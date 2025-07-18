Righting the wrongs?

In biblical history, the narrative of an incident goes like this:

One day, the Pharisees brought to Jesus a woman accused of adultery, expecting that Jesus would order her stoning as punishment.

Jesus commanded: “He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her.”

Convicted by their own consciences, the gathered crowd dispersed -- a testimony to the fact that all are sinners. That left Jesus standing alone with the woman. He then told her: “Go, and sin no more.”

What’s the moral of the story? There could be a hundred takeaways. To me, the most fascinating and awakening ones are: Committing wrongdoings is human, and nearly everyone -- if not all -- is prone to sin; acknowledging one’s misdeeds is the first step toward correction; and forgiving is a great virtue.

Unfortunately, in the political culture of modern-day Bangladesh, we are drifting away from the core values of such theological teachings. Few acknowledge their misdeeds, waiting instead with great zeal and anticipation for others to commit greater sins -- to make theirs seem smaller. It also appears that words like “remorse” and “forgiveness” have disappeared from our dictionaries, while “vengeance” has gained an even stronger foothold.

Contrary to public expectations in post-Monsoon Revolution Bangladesh, what we are witnessing is a sheer display of vengeance, hatred, and retaliatory actions -- in a land of no remorse.

It might be too much to ask to find a Mandela in Yunus. But is it too much to expect that Bangladesh could evolve into a society tolerant of opposing views -- one that fosters a culture of apology and forgiveness?

If someone walking out of an apartheid-era prison on Robben Island -- after spending the most precious years of youth behind bars -- could still uphold the spirit of “no hatred,” “no vengeance,” and be guided by biblical principles of forgiveness, why should it be so hard for us? This question warrants an answer -- one that calls for serious soul-searching.

There’s no denying that Sheikh Hasina and her regime grew increasingly fascist with each sham election. It was written on the wall that her regime would eventually collapse like a house of cards. But in their ecstasy and rush to make money, neither the regime nor its enablers had time to read the writing.

What’s frustrating is that even a year after the 2024 Monsoon Revolution -- which toppled Hasina at the cost of more than a thousand lives -- there has been no remorse on the part of the now-suspended Awami League or its banned student front, the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL). Not even one of their enablers has made a public statement acknowledging that excesses were committed in the name of clinging to power, looting public funds, and crushing dissent.

On the other side of the coin, there appears to be no room for reconciliation either. The power that took over in post-July 2024 Bangladesh -- and their enablers -- are full of vengeance, both in words and actions. In the excitement of “righting the wrongs,” they seem unaware that they’re not building an inclusive society. Instead, they are dangerously alienating the “others.”

Alienating “others” is a perilous game that no one has ever won. Even in the classic board game Snakes and Ladders, you can’t wish away the snakes to win a game or two. You must climb the ladders and endure a few setbacks -- courtesy of the snakes -- along the way. Vengeance and retaliation are not the only tools to win the gridded board game of politics; there’s also something called reconciliation, something called inclusivity.

Take, for example, the naming of state institutions -- from medical colleges to public universities, sports facilities to IT hubs. There must have been some hysteria at play when the outgoing regime rode high on the ecstasy of naming nearly everything they could after Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his kin. A quarter of public universities in the country were named after Sheikh Hasina and her extended family members.

Interestingly, the general public didn’t react strongly -- neither with approval nor disapproval -- when the transitional government of Prof Yunus renamed all of them. But then, in the excitement of “righting the wrongs,” institution after institution took it upon themselves to play a mindless game of name-changing. They even identified legendary actress Suchitra Sen as a “fascist enabler” and removed her name from a student dormitory named after her in her home district of Pabna.

People didn’t appreciate that. The real concern now is whether Prof Yunus’s government is reading the writing on the wall. Are they listening to what people on the street are saying? What happened on Wednesday in Gopalganj is just another blatant example of the government's apparent indifference to ground realities.

Isn’t it common knowledge in Bangladesh that the two political begums -- Hasina and Khaleda -- and their brands of politics have the largest fan bases in Gopalganj and Bogra, respectively? Then how could security in Gopalganj be so lax on the very day the emerging new party, the NCP, held a pre-announced rally?

What prevented it from ensuring foolproof security? And if it wasn’t possible, what stopped them from imposing Section 144 in anticipation? The people of this country deserve an explanation -- preferably a logical one -- from their government.

Reaz Ahmad is Editor, Dhaka Tribune.