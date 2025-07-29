The rot at the core

Something is rotten in the state.

Usually, the proverb goes on to point out where something is rotten. But in Bangladesh's case, it is the state itself that is rotten. At the heart of this dysfunction is the bureaucracy, an administrative machine whose origin dates back to the British need for an efficient system to plunder wealth out of the subcontinent.

This is something many defenders of colonialism often leave out while going on about how the British gave India the civil service and the skeleton of the state that succeeded the Raj. The principal intention was to extract resources out of the subcontinent, into the British coffers.

Almost 80 years after independence, the skeleton continues to do exactly what it was designed to do in the first place.

The last few months have been marred by protests led by civil servants against proposed reforms. The reforms in question aim to introduce more accountability within the service, which seems to have struck a nerve.

The country has gone through partitions, wars and revolutions, but no force or political party has dared to reign in the state. Strongmen and women have risen and fallen, yet the state that emboldened, assisted, and carried out their heinous orders have often continued as usual.

What does this bureaucracy do when not behaving like feudal landlords lording over their subjects? After all, the ministers they serve must have something to show for their time in office, and the civil service needs some reason to spend their budget.

Let us consider a familiar example of how policy implementation unfolds in Bangladesh.

A minister announces his grand directive to digitalize a government agency. Eager to impress, agency officials quickly convene a meeting where they shower him with praise for his forward-thinking vision.

This is followed by a series of seminars on the importance of the initiative, all hosted at five star hotels. Soon, they conclude that local knowledge is insufficient.

To fully understand the complexities of digitalization, a weeklong trip to California is arranged. While the itinerary includes a single meeting with a tech company, it also includes several days dedicated to shopping, sightseeing, and enjoying luxury accommodations paid at the taxpayer’s expense.

As the deadline approaches, the officials hurriedly pass the project to a chosen firm through a questionable tender process. The firm, often linked to a relative of someone in the department, delivers a poorly made website at an inflated cost.

The website is launched at yet another luxury hotel, where ministers and dignitaries applaud the agency’s leap into the digital age. Within a week, the site is abandoned, barely functional, and quietly forgotten -- just like the purpose it was meant to serve.

Granted, the story is dramatized. But it somewhat reflects how things have been done since the very beginning. Corruption is so normalized that we have accepted our fate tied to the bureaucratic overlords, whose children’s overseas education, costing hundreds of thousands of dollars, is somehow paid for by a measly monthly salary.

Beyond the sarcasm, how do we solve this mess? Aside from the administrative reform commissions proposals, we might consider the following:

1. Introducing performance-based promotions, shifting away from seniority-based ones to ones based on clear measurable benchmarks.

2. Align the pay scale in line with the private sector, while introducing the risk of losing one's job based on poor performance.

3. Breaking the monopoly of career bureaucrats by opening senior and mid tier government positions to private sector experts.

4. Truly empower the Anti-Corruption Commission to go after the government. ACC in its current form is mired in corruption itself.

The most important reform has to be societal. Corrupt officials and politicians must be socially ostracized. I would like to end by an example of what happened when a cabinet member in Lee Kuan Yew's Singapore was accused of corruption. When the anti corruption agency had cornered the accused minister into admitting his involvement in bribery, the minister wrote a note apologizing to the PM before taking his own life.

Structural reform is only half the battle. The greater challenge is transforming societal norms. We have normalized corruption to the point where we respect, even admire, those who exploit the system. Contrast that with Singapore, where being implicated in corruption was considered a fate worse than death.

If we continue to honour the corrupt, the system will never change. Until corruption is met with social rejection, not quiet acceptance, we remain complicit. The real revolution begins when we refuse to honor thieves in suits.

Nawarul Gafur Samin is a freelance contributor.