Dhaka’s air: A love letter to the apocalypse (or, how to choke elegantly)

Cue soundtrack: Miles Davis’ “Ascenseur pour l’Échafaud” meets the dissonant hum of a thousand rickshaw horns.

The sun rises over Dhaka. Or does it? Hard to tell through the sepia-toned haze, a filter so thick it makes Instagram influencers weep with envy.

The city’s skyline, a jagged silhouette of half-finished skyscrapers and skeletal cranes looms like a diss track to urban planning. You squint. Is that a pigeon? A UFO? No, just a plastic bag pirouetting in the toxic breeze.

Welcome to Dhaka, where the air isn’t just polluted; it’s curated. A sensory masterpiece of PM2.5, sulfur dioxide, and existential dread.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) here doesn’t bother with numbers. It writes poetry. “Dhaka: 487 – Hazardous.” Translation: “Congratulations! Every breath is a Darwin Award audition.”

The city has clinched the title of “world’s most polluted” so often, it’s considering rebranding as “The Champagne of Choke.” Why visit Chernobyl’s Exclusion Zone when you can inhale Dhaka’s air and taste the zing of unregulated industrialization?

Act I: The AQI tango -- a dance of death (and data)

Soundtrack: Radiohead’s “Fitter Happier” auto-tuned to a cough.

Let’s talk numbers, shall we? An AQI of 300+ is deemed “hazardous.” Dhaka scoffs at 300. That’s amateur hour. Here, we start at 400 and treat 500 like a high-score challenge.

The city’s air is less “oxygen with impurities” and more “impurities with a side quest for oxygen.”

Residents have developed a gallows humour lexicon to cope:

- Dhaka deep breath: Inhaling sharply and immediately regretting it.

- Air salad: When the breeze serves a confetti of black soot.

- Mask couture: Gucci? Prada? No, your 3M N95 is the accessory.

Act II: Darwinism, or survival of the wheeziest

Is Dhaka the ultimate Darwinian experiment? A city where natural selection plays out in real-time, and your lung capacity is your CV?

Darwinism posits that adaptability ensures survival. Here, adaptability means mastering the art of breath-holding between traffic signals or developing gills (pending evolutionary update).

The local wildlife has already adapted. Crows wear tiny masks. Mosquitoes file OSHA complaints. Meanwhile, humans engage in ritualistic optimism: “Maybe tomorrow the wind will change!” (Spoiler: The wind changes. It brings more brick dust.)

Act III: Cinematic Dhaka -- noir, neon, and nihilism

Dhaka doesn’t need CGI to look post-apocalyptic. It’s a living, wheezing film set. Compare and contrast:

1. Blade Runner (1982): Neon signs, acid rain, existential ennui.

Dhaka (2025): Neon signs (if you squint), acid fog, existential ennui with discounts.

2. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015): Sandstorms, gasoline wars, death cults.

Dhaka (2025): Dust storms, traffic wars, death cults (see: Rickshaw drivers).

Yet, Hollywood won’t shoot here. Why? Too on-the-nose. Why fabricate dystopia when Dhaka offers a subscription service? The city is a Christopher Nolan plot twist: What if the apocalypse arrived, and everyone just … kept going to work?

Act IV: The soundtrack of suffocation

Dhaka’s pollution has a rhythm.

Morning: The staccato honks of gridlocked traffic.

Afternoon: The bass-line of construction drills.

Evening: The melancholic wheeze of street vendors hawking lemons (for throat relief).

It’s jazz -- a freeform improvisation of chaos.

Some literary nods too.

- TS Eliot’s The Waste Land (“I will show you fear in a handful of dust”) gets a Dhaka rewrite: “I will show you fear in a lungful of air.”

- George Orwell’s 1984: “The air was thick with the smell of boiled cabbage.” Cute. In Dhaka, the air is thick with the smell of boiled cabbage, burnt tires, and shattered dreams.

Act V: Why don’t filmmakers come here? (FAQ)

1. Too real: Why film The Matrix when Dhaka’s residents already move like they’re dodging bullets?

2. Logistical nightmares: Crews would need hazard pay, oxygen tanks, and therapy.

3. Unfair competition: Dhaka’s aesthetic would make Hollywood’s best dystopias look like Barbie’s Dreamhouse.

Closing scene: Love in the time of particulates

Soundtrack: “What a Wonderful World” played on a harmonica missing three notes.

Living in Dhaka is like dating a toxic partner -- it’s bad for you, but you can’t quit. The city thrums with a perverse vitality. Kids play cricket in alleys where the air is 60% exhaust fumes. Couples stroll by polluted lakes, whispering sweet nothings like, “Do you taste metal too?”

Is it Darwinism? Noir? A cosmic joke? Maybe all three.

Dhaka’s air is the ultimate satire -- a punchline where the setup is capitalism, the payload is ecological collapse, and the laugh is a wheeze.

So here’s to Dhaka: The city that out-dystopias dystopia. Where the air isn’t just toxic, it’s aspirational.

Zakir Kibria is a writer and nicotine fugitive (once successfully smuggled a lighter through 3 continents). Entrepreneur | Chronicler of Entropy | Cognitive Dissident. Email: [email protected].