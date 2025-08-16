The ethical dilemma of university in Bangladesh

Through Bangladesh’s economic progress, students across the country have joined in the pursuit of obtaining higher education. Prior to 1992, the public sector was solely responsible for providing the infrastructure, classrooms, and resources to meet the increasing demands of aspiring students. The Private University Act 1992 created a new pathway for students to complete their higher education, ultimately, alleviating the heavily pressurized public institutions. These initiatives were greatly supported by the business community, academics, philanthropists, and investors. After almost two decades, the Private University Act 2010 replaced the original Act, emphasizing factors such as good governance, human resource development, and quality assurance. Additionally, in 2010, the National Education Policy, formulated under the previous government, promised a major modification to the education system and ensured greater access and a higher quality for all citizens of Bangladesh.

However, its implementation has failed to meet expectations even after a decade. While Bangladesh has made significant strides in the higher education sector over the past decades, the graduates still fail to meet industry expectations, resulting in a higher rate of unemployment. The current government has unveiled its national budget for FY 2026-26 -- despite an increase in the overall expenditure on the education sector, economic analysts and academics have raised concerns. Some have voiced opinions, stating that the planned allocated resources are not enough to conduct the necessary reforms required to raise the nation’s education quality. According to the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), the national budget shows a lack of emphasis on the education sector, highlighting the discontinuation of undergraduate, postgraduate, and disability stipends. According to the University Grants Commission (UGC), currently there are a total of 116 private and 55 public universities. However, the campuses of some of these private universities have not been approved by the UGC. On the other hand, some of these institutions have been shut down abruptly, and their permission to continue their academic activities has been revoked.

​Historically, Bangladesh’s politically unstable landscape has caused severe hindrance to the academic environment of both public and private universities with plenty of students being involved in student wings of major political parties. Rather than pushing intellectual thought to the forefront, student politics in Bangladesh has historically been a showcase of power with a significant number of individuals dabbling in petty crimes and even extreme violence. Despite differing opinions regarding campus politics, students at private universities have been deeply integrated and involved in socio-economic and major political issues and have been victims of many political crises as well. The student revolution of 2024 was triggered by the quota system that limited access to government jobs, pushing the ever-growing frustration of students caused by the restricted job market to its boiling point. Law enforcement and the student wing of the previous ruling government began using aggressive tactics including brutally attacking the student protestors with weapons and firearms. The protests ended with thousands of students being severely injured, with some being murdered. Although the students remained victorious against an authoritarian regime, the casualties endured have made an ever-lasting mark. Questions and unsurety are still endured regarding the shrinking and uncertain job market as well as their hiring practices which have continuously affected the lives of millions of students.

The Bangladesh Education Statistics 2023, published by the Bangladesh Bureau of Educational Information and Statistics, has reported the number of teachers in the higher education sector to be 32,917. On the other hand, the number of students, as stated by the report, was 1,069,579. The significant differences between the volume of students enrolled in universities and the teachers available highlights the existing pressures placed upon teachers providing their services in the sector. Ultimately, this results in a lower quality of education being delivered due to larger class sizes or difficulties in paying proper attention to each student individually. In 2011, the government imposed a tax on private universities, including a 15% VAT on operating surplus and rented buildings. Such a decision goes against the principle of social development, as universities are not average businesses. They are a crucial medium to social and economic advancement and taxation discourages the growth and development of private institutions. This taxation raised the financial burden of students already facing economic instability, creating further inequality and widening the financial difference between public and private universities.

The July 2024 uprising in Bangladesh marked a pivotal moment in the nation’s socio-political landscape, particularly influencing the ethical consciousness of students. Initially sparked by demands for government job quota reforms, the movement swiftly evolved into a broader struggle against systemic injustices and authoritarianism. Prior to the uprising, many students were largely detached from ethical debates beyond their academic and personal concerns. However, the protests acted as a catalyst, compelling them to confront issues of morality and justice on a national scale. The movement instilled a renewed sense of duty, transforming students into active agents of change rather than passive observers. The widespread participation in demonstrations reflected an ethical commitment to truth and fairness. The willingness to challenge authority and demand accountability demonstrated a moral shift away from complacency toward civic responsibility. Many students who had previously been indifferent to corruption and social injustices became vocal advocates for ethical governance and human rights.

