh reported energy consumption for the pharmaceutical industry floor area per square meter was found above 400 kWh/month and exceeding those of most of the commercial sector (Rahaman et al.

Energy consumption in Bangladesh’s pharmaceutical industry is primarily driven by the need for uninterrupted operations, especially in maintaining controlled environments.

Most facilities rely heavily on grid electricity, which is largely generated from natural gas, the dominant fuel source for the country’s power sector. In addition to electricity for lighting, machinery, and air filtration, thermal energy is required for processes like sterilization, drying, and solvent recovery.

This is often met through gas-fired boilers or smaller heating units. The use of fossil-infused back-up systems for pharmaceutical production, combined with the use of fossil fuels for primary energy, makes pharmaceutical production a carbon-intensive operation.

Using these fuels might be sufficient to keep plants running, but it also means exposing the industry to increasing costs, energy insecurity, and environmental stress.

The challenge ahead

Turning this challenge into an opportunity to transform the way we produce and use energy is a good long-term goal.

Embracing decarbonization is not only good for the surroundings, but it is also an opportunity to build a cleaner, smarter, and sustainable future for the pharmaceutical industry of Bangladesh

With the sector expanding, so is its appetite for energy. This increasing reliance on nonrenewable sources only emphasizes the need for a shift to cleaner, renewable ones.

Decarbonization of the pharmaceutical industry is not a sole responsibility but rather a shared endeavour that will require collaborative transformation in policy and industry.

The pharmaceutical industry must be driven and regulated by all stakeholders, focusing specifically on the much-needed environmental regulation.

This involves establishing ambitious targets for the reduction of emissions as well as mandating energy audits for companies and tax or financial incentives for companies investing in cleaner technologies.

This involves putting resources into emission reduction tech, utilizing solar energy when possible, and adopting ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) standards by publicly committing to a carbon footprint and sustainability performance disclosure policy.

These steps improve access to foreign markets and also encourage international market participation, and have a lower ESG footprint.

In Bangladesh, the low-carbon pharmaceutical industry is only possible with the active collaboration of the government, business leaders, scholars, and all for a collaborative sustainable future.

Addressing climate change and reducing the carbon emissions of Bangladesh’s pharmaceutical industry goes well beyond an environmental commitment. It is also a critical effort to advance one of the country’s key sectors.

Moving toward cleaner technologies and more efficient practices is vital in this case. This is important not only due to international requirements but also because it unlocks greater operational reliability, enhances international trade reputation, and combines with shifting global demands.

This change will necessitate high-level cooperation among policymakers, business executives, and academics to reshape the industry into one that is competitive, adaptable, as well as environmentally sustainable and intelligently integrated into the future.

Mashrur Hasan is a freelance contributor and an undergraduate research assistant at Brac James P Grant School of Public Health.