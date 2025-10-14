Reclaiming the street: The curious case of Sahara Chowdhury and queer citizenship in Bangladesh

Much of what we know about Sahara Chowdhury Rebil’s hunger strike did not come from the mainstream Bangladeshi media. It came from the fragments circulating on Facebook, the platform that has long been both a site of queer surveillance and a fragile terrain of queer survival. As professional journalists and local television outlets ignored the unfolding protest, queer and allied users began uploading live streams, photographs, voice notes, and scanned copies of Sahara’s manifesto. Facebook, despite its hostility to gender nonconformity, became the digital battleground where queer citizen-journalists documented a story that official media would not tell.

The online circulation of Sahara’s protest thus embodies a double paradox: Bangladeshi queer users rely on a deeply transphobic digital infrastructure to make their political existence legible, and they must also defend that space from algorithmic erasure and organized hate campaigns. When Sahara’s account was suddenly deactivated mid-protest, the blackout was not accidental; it was the latest instance of a state-corporate alliance in silencing marginalized speech. Yet activists continued reposting, renaming, and recirculating her materials, collectively resisting disappearance. In that recursive act of posting and reposting, the digital space itself became a terrain of struggle, one that mirrors the physical street Sahara occupied in Dhaka.

From expulsion to exile

Sahara’s hunger strike must be understood against the backdrop of her expulsion from Sylhet’s Metropolitan University, where she was accused of “creating panic” through her gender expression and online satire. The university’s decision, issued without a hearing, effectively stripped her of the right to education and mobility. For many trans and queer Bangladeshis, institutional expulsion is not just administrative punishment but a form of social death, cutting off one’s access to networks of care, legitimacy, and livelihood. The public statement by 162 citizens condemning her expulsion marked a rare moment of collective dissent against transphobia within academia, yet it could not repair the rupture. Sahara’s return to the street resulted from being expelled from every other space: Home, classroom, and public discourse.

The street as the last queer commons

When Sahara positioned herself at Dhaka University’s Raju Vaskorjo, she was not simply staging a protest but claiming the street as the last surviving queer commons available to those outside citizenship’s protections. In a country where social respectability and bureaucratic recognition define legitimacy, to sit on the pavement as a trans woman is to expose oneself to every form of vulnerability, mockery, surveillance, sexualized violence, and indifference. Yet this very exposure produces political meaning.

The street has long been Bangladesh’s metaphorical parliament, an arena of people’s assertion when formal institutions fail. But Sahara queers that inheritance. Her hunger strike inserts a trans body into the genealogy of student movements, asking whether the nation’s revolutionary vocabulary of freedom, sovereignty, and democracy can contain bodies it refuses to recognize. Her body becomes both subject and site of politics, a living critique of a state that topples for students yet trembles at queerness.

To reclaim the street is therefore not only to demand rights but to redefine belonging. The act unsettles the distinction between public and private, political and personal. For those denied home, the street becomes home; for those denied citizenship, the street becomes the archive of citizenship’s failure. Sahara’s protest transforms visibility into risk, and risk into political claim. It reminds us that visibility is never neutral; it is an act of endurance against a gaze that oscillates between fetish and fear.

The loneliness of queer politics in Bangladesh

At the same time, Sahara’s protest exposes the profound loneliness of queer politics in Bangladesh. It is a loneliness not born of isolation, but of misrecognition. Queer and trans activists are often expected to perform courage for a public that consumes their pain as inspiration but rarely offers protection. Within movements for democracy and justice, queerness still appears as a supplement, an afterthought, something to be “included” later once the larger revolution is won. In this structure of postponement, the queer subject becomes perpetually deferred.

Sahara’s solitary figure on the street is therefore not an exception, but the symptom of a collective absence. Her body stands in for many who remain unseen, unheard, or silenced by fear. The community’s desire for representation collapses into a single face because collective structures of care are still too fragile to distribute the burden of risk. This loneliness is political: It reveals how even within emancipatory movements, the boundaries of solidarity remain uneven. Queer bodies continue to shoulder visibility alone, while others cheer from a safe distance.

To name this loneliness is not to romanticize Sahara’s isolation but to recognize its structural cause: The persistent refusal to integrate queer struggle into the nation’s imagination of democracy. Her protest forces us to confront that failure and to ask whether solidarity that does not extend to the most vulnerable can ever be called liberation.

Visibility, risk, and the fragile body

The politics of queer visibility in Bangladesh has always oscillated between necessity and danger. Visibility promises recognition but also invites annihilation. The 2016 murders of Xulhaz Mannan and Mahbub Rabbi Tonoy, following the short-lived Roopbaan and Rainbow Rally movement, remain a stark reminder that to name queerness in public can be fatal. The intervening years witnessed the domestication of queer politics into donor-funded “gender diversity programs,” where safety meant silence.

Sahara’s hunger strike ruptures that uneasy peace. By declaring her queerness publicly, she confronts the paradox of being visible yet unprotected. Her body, exposed to the weather, to cameras, to taunts and surveillance, becomes the physical manifestation of risk in a society where neither law nor police offers recourse. This vulnerability is not metaphorical; it is material, gendered, and constant. And yet, paradoxically, it is also the condition of possibility for collective recognition: The willingness of one to be visible so that others may imagine visibility.

