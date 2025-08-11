The July Revolution revives memories of a winter uprising

As we commemorate the July uprising and celebrate the triumph of the masses, recorded materials of the monsoon revolution are widely available within the public domain. This has been, what we can safely call, a “digital revolution,” where civilians from all spheres of life possess bits and parts of the whole movement in their phones.

We now live in such a time when erasing facts of socio-political upheavals is almost impossible. The images, pictures will survive for centuries and, therefore, the July revolution will never fade away from collective memory.

One year on, looking at the images and the videos, the events of last year appear somewhat surreal. A nation rising up, bolstered by a united demand for democratic rights, brought down a regime, which felt invincible and propagated a concept among its supporters that no power would be able to bring it down.

During its 15-year tenure, a relentless indoctrination process had injected among different sections of society that the regime was unassailable. Blinded by power, driven by hubris, an old saying was ignored: The biggest lesson from history is that we do not learn from it.

By simple rules of nature, no entity can remain on top forever and that applies to each and every aspect of life. Anyway, leaving the philosophical debate aside, the Monsoon Revolution of 2024 with its ultimate victory, evoked memories of another victory for the people in 1990.

That year, another autocratic rule crumbled in the face of a Winter Uprising. Two separate revolutions -- similar because both stood up against repression and tyranny, however, vastly different, if one takes the contrasting socio-economic dynamics into consideration.

Here’s a dive back to 1990, when this writer was looking forward to entering university and was on the road like thousands of others to celebrate the fall of a dictator.

A triumph celebrated with kitchen utensils

While taking photos on a hand-held phone was not even in our wildest imagination, 1990 was not what one may call a backwards time. Yet, it had many features which, to many young of today, may seem antediluvian.

Almost 50% of Dhaka homes had colour televisions, although black and white TV sets were also widely available and saw a surge in sales prior to the 1990 World Cup football. The regime fell with the resignation of HM Ershad on December 6, following several months of intense turmoil. A curfew was imposed and law enforcers guarded the roads, wearing WW2 style trench coats, carrying 303 Lee Enfield rifles, donning WW2 style British helmets.

Street lights were turned off and Dhaka at that time had tube lights on the streets, which meant if several lights were switched off, an eerie semi=dark aura hung over the city. In that light, the silhouette of the armed policemen resembled that of the 1940s British soldier on guard in London amidst air raid threats.

Almost all throughout the 80s, and especially in the latter part, the capital plus the whole country experienced sporadic political upheavals, resulting in abrupt closure of academic institutes, mainly public universities. The word “university” meant government-owned ones because the concept of the private university was unheard of.

Dhaka University was inevitably the crucible for the whole uprising. At night, young men wrote slogans on the walls, smoking filter-less cigarettes. During the day, they brought out rallies, braved tear gas shells and lived on singaras and tea. With only one TV channel, owned and strictly controlled by the state, the people relied on BBC radio broadcasts.

The 1990 revolution was possibly the last time when one could regularly hear the frantic line: “Something terrible has happened, quickly tune onto the BBC.” As a result, the name, Mark Tully, BBC journalist for South Asia, was familiar to all. While Dhaka was under a blanket of unease, the state-run television went on broadcasting mundane news like the bumper production of pumpkins in some districts. When the regime fell, the news triggered celebrations with Dhaka residents pouring onto the streets, carrying all kinds of kitchen utensils. They banged their pots and plates, sang in joy while others turned up the volume of their stereo players.

In the late 80s, there was a trend among Dhaka residents to add variety to one channel based television entertainment by trying to catch program signals from West Bengal. This could be done by attaching steel pot covers to the TV antenna and, therefore, the Dhaka skyline looked like a bazaar for all sorts of kitchen pots and covers. On the night of December 6, there was no dearth of such items as many just went to their roofs and brought down pots and pans to join others.

Sounds too impossible to believe, right?

Amidst a sea of people, one or two motor bikes were seen, which was not at all strange because in a time when the country was still under the shadow of post liberation austerity, a young university student’s dream was having enough money to buy a bicycle. A motorbike was a dream possession for the middle class. Often, the gift of a motorbike to a groom during marriage by a well off father in law fuelled salacious gossip among social circles.

How did we forget to take a photo?

In the excitement of the moment, most forgot to take the camera for a few snaps. While Dhaka residents were on the roads, I remember, very few had cameras to record the historic moment. It’s not that we did not have one, but the thought just did not occur.

Similarly, almost all areas of Dhaka had small VHS rental and recording shops where films could be rented and services acquired to record birthdays or weddings on VHS cassettes. Strangely, that night, there wasn't anyone holding a video recording camera to capture the moment in history. Consequently, footage of December 6, 1990 is hard to come by. Also hard to find are coloured photos of the movement, leading up to the people’s victory.

Perhaps some do exist in archives and, if so, they have to be released so the youth of today can understand the socio-economic intricacies of a similar movement from another time. Actually, a careful examination of the post-revolution period in 1990 reveals a society still struggling with all kinds of economic hardships.

To be frank, limited resources did not permit any grand celebration. In 1990, the GDP per capita was a little over $300 which now stands over $2,800. Average earnings for a middle class family was between Tk9,000 and Tk15,000. Even if we wanted, there wasn’t much we could do.

On December 16, 1990 the Bangladesh band music association, BAMBA, organized an open-air concert within the Dhaka University premises attended by practically everyone who calls the capital home. The band music craze, which was at its apex, gave a celebratory symphony to the revolutionary zeal.

In 2024, a year on from the July Revolution, we now celebrate in a far more prosperous and technologically-savvy Bangladesh. Drones enact defining moments of the movement on the sky, caricature and cartoon exhibitions are held, theatres commemorate the sacrifice of young men and women, private universities hold programs to mark the epochal victory, glossy albums, capturing slogans related to the movement are available, singers compose rap songs and hard rock numbers while documentaries using footage from different sources are made.

No, the July Revolution will not be erased from our memory, and neither will the Winter Uprising of 1990. One is a digital awakening and the other an analogue upsurge. Those of us who were on the road that night in 1990 remember vividly what happened. The spirit of the celebration was the same as we saw in 2024 -- with and without the gadgets.

That night Bob Marley was playing on the stereo where he presciently sang: It takes a revolution to make a solution. For the latter, we just need to dive into our memories.

Towheed Feroze is a former journalist.