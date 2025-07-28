Why do we not see a change?

In any transitional period of governance, a nation holds its breath, often brimming with cautious optimism.

The departure of one political order and the arrival of an interim arrangement -- especially one that promises neutrality and a break from the partisan excesses of the past -- carry with it a renewed hope that the systemic maladies of the previous era will begin to heal.

Yet, in Bangladesh’s current context, the question looms large: Has the promise of reform merely become a mirage in the desert of expectations?

Reports and daily experiences suggest that despite the change in political landscape and the formation of a neutral interim government, evil deeds like extortion, looting, and corruption continue unabated.

What is even more unsettling to many is the quiet fear that these acts may not just have survived the political transition, but have flourished in new and more insidious ways.

The finger-pointing is already underway. While many ordinary citizens, through conversation and commentary, have begun to point toward the largest political party -- BNP -- as the hidden patron of some of these elements, such claims must be assessed with due caution.

Allegations, in politics, are always easy to make and difficult to prove. But even when there’s no direct link to the top leadership, the conduct of party cadres or those claiming allegiance to a party invariably reflects back on the organization itself.

This is the inescapable burden of political representation.

To its credit, however, BNP has shown a degree of introspection and willingness to take corrective measures that is often rare in Bangladesh’s political tradition.

In a country where political parties are generally reluctant to acknowledge fault within their own ranks, it is commendable that BNP has not only recognized the presence of rogue elements but has also taken substantial internal action.

According to reliable statistics, over the past six months, the party has removed approximately 350 individuals from party posts on the recommendation of its internal investigation committees.

An additional 100 members are reportedly facing disciplinary proceedings.

They represent a serious attempt to cleanse the organization from within, to draw a line between party loyalty and criminal opportunism.

The very fact that such disciplinary measures are being publicized and reported upon suggests a conscious effort by the BNP leadership to assert moral authority and re-establish party discipline.

Even with these commendable measures, the situation on the ground has shown little sign of improvement.

Extortion rackets remain active in several districts. Incidents of looting -- both large-scale and petty -- continue to emerge in the media.

Allegations of local-level corruption involving party-affiliated individuals or self-proclaimed activists circulate regularly on social media and vernacular newspapers.

In this milieu, certain individuals become so accustomed to the nexus of political identity and personal profit that reform becomes not only difficult, but threatening to their survival.

We tolerate corruption

These actors often camouflage their actions under the party banner, using the threat of political backlash to deter action against them.

The problem is not merely institutional -- it is also cultural. The long-standing political tradition in Bangladesh has unfortunately cultivated a tolerance for corruption, particularly when it is dressed up as loyalty or activism.

When illegal toll collection is recast as “organizational fundraising,” or when harassment of local businesses is seen as “discipline enforcement,” the boundary between legality and political convenience becomes dangerously blurred.

Another contributing factor is the weakness -- or, in some cases, the complicity -- of local law enforcement.

Even under the interim administration, where neutrality is supposed to be the defining principle, reports of police inaction or selective enforcement continue to surface.

Miscreants operating under political protection know how to exploit this vacuum. They understand that the interim government, while neutral in intent, is limited in scope.

It does not command long-term political loyalty from the administration, nor does it have the mandate to overhaul institutions in the manner a fully elected government might attempt.

Furthermore, internal party dynamics are not helping the situation.

Factions within the party often use muscle power and intimidation as tools to assert control. In such circumstances, even the best intentions of the central leadership are diluted by the realities of ground-level anarchy.

One must not overlook the existence of sleeper actors -- those who were involved in corruption or criminal activities in the past and who have resurfaced in the current period under new disguises.

These individuals are adept at navigating the system. Some keep their identities well-hidden, others manipulate their prior party connections to exert influence over administrative bodies.

Their persistence is a symptom of a system that has long lacked a strong mechanism for background checks and accountability in political appointments.

A path forward

First, the political parties, especially the BNP must go beyond internal disciplinary action. Expulsion or demotion is not enough when the crimes involve financial exploitation, violence, or other criminal offences.

Legal action must follow. Filing of cases, cooperation with law enforcement, and a policy of zero tolerance against criminality must become the new standard.

Second, internal monitoring mechanisms must be institutionalized. Regular audits of party activities, structured feedback from grassroots, and independent review committees can ensure that local units do not function as parallel fiefdoms.

The appointment of individuals to party posts must be based on merit and moral standing, not personal allegiance or financial contributions.

Third, the public must not remain passive. Public resistance, community vigilance, and collective condemnation can deter a great deal of localized criminality.

Political misdeeds thrive in environments of silence. Town-hall meetings, grassroots mobilization, and civil society advocacy must ensure that people feel empowered to speak up.

Fourth -- and perhaps most urgently -- the interim government must reassert its authority where law and order are compromised. The neutrality of an administration is not merely about abstaining from partisanship -- it is about guaranteeing fairness, safety, and justice for all citizens.

No political party, however well-intentioned, can fight this battle alone. Nor can any government succeed without grassroots legitimacy.

What Bangladesh needs now is a new social contract -- a commitment by political actors, institutions, and citizens alike to no longer tolerate the normalization of criminality in political life.

The current state of affairs is not irreversible. There are individuals -- both within parties and outside them -- who are committed to ethical conduct.

But if these misdeeds continue unchecked, they risk pushing the nation toward a more dangerous crossroads -- where democratic legitimacy is questioned, institutions are further weakened, and public trust in politics collapses altogether.

That is a risk no society can afford.

The light of accountability, transparency, and civic courage can still dispel them -- if only we dare to shine it.



H M Nazmul Alam is an academic, journalist, and political analyst based in Dhaka, Bangladesh. He can be reached at [email protected].