Sahara reveals that the liberal promise of “inclusion” without protection is a trap. To be recognized as a citizen while remaining outside the state’s guarantee of safety is to inhabit precarious citizenship, a condition many queer Bangladeshis already live in. The question, then, is not only whether the state will extend rights but also whether society and its so-called allies will confront their complicity in sustaining this precarity.

Beyond spectatorship: The responsibility of allies

The images of Sahara’s hunger strike have circulated widely among liberal circles, often accompanied by platitudes about bravery and resilience. Yet admiration without action easily slips into voyeurism. The moral challenge Sahara poses to allies and liberals is this: To move from witnessing to accountability.

Allyship, in this context, cannot mean abstract support or symbolic gestures on social media. It must mean redistributing safety: Offering physical accompaniment at protests, documenting violations, challenging institutional transphobia in workplaces and universities, and amplifying trans and queer leadership in political movements. The risk that Sahara bears alone should never have been hers to bear; it is the distributed burden of a collective that claims to stand for justice.

Her hunger strike thus reorients the gaze back to the ally: What does it mean to believe in democracy if one’s solidarity evaporates the moment safety is at stake? The liberal tendency to romanticize queer courage while avoiding confrontation with structures of power must be read as another form of abandonment.

From Roopbaan to Raju Vaskorjo: The continuum of dissent

Sahara’s protest is not an isolated rupture; it extends a longer arc of queer dissent that began with Roopbaan’s experiments in visibility and was brutally halted in 2016. The intervening decade of NGO-ization produced an apolitical language of “diversity” and “inclusion” palatable to donors but detached from mass politics. Sahara’s hunger strike reclaims that lost political edge. By choosing the Dhaka University Square, a historically masculine site of national struggle, she brings the queer and trans body back into the grammar of revolution.

Her demand for marriage rights, often dismissed as bourgeois or Western, must be read symbolically: It represents the demand to belong within the social contract itself. In a post-uprising Bangladesh, where the promise of democracy remains uncertain, Sahara’s act asks whether the new state can extend its imagination of citizenship beyond heteronormative, able-bodied, and religiously majoritarian forms.

To invoke Roopbaan is therefore to invoke unfinished mourning. Sahara’s body, positioned in the open, restores continuity to a movement interrupted by murder and fear. The hunger strike is both remembrance and renewal.

Sahara in a public protest at Kendrio Sohid Minar, Dhaka (Collected)

Transliberation and decolonial solidarity

In her public statements, Sahara has drawn connections between queer oppression in Bangladesh and global systems of domination, particularly Zionism, militarism, and fascism. She argues that the logics that occupy Palestine and silence dissidents are the same logics that regulate gender and sexuality at home: Border-making, securitization, and the disciplining of bodies.

This alignment unsettles the liberal comfort zone, which prefers to keep queer rights and anti-imperial politics separate. Sahara insists that transliberation is inseparable from decolonization, because both confront the same architecture of control. Her solidarity with Palestine is not rhetorical but epistemic: It redefines what counts as a “queer issue” by locating queerness within the global circuits of dispossession and surveillance.

To stand with Sahara, then, is also to reject the binary of domestic and foreign struggles, to see queer liberation as part of a planetary ethics of freedom. In connecting Dhaka’s pavement to Gaza’s rubble, she expands the geography of resistance.

The state’s quiet violence

If the previous regime wielded open brutality, the post-uprising government practices a quieter form of violence: Bureaucratic erasure. Sahara was not detained; she was muted. The university shut off her microphone. Her social media disappeared. Intelligence officers photographed supporters. Each act of procedural suppression performs the illusion of democracy while preserving the structure of exclusion.

This is the paradox of the “new Bangladesh” -- a state eager to brand itself as democratic while continuing to decide who counts as human. Sahara’s protest exposes that contradiction. She shows that the threshold of citizenship is still defined not by rights but by recognizability, by who can appear without fear.

Toward a politics of shared risk

To read Sahara’s hunger strike as simply heroic would be to misunderstand its political intelligence. It is not the romantic martyrdom of one woman but the revelation of how fragile public life remains for all who fall outside normative citizenship. Her act forces us to confront an uncomfortable truth: In the absence of legal protections, visibility is both a necessity and a wound.

What Sahara offers is not closure but an invitation to rethink solidarity as a practice of shared risk. For allies, intellectuals, and institutions, the question is no longer whether we support queer rights in principle, but whether we are willing to inhabit the discomfort, exposure, and danger that accompany real change.

Reclaiming the street, reimagining the public

Sahara’s protest ended when she collapsed from exhaustion and dehydration. Friends carried her home and administered saline. She survived, but the meaning of her act outlives the moment. It forces us to reckon with what kind of nation Bangladesh is becoming, one that celebrates freedom as spectacle yet withholds it in substance.

To reclaim the street, as Sahara has done, is to reimagine the public not as a neutral space but as the site where exclusion is named and reparation demanded. It is to insist that democracy is incomplete until those who live at its margins can appear without fear.

The question her protest leaves behind is not whether trans citizens will ever gain recognition, but whether the rest of us will recognize the cost of their visibility, and whether we are prepared to share the risk of freedom.

Tara Asgar is a Brooklyn-based Bangladeshi transgender artist, educator, and activist whose transdisciplinary work explores gender, migration, and community justice across borders. Email: [email protected]. Views expressed are the author’s own.