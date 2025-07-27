Is traditional objectivity in journalism enough?

Recently, a deeply disturbing video emerged from Muradnagar, Comilla. In the footage, a woman, naked and terrified, is seen attempting to shield herself while surrounded by several men -- some filming, others attacking, none intervening.

The video went viral on social media.

The mainstream media, the very institutions tasked with informing and enlightening the public, failed to put out a detailed and lucid picture of the incident.

Speculation surrounding and public debates on social media were focused on two contradictory theories: Was it only sexual harassment, or did something worse take place?

Also, who are the so-called perpetrators of the crime?

Society needed a sober, logical, evidence-driven report stripped of exaggeration, politics, or filthy speculations.

Despite the high number of prominent news outlets in Bangladesh, it was left unaddressed by most mainstream news outlets.

All we have come to know from most of our mainstream media outlets is that a woman in Muradnagar has been the victim of at least a harassment incident, and some political statements made regarding the matter.

The “political colour” of the incident made it more difficult to know the truth, as our news media has done its duty by only covering the statements of the parties involved.

Instead of gathering facts and producing truth-based reports, our media outlets are busy publishing contradictory statements from the parties involved as ‘reporting,’ which is erroneous in terms of journalism.

Hype over truth

This type of journalism does not let audiences come to a decision, but only gets some related comments related to the incident.

This is where the question of objectivity comes in. Is it truly objective journalism to merely present conflicting statements or give equal attention to both sides of a dispute -- without digging deeper?

The idea of objectivity in journalism has long been mythologized, often defined as “viewing from nowhere” -- a term famously coined by media scholar Jay Rosen.

This notion suggests that reporters must suspend judgment, avoid taking sides, and simply present what others say.

Yet, when truth itself is contested terrain, neutrality becomes complicity. To merely echo polarized statements without interrogating their validity is not objectivity -- it’s evasion. Journalism, at its core, is not stenography.

In Bangladesh, many mainstream news outlets still follow the so-called “viewing from nowhere” approach, thinking it keeps them objective. But is it really working? Has it been able to increase people’s trust? Or is it the opposite?

Transparency in journalism

Media trust has become a bigger deal than ever as society is getting more divided. In this modern world, where many forms of media (TV, Newspaper, Social media, etc.) are grabbing people's attention, it is simply not enough for the traditional media to describe the incident only.

We cannot limit objectivity only by giving equal attention to the parties involved.

In a time when mistrust is on the rise, journalists need to be open and honest about not only what they are reporting but also why they are reporting it and what principles or viewpoints guide them.

The time has come for journalism to stop being vaguely neutral and begin speaking truthfully.

Another critical issue that demands attention is the growing threat to press freedom.

In Bangladesh, such threats are becoming more frequent and more brazen.

Disturbingly, there have been documented instances of mobs being mobilized against media outlets, creating an environment that is increasingly hostile -- and even dangerous -- for independent journalism.

This climate of fear and intimidation is steadily pushing the media toward a form of populist journalism. Rather than remaining committed to uncovering the truth, many outlets now appear more focused on producing stories that echo public sentiment or appease the crowd.

This shift marks a profound departure from journalism’s foundational mission.

As a result, there has been a troubling surge in the use of so-called “anonymous sources”. While anonymity can sometimes be essential to protect whistleblowers, its widespread and casual use today raises serious questions about accountability and transparency.

Ultimately, the media is drifting away from its core identity -- one that should be grounded in factual, courageous reporting -- and sliding into a more convenient, crowd-pleasing model of storytelling. What we are witnessing is not journalism rooted in principle, but a form of narrative that caters to the moment, not the truth.

A woman in Comilla was humiliated and brutalized, and the media looked away, preferring the comfort of “balance” over the duty of truth.

That failure is not just editorial -- it is moral. If journalism cannot summon the will to confront such violence with clarity and conviction, then what good is it?

It is time we stopped pretending that neutrality is a virtue. The real test of journalism is not how many voices it quotes -- but whether it speaks, without fear or favour, for justice, for dignity, and above all, for the truth.

Syed Mohammad Rahatul Islam is a news media monitoring officer at Media Resources Development Initiative (MRDI) and a postgraduate in Mass Communication and Journalism at the University of Dhaka. He is available at [email protected].