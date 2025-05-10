Rethinking social welfare in Bangladesh

Social welfare is essential for a country’s development, supporting vulnerable populations and ensuring equitable access to resources. Bangladesh has made significant strides in social welfare, though challenges persist.

Strengthening social welfare in Bangladesh necessitates a multifaceted approach that integrates theoretical frameworks with practical policy recommendations. The write-up analyzes strategies to enhance social welfare in Bangladesh through the perspectives of relevant theories.

Welfare state theory: Esping-Andersen (1990) categorizes welfare states into three models: Liberal, corporatist, and social democratic. While Bangladesh does not fit neatly into any of these categories, it displays characteristics of a residual welfare state characterized by limited social protection mechanisms.

Strengthening social welfare in Bangladesh necessitates a transition toward a more inclusive model that integrates elements of a developmental welfare state, prioritizing economic growth and social equity.

Social justice theory: Rawls’s (1971) social justice theory asserts that a just society ensures a fair distribution of resources and opportunities.

In Bangladesh, social welfare programs should align with Rawlsian principles by addressing education, healthcare, and employment inequalities. Expanding social safety nets and guaranteeing equitable service access can promote greater social justice.

Capability approach: Sen (1999) and Nussbaum (2000) propose the capability approach, which emphasizes enhancing individuals' freedoms and capabilities.

Bangladesh’s social welfare policies should prioritize empowering citizens by improving access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities rather than merely providing financial assistance.

Structural functionalism: Parsons (1951) introduced structural functionalism, which views society as a complex system in which various institutions collaborate to maintain stability.

In Bangladesh, adequate social welfare requires coordinated efforts among government agencies, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and private entities.

Despite having appropriate theoretical frameworks in practice, Bangladesh is faced with multifaceted challenges in social welfare, some of which are highlighted below.

Resource constraints: Bangladesh allocates a relatively low percentage of its GDP to social welfare. According to the World Bank (2021), social protection spending in Bangladesh remains below the regional average. Corruption and inefficiency: Transparency International highlights corruption as a significant impediment to effective welfare distribution in Bangladesh. Bureaucratic inefficiencies and mismanagement often lead to leakages in social welfare programs. Strengthening anti-corruption measures and adopting digital governance can enhance accountability and efficiency. Limited coverage and accessibility: Many social welfare programs in Bangladesh do not adequately reach the most vulnerable populations, particularly those in rural and marginalized communities. Social safety nets, such as the Vulnerable Group Development (VGD) program, often experience exclusion errors. Gender inequality: Women in Bangladesh face systemic challenges in accessing social welfare benefits. Gender-sensitive policies are crucial for empowering women and reducing poverty. Enhancing programs like microfinance initiatives and women’s health services can promote gender-inclusive social welfare.

Under the above conditions, the strategic policy recommendations are suggested as below:

Enhancing social safety nets: Expanding and strengthening social safety nets is vital for protecting vulnerable populations. Programs such as the Employment Generation Program for the Poorest should be expanded with better-targeting mechanisms to ensure inclusivity. Integrating technology for better governance: E-governance plays a crucial role in minimizing corruption and enhancing service delivery. Countries such as India have effectively implemented Aadhaar-based social welfare distribution to combat fraud. Bangladesh might consider adopting similar biometric identification systems to improve welfare distribution. Public-private partnerships: Collaboration among the government, private sector, and NGOs can improve the efficiency of social welfare programs. Pioneered by Dr Muhammad Yunus, the Grameen Bank model exemplifies a successful microfinance initiative that empowers marginalized communities. Investment in human capital: Long-term social welfare improvements require investment in education and healthcare. Increasing government spending on education and vocational training programs can equip citizens with the skills needed for sustainable livelihoods. Decentralization of welfare services: Decentralizing welfare services to local governments improves accessibility and responsiveness. Decentralized governance enhances efficiency by enabling local governments to tailor services to community needs.

Bangladesh can progress toward a more equitable and prosperous society with sustained commitment and strategic reforms

Social welfare in Bangladesh requires a multidimensional approach that integrates economic, social, and governance strategies. Bangladesh can transition toward a more inclusive and effective welfare system by leveraging theoretical insights and implementing targeted policy interventions.

Welfare services can be significantly enhanced through policy interventions, increased resource allocation, reduced corruption, technological integration, and gender-sensitive initiatives. Bangladesh can progress toward a more equitable and prosperous society with sustained commitment and strategic reforms.

Dr Nasim Ahmed holds a PhD in Public Policy from Ulster University in the UK. He is currently working as Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs, Dhaka. He can be reached at [email protected].