Milestone jet crash: Can we learn from our mistakes?

The Milestone School and College jet crash of July 21 is a national tragedy of unspeakable proportions, transcending the conscience of the entire nation.

The loss of the families is irreparable, and those who survived the accident would certainly be traumatized for a long time.

The pilot, Towkir Islam flight lieutenant, was also killed in the crash. Reports indicate that he had tried to divert the plane from populated areas before impact. Yet his sacrifice, and that of the children, pose some immediate questions about our preparedness and policies.

A history of plane crashes

It points to the immediate need to enhance flight safety provisions in training exercises to avoid future loss of life, preserve national resources, and maintain public confidence.

The 2025 crash is the deadliest of its type in the aviation history of Bangladesh. Bangladesh has witnessed several such accidents on training flights over the past two decades. In June 2005, an F-7 training jet crashed over a residential area in Uttara, although the pilot survived.

In June 2015, an F-7 MB aircraft crashed into the Bay of Bengal; the pilot went missing and was presumed dead.

In July 2018, a K-8W training plane crashed near Jessore during a night exercise, killing both instructors on board.

Later in 2018, an F-7 BG trainer crashed in Tangail's Madhupur; Arif Ahmed Dipu, wing commander, succumbed to injuries after ejecting at low altitude.

In May 2024, a Yak-130 crashed into Chittagong's Karnaphuli river and killed the squadron leader while his co-pilot was injured.

These crashes, occurring every few years, highlight a persistent and preventable trend that requires urgent national attention.

There are several reasons why these incidents are so frequent and severe. One major issue is the operation of aging aircraft, especially the F-7 series, which was originally based on the 1960s-era Soviet MiG-21.

The F-7 fighters were inducted by Bangladesh as a stopgap measure, meant to hold out until the Bangladesh Air Force could induct modern single-engine multirole combat aircraft into service.

Although some newer trainers like the Yak-130 and K-8W have entered the fleet, their numbers are few and too low to replace the older aircraft fully.

Keeping such legacy systems in service is financially and technically challenging. Budget limitations usually mean compromised maintenance, delayed repairs, and dependence on obsolete systems.

It is a lethal combination when applied to high-speed aviation platforms that need the highest degree of precision and reliability.

Another vital concern is the lack of training airspace in Bangladesh. Due to high population density and urbanization, the Air Force bases, especially in Dhaka and Chittagong, are situated close to heavily populated areas. Therefore, regular training flights end up flying over schools, hospitals, and residential complexes.

The Uttara tragic crash illustrates how a technical failure can result in mass casualties within seconds.

Nations with extensive land areas tend to have dedicated isolated training areas far away from civilians. Bangladesh does not have this luxury but needs to find alternatives, such as establishing expanded remote bases or redirecting flight corridors to steer clear of urban concentrations.

Maintenance and oversight processes in the Air Force need to be addressed as well. Bangladesh lacks an independent military aviation accident investigation authority. Most investigations are carried out in-house.

Besides, Bangladesh does not have an overhauling facility at home. Therefore, it is dependent on foreign facilities, which require huge time, especially in transportation of the aircraft.

An overhauling facility within the country is very crucial, especially when we are operating an aging fleet and not in a position to replace them within a short period due to budget constraints and geopolitical considerations.

Global protocols

Globally, many militaries have improved flight safety through a combination of cultural and technical reforms. The US Navy’s NATOPS program is one such example, credited with reducing aviation mishaps by over 70% in two decades. Bangladesh can adopt similar practices.

Standardized safety protocols, error-reporting systems, and crew resource management training can significantly enhance operational discipline. While some seminars have been held within BAF on aviation safety, these initiatives need institutional backing and annual budgeting to have a real impact.

Bangladesh also needs to rethink its budget and procurement priorities. Every F-7 lost is a financial loss of $8–10 million, to say nothing of the cost of human life and infrastructure lost. In comparison, one or two new simulators, an independent safety board, and revised training curricula are relatively modest investments.

Policymakers need to understand that short-term penny-pinching in aviation safety equates to long-term catastrophe. Even on a constrained defense budget, devoting an additional 5–10% to safety reform could have a transformative impact.

What needs to change

In addition, zoning laws surrounding military airbases need to be revisited with urgency. There needs to be well-established buffer zones in which no schools, hospitals, or multi-story homes are allowed.

To the policy-makers and military planners, this is a moment of definition. The tragedy creates the context to dive deep into the issue that may not be in our mind until the jet crashed, and bring meaningful change that can prevent more in the future.

An independent air accident investigation board may be set up. At least one contemporary simulator may be acquired as soon as possible, and international safety partnerships commenced without hesitation.

Maintenance facilities need to be modernized, and perhaps it is time to emphasize establishing an overhauling facility within the country, considering the geopolitical calculations.

The lives of the people we lost in Uttara -- innocent children, a committed pilot, and compassionate teachers -- must not become statistics in a forgotten report.

Their loss must be the catalyst for change. If we fail to act now, we risk condemning future generations to the same grief. Let us transform this tragedy into a call to lasting change. Let us reclaim the skies of Bangladesh, not with tragedy, but with safety, integrity, and accountability.

Imran Hossain is a lecturer in the department of business administration at Rabindra Maitree University, Kushtia.