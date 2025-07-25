A tragedy long coming

An Indian Air Force pilot -- Flight Lieutenant Ajay Singh Rathod -- is killed when his jet (a MiG-21) crashes. The government proclaims that the crash was caused by pilot error and closes the probe. Knowing that Rathod was an ace pilot, his fiancée and her friends refuse to subscribe to the official explanation.

Instead, they claim that he sacrificed his life to save hundreds of others who would have been lost had he ejected from the aircraft and let it crash into a populous city. They investigate and learn that the crash was owing to a corrupt defense minister who had signed a contract exchanging cheap aircraft spare parts for a personal favour.

The above is part of the storyline of a top-grossing, national award-winning Indian movie starring Aamir Khan, released back in 2006 with R Madhavan playing Ajay Singh Rathod.

There is little scope to draw similarities between this epic movie plot and last Monday’s tragic F-7 fighter jet crash on the northern fringe of Dhaka -- probably except in one aspect: A strong public interest in knowing the truth in both cases.

The public wants to see the truth behind the tragic crash and subsequent deaths of innocent children be revealed. It wants the facts to emerge through a proper probe and the findings to be opened up for public scrutiny. The beauty of such an exercise is that it exhibits transparency and a willingness to be held accountable for our decisions or actions.

Over the past few decades, we have witnessed too many incidents of military chopper and jet crashes and have lost, in the process, many of our promising young men and women in uniform.

It is only expected that people raise the demand to know the outcome of all the probes commissioned after each of these crashes. And isn’t it about time we take stock of the situation? Could the commissioning of a taskforce to review all previous crash probes be a guiding path for us to have safer air traffic in the future?

If we observe the Hindi popular movie plot very closely, we’ll find that aspects of jets, spare parts, and their maintenance are in question. Also in question is public trust in proper probes -- and finally, the issue of operating fighter jets in populous areas.

It’s very reassuring to hear from the country’s senior-most serving airman saying unequivocally that Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) does not compromise on aircraft maintenance.

A day after the latest F-7BGI crash, which killed at least 29 people at last count -- the overwhelming majority being tender-aged children -- Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan told newsmen: “There’s been talk that these aircraft are old. But fighter jets don’t become outdated quickly. They typically have a 30-year life cycle. One or two decades is not an issue; it’s about proper maintenance. And I assure you -- we make no compromises.”

He assured that BAF aircraft engines are well-maintained and never operate beyond their flight-hour limits. “Technologically, they may be old, but the aircraft are airworthy. We’re also working on bringing in newer-generation jets. But even modern jets crash; there’s no guarantee. What matters is proper maintenance, and we do that here and abroad.”

Thanks to our pathetic history of not having vibrant parliaments -- often marked by the total or partial absence of opposition lawmakers in the proceedings of sessions as well as in oversight bodies like the standing committee on defense -- ordinary people, the taxpayers, often don’t get to know much about critical defense purchases and how decisions are made. Had we been able to establish a vibrant democratic fabric in our parliamentary culture, people could have been better served with stronger oversight, ensured on their behalf by lawmakers belonging to all political parties in the House.

In recent decades, when Bangladesh took the decision to purchase MiGs, there was lots of hullabaloo over the prudence of the decision -- in the media and in some limited public spheres -- but it did not get scrutinized much in the check-and-balance process of the parliamentary system.

The same goes for the later decision to purchase F-7s at a time when the manufacturing country was already in the process of transitioning from that generation to the next.

Here, I make these references not to imply that all of those jets are archaic or faulty in any way, but to emphasize that a sovereign nation’s decision on what armaments it includes in its arsenal should be made with the public taken fully into confidence.

This latest episode of fighter crash comes hard on the heels of the country’s anti-graft agency finding primary leads of widespread corruption and irregularities against the immediate past chief of the country’s air force. Satisfied by an ACC plea, a Dhaka court ordered seizure of his assets, ie, flats, lands, and under-construction building just two months ago. State-run news agency BSS ran a report that the court had imposed a ban on his travel abroad upon ACC petition bringing in allegations of power misuse, corruption, public money embezzlement, and money laundering against the immediate past air chief.

We can't preempt anything as, at this stage, we're not yet sure of the very nature of the corruption -- whether or not that's linked to jet maintenance or spare parts purchase etc. We've to have faith in our anti-graft agency's capacity and the judiciary to see what finally transpired in regard to the ex-air chief's alleged corruption and irregularities.

That so many young children perished in the most tragic way, as the jet crashed into a school building, should serve as an awakening call for all of us -- that we must develop a far better air movement protocol. Indeed, our air chief is very right to recall that when he used to fly jets in the 1980s from the same airstrip of the BAF Base Bir Uttam AK Khandker, located next to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Kurmitola, there might have been no neighborhoods called Uttara or Diabari.

This brings us to the question: Today we’re speaking against flying training fighter jets in populous urban areas, but where were the regulators -- like RAJUK, the Civil Aviation Authority, or for that matter, the whole state machinery -- when people were putting up building after building to house residences, businesses, hospitals, and schools? Aren’t we all complicit to these child deaths, responsible for this national tragedy -- one that was long coming?

The deaths of the F-7 pilot, the children, a few guardians, and teachers warrant that we rise to the occasion and take a serious look into the safety issues. The withdrawal of a safety officer from the Civil Aviation Authority or jumping to a conclusion that “mechanical fault” caused the crash will not help much.

When asked whether the crash was caused by mechanical failure, the air chief rightly responded by saying that a probe is underway and the cause of the accident would only be known after the investigation. He said speculation was spreading online due to a lack of complete information.

If we want Bangladesh not to fall prey to speculation, it is high time we commission an inclusive taskforce -- not only to look into the cause of the latest crash, but to carry out a broader review of all past probes conducted after the more than two dozen such crashes, if not more.

Finally and on a different note, if we are not in the mood to relocate the Air Force base’s training facilities from its current location, then our Civil Aviation Authority and city planners must have a greater voice and authority over urbanization and building construction within a certain radius and vicinity.

Reaz Ahmad is Editor, Dhaka Tribune.