Going nowhere fast

In the bustling streets of Dhaka, where chaos often reigns supreme, the recent circular by the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) relating to the enforcement of speed limits on motor vehicles has stirred heated discussions. I am afraid; a quick scroll through social media may reveal apprehension overshadowing the applause towards this new “speed guideline,” especially from the young people and motorbike lovers. While the authorities’ intention of promoting road safety is commendable, this note argues that implementing varied speed limits without corresponding infrastructure development may require further scrutiny.

The Motor Vehicle Speed Limit Guideline 2024, as circulated by the BRTA through public notice and subsequently reported by almost every news agency, demarcates speed limits based on vehicle type and road category. As per the news reports and the addresses made by the concerned persons in relation to the circulation of this speed guideline, the purpose of the guideline has become luculent: Reducing accidents and accident related fatalities. So far, the authority has done this with aplomb.

However, the guideline starts receiving furrowed brows as soon as it provides for a speed limit “varied by the nature of vehicle but united by the road types.” For example, when driving inside the city, motorcycles and trucks are restricted to a modest 30kmph, while other vehicles enjoy a slightly higher limit of 40kmph, all driving in the same road, same lane.

Supporters of the newly imposed speed limit guidelines may argue that tailored speed limits cater to the diverse capabilities of vehicles, potentially mitigating accidents; however, this approach would fall short on highways as well, where speeds tend to escalate. In highways, such differential limits themselves would pose a glaring concern for safety. Just imagine a scenario: a bustling highway where buses, trucks, cars, and auto rickshaws jostle for space, each adhering to its designated speed limit. The inherent discrepancies in speed create a breeding ground for collisions and chaos, jeopardizing the safety of commuters.

Arguably, the efficacy of this strategy completely depends on the "hope" and assumption that drivers will adhere strictly to the prescribed limits. In reality, the enforcement of such regulations remains a challenge, with rampant disregard for traffic laws prevalent on our roads, posing an undeniable challenge to the implementation and success of this strategic guideline. Therefore, without making the use of dedicated lanes mandatory for the vehicles to segregate according to their speed capabilities, the likelihood of accidents might escalate manifold with the implementation of this ‘assorted’ speed limit guideline.

It may further be argued that implementing separate lanes requires extensive infrastructural overhaul and may not be feasible in the immediate future. However, a pro-active approach to road development is imperative to ensure the safety and efficiency of our transportation networks, especially when the purpose of such initiatives is to reduce accident related fatalities.

Countries across the world have recognized the importance of segregated lanes and have invested substantially in their implementation. Take, for instance, the bicycle lanes that have become ‘an easy find’ in many metropolitan cities. These lanes provide a designated space for cyclists, reducing conflicts with motor vehicles and enhancing overall road safety. In Dhaka, where cycling could serve as a primary mode of transportation for many, the absence of dedicated lanes not only pose a significant hazard to cyclists' safety but also de-motivating those who wish to start cycling in future.

I am not a specialist, but as a city-dweller who regularly uses various types of transports inside the city and experiences transport related chaos every other day, I have no hesitation in saying that, the mere imposing of speed limits without addressing underlying infrastructural deficiencies is like placing a band-aid on a bullet wound.

To truly foster a culture of road safety, a holistic approach must be taken up which would encompass both regulatory measures and infrastructural enhancements. This entails not only enforcing speed limits but also investing in dedicated lanes for different categories of vehicles. By providing a clear delineation of space for each type of vehicle, it would be easier to avoid accidents and overall traffic flow could be enhanced substantially.

While the recent directive by the BRTA to enforce speed limits is a step in the right direction, our prevailing infrastructural deficiencies might not make the policy work well. Without the provision of dedicated lanes to segregate vehicles according to their speed capabilities, the efficacy of imposing varied speed limits would remain questionable.

It is time for policy-makers to pay heed to the call for a solid road infrastructure and pave the way for a safer, more sustainable future. Undoubtedly, the benefits of such initiatives extend beyond safety; substantially contributing to environmental sustainability and urban livability.

Md Tayeb-Ul-Islam Showrov is an Advocate in the Supreme Court of Bangladesh and can be reached at [email protected]