The good, the bad, the ugly, and everything in between: Bangladesh under the post-July revolution interim government

On August 5, 2024, Bangladesh’s long-serving prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, resigned and fled to India following a student-led uprising. An interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus as the “chief adviser” was formed to restore legitimacy and order on August 8, 2024. This article explores the state of play within Bangladesh’s interim government, examines the charges brought against the former head of government, and considers the broader implications for both national politics and international relations.

The good

Shaking up the once untouchable bureaucracy

The interim government has pursued an aggressive legal and political overhaul. For instance, it has legislated the Public Service (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 which aims to expedite civil service disciplinary actions by eliminating lengthy departmental proceedings and allowing summary discipline, including mandatory retirement, demotion, or termination, based on two show-cause notices for four specific violations.

However, government workers protested the draft Ordinance, labeling it “repressive” and undermining labour rights. The Advisory Council of the interim government approved key amendments, including replacing dismissal with mandatory retirement, granting appeal rights, preserving pension benefits, and establishing investigation committees for misconduct allegations.

Furthermore, instead of one officer, investigations will now be conducted by a three-member committee including at least one female officer. The revised draft of the Ordinance will be forwarded to the President for promulgation after vetting by the Law Ministry.

Rattling the taxman’s cage

The interim government has decided to split the National Board of Revenue (NBR) into two entities: The Revenue Policy Division (RPD) and the Revenue Management Division (RMD). The aim is to eliminate conflicts of interest between the policymaker and the policy enforcer, improve efficiency, transparency, and accountability, and expand the tax base to raise tax-to-GDP from 7.4% to 10%.

This reform follows best practices in the OECD countries where Ministries of Finance set tax policy and autonomous agencies implement and collect. The IMF has urged Bangladesh to increase this ratio by 0.5% points per year, citing it as a key structural condition for continued financial support.

However, the implementation of the NBR split was put on hold due to a nationwide strike in May/early June and, though the strike ended on June 29, the NBR remains operational with the split yet to be implemented. If promulgated, the new legislation will arguably bring about much needed reforms in curtailment of executive overreach, corruption, and harassment of taxpayers by revenue officials.

Intelligent cost-cutting

The interim government has reportedly reduced about Tk 46,308 crore in costs in 33 projects under the ministries of road transport and bridges, railways and power, energy and mineral resources. While this information was disclosed by the chief adviser’s press wing, neither the press release nor any media coverage specified how the saved money would be reallocated.

However, in an address to the nation by the chief adviser, it was mentioned that the savings would be used to pay debts of energy sectors (without giving any details about the creditors).

NCA freezing properties of former ministers in London

Bangladesh’s interim government has diligently pursued via diplomatic channels to the UK to identify, freeze, and repatriate illicit wealth embezzled by previous government officials. Accordingly, the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) froze luxury properties in London that were linked to Salman F Rahman, the former Member of Parliament and adviser to the former Prime Minister, and former Land Minister, Saifuzzaman Chowdhury.

According to a report in The Daily Telegraph, initiatives have been taken to liquidate part of Saifuzzaman Chowdhury’s assets to settle his outstanding debts. His property portfolio in the UK is estimated to be worth £170 million consisting of more than three hundred properties. Records filed with the UK’s Companies House indicate that Bangladesh’s United Commercial Bank is seeking repayment of approximately $350 million from Saifuzzaman.

The bad

Top AL leaders managing to flee BD

While accountability is demanded within the country, several high-profile Awami League figures have already absconded via porous borders, often heading to India or other countries. Their escape has dented efforts towards establishing accountability regarding corruption claims and involvement in the brutality unleashed on protesting students during the 2024 uprising.

Wholesale murder charges

People who have nothing to do with political violence are being arbitrarily accused of murder in the tangle of mass cases. In a troubling turn, Iresh Zaker, a renowned advertising executive and actor, is included among 406 individuals named in a criminal case regarding murder of a protester. The cultural affairs adviser of the interim government called the case “deeply troubling, deeply disturbing” highlighting growing concerns over weaponizing the judicial process for indiscriminate or politically motivated legal actions.

Political parties not aligned with the spirit of the revolution

In the post-revolution Bangladesh, the established political parties, particularly, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), and the emerging student-led political party National Citizen Party (NCP) and other parties are deeply divided over various constitutional and political issues. All the parties are engrossed with self-serving political agendas rather than uniting around the people’s mandate for reform, which was the main spirit of the revolution. This includes debate over who led the uprising, drafting of a July Charter and persistent demand for a democratic election.

The ugly: Law and order not under control

Since the inception of the interim government, Bangladesh has seen a sharp rise in mob violence due to an unfortunate decline in law and order. The brutal killing of the scrap trader Lal Chand Sohag by stoning in broad daylight prompting nationwide outrage reflects how far security has slipped, exposing ordinary citizens to resort to mob justice and unchecked violence.

The in-between:

Tribunal action and legal proceedings against Hasina

On July 2, 2025, Hasina was sentenced in absentia to six months’ jail for contempt of court, stemming from a leaked audio in which she is quoted as saying: “There are 227 cases against me, so I now have a license to kill 227 people.” Forensic analysis confirmed the tape’s authenticity. This represents the International Crimes Tribunal’s first conviction against her.

On July 10, 2025, five counts of crimes against humanity, including mass murder, targeted violence, body incineration, and denial of medical assistance during the student uprising, were officially indicted against Hasina by the International Crimes Tribunal. Hasina is on trial alongside her former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and former police chief, Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun who pled guilty and agreed to testify as a state witness. Proceedings began on August 3 with opening statements, followed by the first witness testimony. The Awami League has denounced the process as a “kangaroo court” and “weaponization of the judiciary.”

Hasina has been living in exile ever since she left for India. Under a formal agreement with India, the interim government has been requesting her extradition since December 2024. The measures that have been taken thus far are:

(a) Diplomatic note verbale submitted in December 2024;

(b) follow-up letter and advocacy, notably on July 9, 2025, when Bangladesh urged India to act with “conscience and moral clarity” citing UN casualty figures and a BBC investigation that reportedly implicates Hasina directly;

(c) formal request on July 10, 2025 after the tribunal’s indictment. Although the request has been acknowledged, New Delhi has not yet provided a meaningful response, which has increased tensions between the two nations. Muhammad Yunus’s administration maintains that India must “no longer delay” as time passes.

Electoral timeline

Muhammad Yunus announced that in February 2026, the country will hold its first election since the overthrow of Hasina. However, the side-lining of the Awami League, Bangladesh’s oldest political party and the ongoing trials of Awami League’s top brass including Sheikh Hasina, have heightened the risk of further destabilizing the country amidst extreme political polarization.

In short

Under the leadership of Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh is witnessing the good, the bad, the ugly and everything in between, making this period a turning point in the country’s political and social history.

With a large section of young voters in the upcoming election, many are looking forward to participating in what they hope to be a fair and democratic contest under the supervision of the interim government.

This article is published under a Creative Commons Licence and may be republished with attribution.

Junayed Ahmed Chowdhury is a Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh. With over 21 years of experience in the legal field, he has built an accomplished practice specializing in corporate and international taxation, legislative drafting, corporate and commercial law, litigation, and arbitration. He is the principal draftsman of the draft Secured Transaction (Moveable Property) Act, which is currently under review by the Government of Bangladesh, and the draft Bangladesh Local Authority Bond Act, 2017, developed for the UN Capital Development Fund (UNCDF).