Transactional diplomacy and the rise of a new South Asian equation

Donald Trump’s relationship with Pakistan is once again a puzzle the world can’t quite solve; a puzzle India might be forced to solve, whether it wants to or not.

When Trump made the dramatic announcement this week of a US-Pakistan energy partnership -- hinting at “vast mineral oil reserves” in Pakistan and even cheekily suggesting that Islamabad might sell oil to India someday -- geo-political analysts were left scrambling to keep up. Because while India, the self-proclaimed democratic bulwark in the Indo-Pacific, was busy recalculating the damage from Trump’s fresh 25% retaliatory tariffs and an additional “Russia penalty,” Islamabad was being showered with compliments, deals, medals, and lunch invitations.

And so, a question has emerged on the sub-continent and beyond: Why is Donald Trump, in his second term as US president, cozying up to Pakistan -- a country he once accused of harbouring “nothing but lies and deceit” -- while openly antagonizing India, America’s strategic partner and Quad ally?

There is no single answer, but rather a complex web of ego, economics, security cooperation, transactional diplomacy, and, not least, Trump’s taste for spectacle.

Let us begin with the energy deal itself -- the mysterious new agreement between Washington and Islamabad to jointly explore Pakistan’s “vast oil reserves.” That phrase alone raised eyebrows across South Asia. For decades, Pakistan has struggled with declining oil and gas production. According to its own Petroleum Information Services, local mineral oil production has fallen by 11% in recent months. Most major fields -- Qadiyarpur, Sui, Uch, Mori -- have slowed or dried up. In fact, Pakistan imports 80 to 85% of its oil.

And yet here is Donald Trump, not only talking about newfound abundance in Pakistan’s subsoil, but doing so with evangelical flair. His Truth Social post, “Who knows, maybe one day they’ll sell oil to India!” would read like satire if not for the visible geo-political realignments now underway.

But if the reserves are questionable, the intentions behind the partnership are not. Trump’s affinity for Pakistan seems to be rooted less in geology and more in geometry -- specifically, the reshaping of regional equations. In just six months, the Trump administration has flipped the temperature in Islamabad from frosty to glowing. The Pakistani military -- historically the most stable institution in the country -- has become a direct interlocutor of the White House. Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir had lunch with the president at the White House. Air Chief Marshal Zahir Ahmed Babar Sidhu flew to Washington to talk defense. Centcom chief General Michael Kurila received the Nishan-e-Imtiaz military award in Islamabad. That’s not just diplomacy; it’s choreography.

One could argue that this pivot is in line with Trump’s long-standing doctrine of transactional foreign policy. Pakistan, desperate for international legitimacy and funding, offered something Trump values more than strategic loyalty: A Nobel Peace Prize nomination. That’s not a metaphor -- it actually happened. Pakistani officials have cited Trump’s role in brokering the ceasefire following the May skirmish between India and Pakistan, which was set off by India’s Operation Sindoor and Pakistan’s retaliatory response. While Delhi continues to deny any foreign role in the ceasefire, Trump has unabashedly claimed credit. And Pakistan, for its part, is letting him have it.

If this all feels performative, that’s because it is. And yet it’s also consequential. Symbolism in international politics often precedes substance. Consider how quickly military cooperation has followed these public spectacles. Pakistan is reportedly in talks to acquire 70 F-16 fighter jets, AIM-7 Sparrow missiles, and artillery systems from the US. These aren’t ceremonial gifts -- they’re a serious rearmament of a country that remains locked in a cold (and occasionally hot) war with India.

Trump, for his part, has made it clear that his administration’s focus isn’t regional alliances like the Quad, but bilateral transactionalism. He wants to deal with China directly, without relying on Delhi as a middleman. According to former Indian diplomat KC Singh, “Donald Trump is a different breed -- he wants America to deal directly with China, with no Indian role in the middle.”

