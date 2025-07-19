Parents vs children

A video that has recently gone viral on social media is forcing many to think in a new way about the importance of understanding in our relationships. In the video, an English medium student has filed a case against her parents. She alleges that her parents have mentally abused her and have taken away her freedom. The girl says that she is not her parents' property. Her statement highlights the fragile family bond and the decline of moral values. The question is: Are children really property owned by their parents?

To find the answer to this question, we have to think about the moral perspective of our society.

Parents are never just the givers or givers of birth, they are the centre of all our relationships and education. Just as we grow up with the love and affection of our parents, we do not accept their rule or their wishes regarding us as an expression of love. Although nowadays, due to the touch of other cultures, especially Western culture, many people think that parental rule is a tool to suppress or control their children. This conflict arises from this clash of cultures or values.

The teenage girl, the plaintiff in the case, wants to make her own decisions, although she is a minor and does not have the legal right to make her own decisions yet. She has not made any specific allegations against her parents, but rather says that she is not their property. She wants to go out of the country and become famous. In this case, the move to file a case against her parents makes us think about the decline in values.

Although in some cases, many parents impose their decisions on their children and apply psychological pressure in various ways to fulfill their wishes without giving them the opportunity to develop their wishes and talents. We know that parents can never wish bad things for their children -- but their good wishes can sometimes be painful for the child. In that case, the path of compromise should be chosen through proper understanding and conversation with the child.

The relationship between parents and children should be like that of friends, where there should be a good understanding instead of authority. Family does not mean only blood relations but a kind of responsibility. Therefore, when a child stands in court and says that he is not the property of his parents, he denies that responsibility.

Nowadays, there are families where the children’s words are not given importance. However, this incident shows us that a generation is being created who do not hesitate to deny the relationship if their own wishes or desires are not fulfilled.

In this case, the court will judge by law, but at the end of the day, emotions, feelings, and love will lose. This cannot be judged from the perspective of the moral and religious values of society because the relationship with parents is not just a relationship but a bond of the soul.

In this case, we see the breakup of a family, but if we are not aware of this now, then in the near future many more relationships will have to stand in the dock like this. We have to ensure that the child does not take such steps to fulfill his wishes and that the parents learn to listen to the child's mind.

The child will have the right to plan for his future, express their opinions, but to achieve it, they should not teach themselves to break or deny the blood relationship. Similarly, parents should try to understand the wishes of the child and teach moral values. The child should be taught the value of relationships.

Moral and religious education teaches us that desires or dreams can never be fulfilled by insulting blood relations, but rather it leads to the degradation of society. At the same time, along with the physical health of the child, one should take care of their mental health. Because many of us neglect mental health without thinking about it, which is harmful to any human being.

One thing we all need to keep in mind is that love never means force of control. There should be care, respect, and understanding in the relationship between parents and children.

Wasima Jahan is a freelance contributor.