A new political culture

Mr Khan, you've dedicated much of your life to the politics of Bangladesh. You've witnessed the rise and fall of regimes, observed the ebb and flow of political power, and stood unwaveringly through times of turmoil. Despite enduring political repression and even being arrested once, you never left your country. In fact, you remained at the forefront, advocating for a more democratic Bangladesh even when many leaders of your party were in exile.

Ahead of the last elections, you were one of the few voices calling for a free and fair democratic process -- despite the obstacles placed in front of you by Hasina’s regime. Your courage and persistence remain an inspiration to many, and now, as Bangladesh finds itself in a critical transitional period, your voice is even more important.

Recently, you've called for the immediate implementation of reforms and timely elections to stabilize the situation in a Reuters interview. A return to democratic governance, you argue, is vital not only for national cohesion but also for fostering trust and stability within the country.

The international community, particularly Western nations, is keenly watching as Bangladesh navigates this transition. There’s a collective hope that the path ahead will lead to a truly democratic and accountable Bangladesh.

However, as we move forward under the interim leadership of Muhammad Yunus, it’s clear that the road to unity, stability, and trust is fraught with challenges. While there have been positive steps under Yunus' administration, there are still deep concerns that need urgent attention.

Law and order, human rights violations, rise of extremism, self-censored press, corruption, or a lack of judicial correctness remain key obstacles, say international observers and media as well as many local experts.

These issues have existed from Hasina's era and were not ordered by Yunus, but they will leave scars on the nation if not given the proper attention. It is important to inform the public on how much work lies ahead and how everyone can participate.

I am, in particular, deeply concerned about the role of journalists in Bangladesh. Journalism is the fourth pillar of democracy. It is vital to have an independent and strong media for a democracy to be trustworthy, both for Bangladeshis and for foreign nations. The situation for journalists was alarming under Hasina.

But the situation now isn’t good either. Just at the end of March, the news of the arrest of eight journalists in connection to the July uprisings became public, and it is deeply troubling. These fabricated charges -- especially the wrongful accusations of murder from the July uprising -- must end immediately.

How can we handle all of this?

We need to build a system that is not only fair and transparent but also inclusive and participatory. All citizens -- whether in the media, civil society, or the political realm -- must feel that they have a voice and a stake in the future of the country

Dr Khan's response

I appreciate your thoughtful observations, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to discuss the situation in Bangladesh. It has indeed been a long and arduous journey, and while we have witnessed significant challenges over the years, I remain hopeful that a democratic Bangladesh is within reach.

I firmly believe in the importance of a free press and the essential role it plays in any functioning democracy. The suppression of the media during Hasina’s regime was one of the many dark chapters in Bangladesh’s recent political history. Journalists must have the freedom to report without fear of retaliation. However, as much as we stand for the protection of democratic freedoms, we must also ensure that justice is pursued with fairness and transparency.

Regarding the recent cases involving journalists, it’s important to understand the full picture.

While I do not support the wrongful imprisonment or politically motivated charges -- such as the fabricated murder accusations -- I also believe that not every individual in these cases is entirely free of responsibility.

During Hasina’s time, some journalists may have acted in ways that were not always in line with ethical standards. There were instances where individuals who called themselves journalists were involved in questionable activities, including corruption.

This does not mean that we should allow the abuse of power or the silencing of voices through unjust imprisonment. But it also means we must be careful not to overlook the complexities involved in these situations.

I am a staunch advocate for reform within the media, where accountability and transparency must go hand-in-hand with freedom. We must work to ensure that the press can operate freely, without manipulation, while also holding individuals accountable for actions that might undermine public trust.

But the issue of press freedom is just one part of the broader challenge we face. While the transition to a more democratic Bangladesh under the leadership of Muhammad Yunus is a positive step, the road ahead remains fraught with obstacles. As you’ve mentioned, law and order, human rights abuses, corruption, or the lack of judicial independence all remain significant barriers to stability and trust in the government.

These issues were deeply entrenched during the previous regime, and they cannot be swept under the rug. They must be addressed head-on, or they will continue to undermine any progress we make.

I have long advocated for the need to restore democratic values, but this cannot be achieved without meaningful reforms. We need to build a system that is not only fair and transparent but also inclusive and participatory. All citizens -- whether in the media, civil society, or the political realm -- must feel that they have a voice and a stake in the future of the country. The political culture in Bangladesh needs to shift away from a top-down, authoritarian approach to one that encourages dialogue, collaboration, and mutual respect.

In that spirit, I believe it is crucial that we work together -- not just as political leaders but as a united nation -- to address these pressing challenges. The international community has expressed its willingness to support Bangladesh in this transition, but it’s ultimately up to the people of Bangladesh to drive the change. If we are to overcome the divisions of the past, we must place our faith in the principles of democracy, justice, and equality.

We stand at a crossroads. The decisions we make today will shape the future of Bangladesh for generations to come.

But I am confident that if we remain steadfast in our commitment to democratic reforms and work to create a more inclusive society, we can overcome these challenges. Our struggle for democracy is not over -- it has only just begun.

Julia Wesemann is the Director, Growing Together.