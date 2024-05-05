Bounce back from the bad

Those who don't know or forget their history are doomed to repeat it -- as was said by some historical figure I've either forgotten or never did know the name of. But the lesson is useful.

Our problem, right now, is that it's difficult to get dollars and other foreign currencies. This is a problem as the people we want to buy our imports from don't want to take taka for those imports. This then gives us something of a problem in gaining access to those imports -- we can't find the foreign currency to pay for them. It also means that the nation's foreign exchange reserves are falling. The reason all of this is happening is because the government is setting the foreign exchange (FX) rate. Only in a mild way, only a bit. But enough that it is causing these problems and then one more. The costs of exporters are, of course, in taka. But if the FX rate is set nice and high -- as it is -- then they receive fewer taka for each dollar they can charge.

So the net effect of a fixed too-high FX rate is a difficulty in buying imports, exports being priced out of the market, and FX reserves at the central bank running down. Not heinous problems, not economy killing, but things we might well want not to happen.

Sri Lanka, we might recall, did much more of this just over two years ago. Mixed in with some other idiocies, true -- trying to make farming organic overnight was always going to be doomed to failure -- but trying to maintain a fixed and too high exchange rate really was one of those things that entirely crippled the Sri Lankan economy.

So, we in Bangladesh are doing a little bit of what is potentially -- when someone does a lot of it -- an extremely bad idea.

But there's one more thing that Sri Lanka can teach us about all of this. A much happier lesson. Once people stop doing silly things to an economy then it quickly reverts to getting much better.

No, this doesn't mean that if every place stopped doing silly things then they would all be as rich as Singapore. Over 50 years, maybe -- it only took 50 years for Singapore to get rich after all -- but not immediately. But we now know things. We know how an economy works at the level we've reached before -- therefore we know how the economy works at that level we've reached before.

The knowledge of how things work is embedded in us, the people. So, if a government wholly and completely messes it up through bad policy, that's bad, but stop the bad policy and we'll recover -- very quickly -- back to where we were. Germany's economy -- well the West at least -- was larger in 1951 than it had been in 1938 and that's after the Allies had bombed all the industry to rubble. The value and value creation in an economy comes from us all knowing how to create value. So, once the limitation from bad government -- or rubble -- is released we do bounce back.

Which is exactly what has happened in Sri Lanka. Leaving aside the organic stupidity -- which stopped once harvest fell to starvation levels -- the big problem was that exchange rate nonsense. The government believed that a “strong” exchange rate was some symbol of national pride. The World Bank and everyone else has since insisted that Sri Lanka just must have a market exchange rate. Inflation has come down from 70% to 5.9% (yes, there's a decimal there) and the economy is expanding again. Ok, a very expensive lesson but one that, perhaps because it was expensive for other people, we should take note of. Knowledge bought at such a price is valuable, no?

The obvious point here is don't fix the exchange rate but that's been said so often that no one's listening any more. The rather more hopeful one is that bad economic policy is a bad idea. But once that bad policy stops we do indeed bounce back to where we'd been before the bad policy.

That is, we're not locked into a bad policy, we don't have to continue to put up with it. All we've got to do is not have bad policies any more.

Yes, that's not the whole solution, we've still got to work out how to knock some sense into government policy makers. But it is cheering, no? Stop doing silly things and things will be better?

Tim Worstall is a senior fellow at the Adam Smith Institute in London.