Two Dhakas, one road: When traffic rules only apply to the powerless

On a sweltering April afternoon on April 27, a rickshaw puller named Abdul Malek pedalled furiously through Dhaka’s Gulistan intersection, his passenger clinging to the backseat as traffic police whistles pierced the air.

Minutes later, a Special Metropolitan Magistrate sentenced him to one month’s simple imprisonment under Section 102 of the Road Transport Act, to 15 days in jail for “obstructing traffic.”

The Dhaka Tribune report on the incident read like a parable of our times: A city where the powerless are crushed under the weight of rules they never wrote, while the powerful glide past them, untouchable, in tinted SUVs.

This story is not about Abdul Malek. It’s about the two Dhakas that share the same roads but inhabit different worlds.

The VIP lane to impunity

Picture this: It’s September 2024, rush hour at Ruposhi Bangla intersection. The sun glares off the windshields of luxury cars snaking through traffic. Among them, a black SUV with a government sticker veers into the wrong lane, its driver unfazed by the chorus of horns.

A traffic sergeant watches, then turns away. The Daily Star captured the moment in a front-page photo: The car’s license plate blurred, the officer’s resignation etched in his posture.

This wasn’t an anomaly. Dhaka’s elite -- ministers, MPs, police brass, and Supreme Court staff -- have long turned wrong-side driving into an art form.

At Tejgaon Flyover, convoys with police escorts bullied their way into oncoming traffic, while at Farmgate, Dhaka University’s double-decker buses muscled through pedestrian lanes. When questioned, a senior Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) officer shrugged: “If lawmakers break laws, who will enforce them?”

In November 2024, a social media firestorm erupted over a TikTok video: A pedigreed Persian cat, draped in a diamond collar, perched inside a Lexus LX parked illegally in front of Gulshan’s La Vinci restaurant. The license plate? A low-digit government series. The owner? Unnamed. The traffic cop nearby? Oblivious.

Meanwhile, Lucy Ahmed, a Canadian-Bangladeshi researcher, documented her Dhaka commute in a blog titled “Survival of the Richest.” She wrote: “The wealthy glide in AC bubbles, their cars untouchable. The rest of us play Frogger with buses and pray.”

Her observations mirrored reality: While elites flouted rules with impunity, 2,797 cases were filed against rickshaws, CNGs, and motorcycles in April 2025 alone.

As the sun sets over the Padma Bridge, ask yourself: Whose city is this? And who gets to decide which wheels matter?

The theatre of enforcement

On April 27, 2025, the DMP launched a “special drive,” seizing 1,823 vehicles. The press release boasted of progress. The fine print? No ministers, MPs, or judges were named.

A constable, speaking anonymously, confessed: “We’re told to look the other way when a car has a flag or a sticker. If we stop them, we’re transferred by sundown.”

Contrast this with Dhaka University’s Vice-Chancellor, who vowed to “strictly punish” bus drivers after photos surfaced of a double-decker plowing through Bangla Motor’s wrong lane. The irony? The same bus was spotted repeating the offense weeks later.

The pedestrian’s lament

Walk with me to Moghbazar Flyover. A mother clutches her child’s hand, sprinting across eight lanes because the footbridge is a rusting, vertigo-inducing maze. In March 2025, a 65-year-old vendor collapsed halfway up the stairs of the Kawran Bazar footbridge. No one noticed until rush hour ended.

The Inspector General of Police, when asked about pedestrian deaths, called them “regrettable but small in number.” Small? Over 4,000 pedestrians were injured in Dhaka traffic in 2024, many on roads where VIP convoys had displaced foot traffic.

The mirror on the road

Dhaka’s traffic isn’t just about cars and chaos. It’s a mirror reflecting our hierarchy of power. Abdul Malek’s jail term and the Persian cat’s Lexus are two sides of the same coin: A system where rules bend for the connected and break the rest.

As the sun sets over the Padma Bridge, ask yourself: Whose city is this? And who gets to decide which wheels matter?

Zakir Kibria is a writer and nicotine fugitive. Entrepreneur | Policy Analyst | Chronicler of Entropy | Cognitive Dissident. Chasing next caffeine fix, immersive auditory haze, free falls. Collector of glances. “Some desires defy gravity.” Email: [email protected].