When justice rules, unity prevails

It is no coincidence that when history recounts the names of truly transformative rulers, it is not the conquerors with blood-drenched swords who shine the brightest, but those who wielded the pen, the code, and the conscience to stitch together fragmented lands through justice. Alfred the Great, the first universally recognized king of England, may have lived in the 9th century, but the core principle he introduced, equal law for all, remains the defining demand of any civilization that hopes to endure.

Tony Robinson, the English writer, actor, and political commentator, in his insightful book Kings and Queens, tells us that before Alfred, what we now know as England was a splintered mosaic of warring tribes and mini-kingdoms -- Northumbrians, Mercians, Saxons, and Vikings -- each asserting their own customs, allegiances, and violence. In such a context, the idea of unity through justice, of law as a universal equalizer rather than a selective weapon, was radical.

It was Alfred who began translating Latin and Greek texts into English, believing that wisdom was not the monopoly of the few but the inheritance of all. He saw education and moral law as the double helix of statecraft. In that sense, Alfred was not just a king but a philosopher-king in the Platonic mold.

His reign was one of the first demonstrations of a powerful idea: That law is not merely an instrument of the state, but the very ground on which the state must stand. And that when laws are equal -- not just in text but in implementation-- then even fractured tribes can imagine themselves as one people. This concept may sound ancient, but it is what continues to elude so many post-colonial and third-world nations today.

The philosopher Montesquieu warned in The Spirit of the Laws: “There is no greater tyranny than that which is perpetrated under the shield of law and in the name of justice.” He was not alone. Martin Luther King Jr, writing from a jail cell in Birmingham, put it even more poignantly: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” The idea that law must be equal is not merely legal -- it is existential. It is the difference between a society and a syndicate, between a republic and a racket.

In today’s globalized chaos -- where state sovereignty is often undermined by corporatism, and where legal protections are bought and sold in the stock markets of influence -- the lesson of Alfred seems distant. But it is not outdated. The truth is, it is more urgent than ever.

Because what binds us now? What makes one citizen feel related to another, especially in states fractured by caste, class, race, or religion? Not a shared ethnicity. Not shared language. Not even shared prosperity. The only thing that can bind people together, Alfred understood, is a shared submission to a just law. Where the law kneels before no throne, bends to no tycoon, and breaks for no general.

In that sense, Alfred’s insight is also a psychological one. It addresses the very human need for fairness. Neuroscience now confirms what philosophers and prophets had long intuited: that human beings are hardwired to detect fairness. We suffer not just from pain, but from injustice. The violation of equity gnaws at the soul in a way no material deprivation can. In many ways, it is the spiritual hunger of our time.

This is why civilizations rise on justice and collapse in its absence. “Justice,” wrote St Augustine, “is that virtue which gives every man his due.” He goes further to say that a state without justice is merely a gang of thieves. In the Islamic tradition too, justice is not peripheral -- it is divine.

These echoes across civilizations converge on the same note: The equal application of law is the bedrock of both earthly governance and heavenly approval.

And yet, in much of the modern world -- especially the developing world -- this principle is not only violated but mocked. Laws are passed but not practiced. Elites are exempt. The powerful commit crimes in daylight while the powerless rot in prisons for petty theft. In such a system, the law becomes not a framework but a farce.

What emerges is a species of soft feudalism. Politicians become lords. Justice becomes a game of connections. People learn to navigate not by rights but by relationships. They are told they are citizens, but treated like subjects. A society that forgets Alfred soon begins to resemble the England before Alfred -- fragmented, fearful, and ruled by the strong.

And yet, history is not without irony. Often those who ignore justice in the name of power end up consumed by it. Those who bend the law today will find themselves broken by lawlessness tomorrow. Responsibility, like law, is sacred.

So what does this mean for us today?

It means that we must stop seeing justice as charity. That we must abandon the fantasy that law is for the weak. That we must remember what the jurist Roscoe Pound said: “The law must be stable, but it must not stand still.” It must evolve, yes -- but never evaporate.

To live in a truly modern state is to accept the discomfort of equality. It means being held accountable. It means being denied immunity. But it also means being protected. It means that you, regardless of your wealth or surname, can sleep knowing that the law shields you as much as it binds you.

Twelve centuries ago, Alfred the Great understood this better than most of our modern leaders do. He knew that no king, however powerful, could replace the moral order of law. That the true crown lies in justice, not in jewels.

In the end, it is not conquest but conduct that makes a nation great.

Let us not forget what Alfred taught us. Let us not drift back to tribalism in suits and digital feudalism. Let us not become so cynical that we no longer believe in law. Because the moment we do, we begin to unravel -- quietly, irreversibly.

Justice is not what follows strength. It is what precedes it.

And as the ruins of so many fallen empires will tell you, it is not tanks or towers that hold up a civilization -- but law, blind and equal.

HM Nazmul Alam is an academic, journalist, and political analyst based in Dhaka, Bangladesh. He can be reached at [email protected].