This is a sharp departure from the bipartisan consensus in Washington that India is a cornerstone in containing China’s rise in the Indo-Pacific. But Trump was never one for consensus -- not at home, and certainly not abroad. His bet is simple: India needs the US more than the US needs India, and he is unafraid to call that bluff.

This rebalancing has left Delhi awkwardly exposed. On one side, it is being hit with tariffs and penalties by a country it thought was a strategic partner. On the other, its regional adversary is receiving renewed American military and economic support. Meanwhile, India’s carefully cultivated international narrative -- of being the world’s largest democracy, the reliable partner, the tech hub -- is being undermined by Trump’s preference for muscle-flexing, and his apparent indifference to Delhi’s concerns.

It’s not just diplomacy that’s at stake -- it is deterrence. For years, India has banked on its international partnerships to send a signal to Pakistan and China that aggression would carry diplomatic consequences. But what happens when that deterrence vanishes? What message is sent when the same country that once berated Pakistan for harboring terrorists now calls it a “phenomenal partner” in fighting terror?

Even more curious is the economic angle. Trump’s family-owned company, World Liberty Financial, is reportedly entering into a state-backed cryptocurrency partnership with Pakistan. This isn’t just an odd footnote -- it may be the quiet heart of this diplomatic shift. Trump is, after all, a businessman-president. When commercial interests align with personal legacy (say, a Nobel Peace Prize), diplomacy becomes malleable. This might also explain the eagerness to ink a trade deal with Islamabad, which, according to Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, is “very close” to being finalized.

None of this is happening in a vacuum. China is watching. So is Russia. And so are millions in South Asia, wondering whether the world’s most volatile region is being reshaped by a president who sees foreign policy not as a game of chess, but as an episode of The Apprentice.

But while Pakistan celebrates its sudden resurgence in Washington’s favour, questions remain. The biggest one: Where exactly are these oil reserves? According to experts, such as Muhammad Wasi Khan -- a senior figure in Pakistan’s energy sector -- the country has potential reserves of nine billion barrels, as per US Energy Information Administration estimates. But these are largely unproven, and past efforts have failed due to lack of investment and security. Most of the serious exploration is underway in Sindh, while regions like Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remain under-explored due to instability and poor infrastructure.

So is the oil real, or is it rhetorical?

Perhaps it doesn’t matter. In Trump’s world, perception often precedes reality. If US companies -- especially those with political ties -- begin exploratory work in Pakistan, that alone changes Islamabad’s strategic value. Even if they find nothing, the alliance is cemented, the optics are managed, and Trump gets to play peacemaker-businessman-visionary.

India, meanwhile, must navigate an increasingly uncertain terrain. It can no longer assume that its partnership with the US is automatic or immutable. Nor can it rely on its regional clout to dictate terms. In a world of shifting loyalties and transactional leadership, even long-standing friendships must be renegotiated.

It would be a mistake, however, to view this purely as a Trump problem. What’s happening is a symptom of a deeper geopolitical transition. America’s traditional role as a security patron is evolving. Emerging powers like India are being tested: Are they mere partners, or can they become poles of power in their own right?

Delhi has long sought “strategic autonomy.” Now it may get it -- not by choice, but by necessity.

The question is: Can India turn this moment of abandonment into a moment of assertion? Can it invest in regional diplomacy, defense self-reliance, and economic resilience? Or will it continue to operate under the assumption that proximity to Washington is its greatest geopolitical asset?

Because if Trump’s actions have shown anything, it’s this: Assumptions are liabilities.

And so, while Pakistan enjoys its moment in the Washington spotlight -- whether it’s for oil, peace nominations, or jet deals -- India must learn an uncomfortable truth. In a world shaped by unpredictability and personality cults, relationships are no longer built on shared values. They’re built on leverage.

And leverage, like oil, is not always where you expect to find it.



HM Nazmul Alam is an Academic, Journalist, and Political Analyst based in Dhaka, Bangladesh. He can be reached at [email protected]