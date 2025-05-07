On the side of humanity

As we commemorate World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day on May 8, we are reminded of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement’s enduring commitment to humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality -- the seven fundamental principles that guide our work.

These values are not just words; they are vital lifelines in crises. Nowhere is this truer than in Bangladesh, where humanitarian needs are growing, and where hope is being kept alive by courageous volunteers, dedicated staff, and resilient communities.

In 2024, eastern Bangladesh faced its worst flooding in three decades, affecting over 5.8 million people across 26 districts. Homes were destroyed, crops were lost, and schools were disrupted, 723,331 people sought refuge elsewhere, with approximately 599,767 in evacuation shelters and 123,564 in other locations.

This is not an isolated tragedy; it is part of an alarming trend.

With nearly 25 million people in need of humanitarian assistance -- including the Rohingya refugee community in Cox’s Bazar -- Bangladesh stands at a critical juncture with the combined challenges of climate vulnerability, displacement, and socio-economic fragility.

But in the heart of these crises lies a powerful force for good: The Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS), supported by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and our partners. From the sprawling camps of Cox’s Bazar to flood-hit villages and urban slums, our work is driven by local action and global solidarity.

Over 721,000 volunteers are supporting across the country, and this includes 81,740 Cyclone Preparedness Program (CPP) volunteers -- before, during, and after emergencies. They support early warning dissemination, evacuation, search and rescue, provide first aid, food, clean water, medical care, cash assistance, psychosocial support, and more.

But their role doesn’t end when the waters recede or headlines fade. As an auxiliary to the national government, the BDRCS maintains a strong community presence and works to foster resilience. It promotes disaster preparedness, health awareness, and climate adaptation strategies to mitigate future risks. Additionally, it significantly contributes to the improvement of the early national warning systems.

This is humanitarian diplomacy in action. Often unseen but always essential, it enables access to vulnerable populations, mobilizes support across borders, and influences policies that uphold dignity and human rights. It means advocating for inclusive disaster laws, ensuring aid reaches women, children, people with disabilities, and the most vulnerable, and building trust between local communities and international actors.

Yet our efforts face a critical challenge. Global funding is shrinking just as needs continue to escalate, making the people in vulnerable situations more fragile. This growing gap between needs and resources calls for new models of humanitarian collaboration. Relying solely on traditional donor funding is no longer enough.

To ensure no one is left behind, we must explore alternative financing mechanisms. Humanitarian diplomacy now must include bold partnerships with the private sector, innovative financing mechanisms, and smarter use of digital tools to sustain long-term aid delivery.

We cannot do this alone. Governments must strengthen legal and policy frameworks that support inclusive humanitarian access and protection. We call on policymakers to champion disaster laws and inclusive frameworks that uphold humanitarian principles.

Donors must provide flexible, predictable funding. Philanthropic institutions and corporations must invest not only in emergency response but in long-term resilience. And global citizens -- including the Bangladeshi diaspora -- must continue to amplify local voices and support grassroots initiatives.

We must advocate not only for emergency aid, but for equitable access to climate financing, proper loss and damage funds to respond, and adaptation for managing disasters. Technology is another crucial thing. This is not a luxury now, but a tool for equity and resilience. Yet digital inclusion remains uneven, especially for rural communities, women, and the elderly.

Bridging this digital divide must become a core part of humanitarian innovation in Bangladesh. Moreover, inclusive approaches must move beyond rhetoric. The inclusion of people with special needs requires dedicated resources, active involvement in shaping policies and programs that affect their lives, and accountability mechanisms that ensure their needs are fully addressed in a dignified manner.

At the same time, gender inclusion must be supported through targeted investment, ensuring women and gender-diverse individuals’ meaningful participation in decision-making processes. This must also be accompanied by strong accountability frameworks that uphold equality and guarantee that no one is left behind.

BDRCS-IFRC's strength is its volunteers. However, their role should not stop at service delivery. Youth must be given a seat at the table, influencing policy, leading community innovation, and shaping the future of humanitarian action.

As we mark the founding of IFRC on May 5 and celebrate World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day on May 8 under the theme “On the Side of Humanity,” let us remember what this truly means: Compassion without condition. Service without expectation. Solidarity without borders.

Bangladesh has always shown extraordinary strength in the face of adversity -- from hosting more than a million Rohingyas and to navigating deadly floods, cyclones, and the long shadow of climate change.

Over the years, the international community has stood beside Bangladesh in moments of crisis, offering critical support that has saved lives, restored dignity, and strengthened resilience. We honour and deeply appreciate this solidarity. However, the needs continue to grow, and so must our collective commitment.

We want to call for a renewed commitment of humanitarian action to compassion and solidarity, emphasizing that every act of kindness, no matter how small, contributes to a larger movement of hope and resilience.

Let us match that history of support with renewed determination, not only through emergency relief but through investments in resilience, innovation, and inclusive humanitarian systems.

Let us stand boldly with the people of Bangladesh. Not just when headlines break, but through the long and often unseen journey toward recovery and dignity.

Alberto Bocanegra is Head of Country Delegation for IFRC in Bangladesh.