The complete national ban on student politics across all private institutions is still up for debate, as many claim it diminishes the fundamental rights of a citizen, and restricts the freedom to generate debate, and expression of opinion on relevant political, social, and economic issues. Ironically, others have pointed out that the existence of student politics leads to students prioritizing power and oppression through a collective effort, led by certain individuals in each campus working towards self-serving agendas.

Redefining integrity in education and leadership

One of the most profound impacts of the uprising was its effect on students’ perceptions of integrity in education and leadership. The movement exposed various forms of ethical misconduct, including corruption, favoritism, and misinformation. As a result, students began to emphasize honesty and ethical conduct, not just in political activism but also in academic and personal spheres. Educational institutions witnessed a surge in student-led initiatives promoting academic integrity, transparency in administrative processes, and fair treatment for all. The uprising also reshaped students’ aspirations for leadership; rather than pursuing power for personal gain, a new generation emerged that valued ethical leadership, prioritizing collective well-being over self-interest.

The shift in student behaviour

While the movement was initially driven by legitimate demands for justice and reform, its aftermath has raised concerns about the decline of moral ethics among few students, exhibiting behaviours that challenge traditional moral and ethical values. Traditionally, respect for elders, teachers, and institutional authorities has been a cornerstone of Bangladeshi culture. However, the post-uprising scenario has witnessed a decline in this fundamental value. The July Uprising undoubtedly had a profound impact on the youth of Bangladesh, but it is crucial to ensure that this does not come at the cost of ethical degradation. By prioritizing ethical education and fostering a culture of respect and integrity, Bangladesh can guide its students towards a more responsible and morally sound future.

Collective responsibility and long-term impact

The most enduring ethical transformation among students has been the realization of collective responsibility. The uprising reinforced the idea that ethical behaviour is not just an individual choice but a shared commitment to societal progress. Students began to see ethics as an ongoing practice -- one that requires continuous engagement with issues of justice, fairness, and social well-being. Despite the achievements of many, certain reforms must take place to maximize the opportunity of economic stability for the students at private universities. For example, policies must be set in place, to update the curriculum currently taught in private universities to be more skill-based. The facilities offered must be diversified such as opportunities for extra-curricular activities and transparent mediums through which students can collectively represent their issues and grievances regarding academic operations. Moreover, achieving a higher grade in some universities is more difficult than other institutions. This results in differences within the value of the same CGPA attained by students at different private universities, creating bias within employers who favor students from certain private institutions over others. Therefore, students must be offered a consistent academic field to generate an even quality of education provided by the institutions, made possible by a rigorous quality assurance mechanism made mandatory for all private universities.

Bangladesh’s tertiary level education requires partnerships between industry and academia, creating an environment of collaborative research, along with mutual transfer of technology, knowledge, and human resources. Increased collaborations would also give students internship and apprenticeship opportunities, allowing them to gain real-world experiences because theoretical knowledge does not necessarily correlate with knowledge generation. Symposiums, workshops and seminars must also be frequently conducted, inviting employers and alumni to share their experiences and train the existing students, equipping them with necessary soft and technical skills to get them ready for the practical working environment. Finally, the UGC must divide its responsibilities by creating a separate division tending to the needs and demands of private universities to reduce bureaucratic processes which result in slow progress and decision-making.

Professor Carmen Z Lamagna is Member BoT, AIUB. Professor Farheen Hassan PhD is SFHEA Director, IQAC-AIUB. Dulce Lamagna is Member BoT, AIUB. Mashnur Mahbub is a Research Assistant, FBA, AIUB.