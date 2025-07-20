No state banks, no strings

In order for Bangladesh to continue to grow, the country needs a sensible banking system. One that is safe, of course, but also one that allocates capital across the best uses.

This means taking politics out of banking -- no state banks.

The latest little piece of information about how bad things currently are is from the Governor of the Bank of Bangladesh:“One bank claimed its non-performing loan (NPL) ratio was 4%, but upon auditing, we found it was actually 96%.”

An NPL is when the bank has lent money and the borrower isn't paying it back as agreed.

Of course some loans go wrong, that's just the nature of the system. But when near every loan made by the bank goes wrong? That's more than just bankers being silly, that's something more.

Politics.

As I've said over the years, the only reason to have state banks is so that the state can say where the loans go. This means politics gets to decide who can borrow money.

When the state decides that it would like to buy political support by issuing loans then those loans will go to the people with the political connections. That's just how such a system works.

With the inevitable result that the loans are not going to where they are most valuable in an economic sense but to where they are politically most valuable. The end result of that is that large mountain of loans that are not being repaid. Of course -- how could we imagine the system would work any differently?

Now, of course, the new government would never do such a thing. We're all going to make very certain that no future government would either. Obviously. But as long as there are state banks that temptation will always be there for a government. So, we should take that temptation away from them. There should be no state banks.

Yes, we'll have to clean up the ones we've currently got. Cover their losses and so on. But we should then sell them and if no one is willing to offer money for them then we just close them down.

For the danger isn't that this minister, or that politician, buys a little bit of political support. It's that the money is wasted. Bangladesh doesn't have all that much capital.

So, all that the country does have needs to be used well. Giving loans on political grounds wastes money.

Giving loans to those who will not repay them wastes even more. So, the reason we don't want politics deciding who gets a loan is because allowing that to happen makes us poorer.

The solution is as I say. Simply remove from politics the ability to decide who gets a loan. That therefore means no state owned banks.

The only reason to have state owned banks is to allow politics to decide who gets a loan.

Now there is another benefit to a purely private sector banking system. Which is that politicians cannot then buy support with loan issuance.

That means they have to rely upon the voters -- us -- for their support which is how it should be.

It is still true that taking politics out of banking is something economically sensible. We don’t want to waste the little capital we have, so it shouldn't be allocated upon political grounds.

That means no state banks. The ones we've currently got, clean them up and sell them or simply close them down if no one wants to buy them.

They make us poorer and why do we want that?

Tim Worstall is a senior fellow at the Adam Smith Institute in London.