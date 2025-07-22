Are we even safe in our own skies?

It was just another regular day in Uttara until it wasn’t. Around 1:08PM Monday, the stillness of a July afternoon was shattered when a military training aircraft plunged into a school building in Diabari. Within minutes, the incident turned a peaceful residential block into seemingly a warzone. Flames erupted, smoke billowed, and screams pierced the air as terrified students and staff of Milestone School and College scrambled for safety. For many, it was the most traumatic moment of their lives. For others, it was the last.

What makes this tragedy even more painful is the sheer preventability of it.

Why was a training flight allowed over such a densely populated area? Why do aircrafts, especially those operated for military drills, continue to fly so low above rooftops, schools, and playgrounds, where children gather every day? These are not abstract questions but urgent, real, and deeply human.

This isn’t the first time a training aircraft has crashed in Bangladesh. In fact, it is part of a worrying pattern. Over the last two decades, more than a dozen such incidents have taken place, involving both military and private flying academies. Lives have been lost, pilots, trainees, and civilians alike. Families have been shattered. Yet, accountability remains elusive, and safety protocols barely seem to evolve.

From Tangail to Chattogram, from Rajshahi to Maheshkhali, the locations vary, but the story repeats itself: A technical malfunction, an unexpected drop in altitude, a crash, and often, a loss of life. The most recent incident in Uttara is especially alarming because it struck the very heart of civilian life, a school packed with children.

Let’s be honest, how much confidence do we really have in our air safety measures?

In a country with one of the highest population densities in the world, the idea of operating training flights over urban residential zones defies logic. These are not empty deserts or isolated runways. These are places where children play, and families build dreams. The airspace above such areas should be treated as sacred, not as rehearsal space for high-speed maneuvers.

Yes, pilots need training. But must that training put innocent civilians at risk?

Other countries manage to run extensive air force training programs without flying over school buildings. Simulation technologies have advanced. Remote airfields exist. There are alternatives, safe, responsible ones. If we continue to choose convenience or habit over safety, then these tragedies will only repeat.

Whenever such an incident occurs, we hear promises of investigation. Committees are formed, reports are submitted, and the public is given a vague sense of closure. But has any such investigation ever led to substantial change in flight policy or urban air safety regulation?

Where does accountability lie?

Is it with the air force authorities who authorize the training routes? With civil aviation officials who fail to push back against unsafe practices? Or with the policy-makers who have never prioritized the creation of designated training zones away from human settlements?

Right now, we need more than condolences. We need answers. We need transparency.

What we often forget in the wake of these events is the long-term trauma it leaves behind. Imagine being a 10-year-old child in that school, watching his friends burning in flames, seeing a ball of fire rise outside the window, and hearing his teachers scream for life. That kind of fear doesn’t just go away. It lingers in nightmares, anxiety attacks, and an unspoken fear of open skies.

The injured teachers, staff, and students will recover, but many will carry invisible scars for years. Psychological care, compensation, and a clear assurance of non-repetition must be part of the government’s response.

This moment should not be allowed to pass like the others. It should serve as a turning point. We must reevaluate our military training infrastructure and ask difficult questions:

● Should there be a ban on low-flying military aircraft over urban zones?

● Can Bangladesh invest in better simulation training to reduce real-flight risk?

● Is it time to establish dedicated, isolated military aviation training zones away from residential areas?

These are policy-level decisions, but they require public pressure. Civic bodies, educational institutions, and parents’ groups should come together to demand a safer future. We should not have to wait for a worse disaster to wake up.

It’s easy to become numb in a country where tragedy has become routine. Fires, collapses, accidents, every few days we see new headlines, new bodies, new statistics. But numbness is a dangerous thing. It makes us indifferent, and indifference is fertile ground for irresponsibility.

The people of Uttara, and indeed the people of Bangladesh, deserve better. We deserve the right to send our children to school without fearing the sky. We deserve the right to safety, not as a privilege, but as a promise.

The tragedy in Uttara was not just about a crash. It is about a system of negligence that must be urgently reformed.

Md Kawsar Uddin, Associate Professor, Department of English and Modern Languages, IUBAT - International University of Business Agriculture and Technology. He can be reached at: [email protected].