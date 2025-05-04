Fixing profits

The profits on cooking oil are far too high! Well, that's what happens when you set the price of cooking oil. Sorry, but when prices are set they're not going to be set to benefit you. Or me for that matter. They'll be set for the people who are really, really, interested in what prices are. For the producers that is.

This newspaper talks of how the profit margins on soyabean oil refining are as much as Tk12 per litre. How can this be when the price of soyabean oil is set by the government? The thing it's necessary to grasp is that this profit is there precisely because the price is being set by the government.

As background there are over 20 producers in the country, with five companies holding the majority of the market. Again as background yes, obviously it's possible that only five companies could conspire with each other, be a cartel, and so rip off us consumers by charging artificially high prices. Five is also enough companies to have proper competition as long as they don't conspire with each other. But the worry is that they will, therefore the government sets the price of the oil.

Well, what happens then? We could imagine that the government experts know more about soya bean oil than the people who do this for a living. It wouldn't be a sensible imagination but we can still do that. So, those experts know what the real price of oil should be and set it at that.

We can also imagine that the government worries a lot about us, us consumers, and sets the price nice and low. That would be nice, obviously. Not too low, or no one will still make any but nice and low.

Or, there is what actually happens. Which is that price setting nearly always leads to high profits for the producers.

Think through how this works. We out here, we consumers, we're a little interested in the price of cooking oil. Sure, it's important to us but so is the price of sugar, of onions, whether we're going to keep our job, and whether the kids are really doing their homework.

But for people who make soya oil for their living, the price of soya oil is really, really, important. So they apply a lot of effort to persuade the experts about what the price should be. Then the price is set higher than we'd really like -- we've those other things to worry about as well -- and closer to where those producers would like it. With a nice fat profit margin.

More technically this is called a “concentrated interest.” These nearly always do win out over “dispersed” interests. Simply because the people who are really interested do the work to influence the system in their favour.

This is what happens with trade tariffs for example. What happens when there are grants and cheap loans for businesses, what happens when the government sets prices. There always is that concentrated interest and as they do more work, apply more effort, prices -- or tariffs, cheap money -- get set for those making the most noise and making the most effort.

The solution to this is obvious enough. Don't set prices.

Then producers can't use their influence with the government to get a nice fat profit margin. Use markets instead and prices will change over time, yes, but the profits to be made will be only enough to keep people making soya oil, not higher.

Of course this is true of all politics. It's the squeaky wheel that gets the oil after all.

Tim Worstall is a senior fellow at the Adam Smith Institute in London.